Labored protests (국문)

People forced to work on contract rather than on a salary with benefits formed a united front and in one voice demanded better job security and incomes as promised by President Moon Jae-in during the presidential campaign by joining a general strike hosted by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU). Contract workers at schools and local governments called for conversion of their status to salaried workers within the next 100 days while temporary workers at universities, hospitals, cleaning service, and grocery stores called for a hike in the minimum hourly wage to 10,000 won ($8.74) from the current 6,470 won. Subcontract and construction workers demanded an end to illicit agency work and protection of their basic labor rights.
The new president has put a spotlight on the so-called irregular work force after he promised to get contract workers upgraded to salaried status when he visited Incheon International Airport Corp. soon after he was sworn in. The umbrella trade group gave contract workers a formal stage to vent their complaints. But angry outbursts and collective action on the street won’t help them or society as a whole. From Thursday, cafeteria workers at public schools across the country went on a two-day strike forcing parents to pack lunches for their kids. After over 15,000 cooks and assistants joined the walkout, schools had to ask children to come with their own lunches or could not hold classes after lunchtime.
The KCTU claimed it was hosting the strikes because now is the best time to do sweep away “past ills” and push forward with social reforms. But the militant union group is actually suspected of trying to restore its political influence in the liberal government’s affairs. Lee Yong-sup, vice chair of a presidential committee devoted to generating jobs, has called for restraint from union groups. The government won’t be helping the state administration or workers by encouraging wishful thinking through ambiguous assurances that the president is both “pro-labor and pro-enterprise.”
The government must make its stand clear to the labor sector as it did with the employers’ group. The KCTU, which advocates for the rights of workers already on staff at companies, should admit that conditions for contract workers won’t improve without some pain-sharing. Instead of thinking it has done its part by setting the stage for contract workers to vent their complaints, the union group should be first to yield some of its vested interests and help make conditions better for contract workers.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 1, Page 26
어제 시민·노동자·학생 등 6만여 명이 참가한 가운데 서울 광화문광장에서 열린 민주노총 주최 ‘사회적 총파업’ 본대회에는 비정규직 노동자들이 전면에 등장했다. 학교·지자체 등 공공부문 비정규직 노동자들은 ‘100일 이내 차별 없는 정규직화’ 종합대책 마련을 촉구했다. 대학·병원 등의 청소 노동자, 마트 노동자들은 청년·대학생 단체인 '만원행동'과 함께 최저임금 1만원을 요구했다. 사내 하청 노동자, 건설 노동자들은 불법 파견 철폐, 노동기본권 보장 등을 외쳤다.
문재인 대통령이 취임 직후 첫 외부 공식 일정으로 인천공항공사를 찾아가 '비정규직의 정규직화' 정책 드라이브를 세게 걸었고, 이번에 민주노총이 멍석을 깔아주자 비정규직들의 다양한 요구가 폭발하듯 분출한 것이다. 비정상적인 비정규직 직군의 비대화는 결코 바람직하지 않다. 이번처럼 총파업을 통해 한꺼번에 요구를 쏟아내는 것도 마찬가지다. 사회적 불안 요인이 되기 십상이다. 그저께 전국학교비정규직연대회의가 주도한 급식 파업 사태가 그런 사례다. 급식조리원 등 학교 내 계약직 종사자 1만5000명이 파업하는 바람에 전국 공립 초·중·고교 6곳 중 한 곳에 학교 급식이 제공되지 않아 학부모들이 큰 불편을 겪었다.
민주노총은 문 대통령 취임 직후 총파업을 강행하는 것에 대해 "지금이 적폐 청산과 사회대개혁의 골든타임이기 때문"이라고 설명했다. 하지만 "문재인 정부에 정치 지분을 청구하는 정치파업 행위" "노동운동이 정치운동으로 변질됐다"는 비판이 거세다. 오죽하면 이용섭 일자리위원회 부위원장까지 나서 "총파업은 자제해야 한다. 대통령에게 부담을 준다"고 했을까.
방미 중인 문 대통령이 "나는 친노동이자 친기업"이라고 밝힌 만큼 귀국하면 노동계를 향해 1년만 기다려 달라고 호소만 할 게 아니다. 재계에 대해 요구하는 것처럼 노조에 대해서도 분명한 목소리를 내야 한다. 정규직 노조가 주축인 민주노총은 자신의 양보 없이는 비정규직 문제 해결이 어렵다는 것을 알아야 한다. 그렇다면 총파업을 내세워 비정규직에 멍석을 깔아주는 것을 넘어 민주노총도 자기희생과 양보의 자세부터 가다듬어야 할 것이다.