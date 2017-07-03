[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] In retail, ‘offline’ translates into ‘endangered’ (국문)

The future technology continues to upgrade online shopping experience, but it is pushing brick-and-mortar outlets and their employees on the edge of a cliff at the same time.미래기술은 그 어느 때보다 온라인 쇼핑을 더 편리하게 만들고 있다. 하지만 모두가 쇼핑의 혁신을 반기는 분위기는 아니다. 오프라인 매장과 그 곳에서 일하는 직원들을 벼랑 끝으로 몰고 있기 때문이다.Korean retailers are no exception in taking the issue seriously.한국 또한 이 이슈를 심각하게 받아들이고 있다."Sales of Japanese supermarkets have halved in just 15 years. Korea's supermarkets are also dangered to be outperformed by shops that are closer, more fun and more interesting in a changing paradigm," Chung Yong-jin, vice chairman of Shinsegae Group had said recently during a company event.“불과 15년 만에 대형마트 매출이 반 토막 난 일본처럼 우리나라 대형마트도 더 가깝고, 더 편하고, 더 즐거운 경쟁 업태에 밀려 선택받지 못할 수 있습니다”라고 신세계그룹 부회장 정용진은 최근 사내 행사에서 말했다.Sales in Korea's online channels jumped by 18.1 percent last year while the sales made on offline channels stopped at mere 4.5 percent inch-up, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.산업통상자원부 통계에 의하면 지난해 한국 온라인 쇼핑 매출은 2015년에 비해 18.1% 증가했다. 하지만 오프라인 매출은 4.5% 증가하는 데 그쳤다."Offline stores that sell products that doesn't need to be checked offline is definitely in crisis," said Seoh Kee-man, director of LG Economic Research Institute.LG경제연구원 서기만 수석연구위원은 “눈으로 직접 확인할 필요가 없는 제품을 파는 오프라인 매장은 명백한 위기를 맞고 있다”고 말했다.In fact, the crisis has already began to descend in the United States where innovative e-commerce companies like eBay and Amazon continues to reshape the future of shopping.미국에서는 이같은 오프라인 매장의 위기가 이미 진행 중이다. 아마존과 이베이와 같은 혁신적인 유통업체의 영향 때문일지도 모른다.Last year, American heritage department store brand Macy's announced it will close down 68 branches nationwide and lay off 10,00 employees who work there. Sears, another traditional department store brand, said it will close down 150 locations and shift its focus on online platform. In March this year, J.C. Penny unveiled the list of 130 branches it plans to close down this year which will result in displacement of 5,000 employees.지난해 미국 전통의 백화점 브랜드 메이시스는 올해 68개의 매장을 폐업하고 1만 명을 감원하기로 했다. 시어스백화점 또한 올해 안에 150개의 매장을 닫고 온라인 채널을 강화한다고 발표했다. JC페니 백화점도 130개 매장을 닫기로 했고 이는 약 5000명의 감원으로 이어질 가능성이 있다.Swiss bank Credit Suisse issued a report in June prospecting a closure of 8,670 brick-and-mortar stores by the end of this year which will result in 25 percent of the entire offline shopping stores in the U.S. to be closed down. Mixed reviews from the industry followed that the report overestimated the figure. Yet, it is undeniable that offline shops need to find a way to suvive in the technology-affluent shopping realm.스위스 투자은행 크레딧스위스는 6월 초 발간한 보고서에서 올해 안에 미국의 8670개의 오프라인 매장이 문을 닫을 것으로 전망했다. 또 향후 5년 안에 20~25%의 오프라인 매장이 폐업할 것으로 예상했다.Chung Min, a researcher from Hyundai Research Institute says, the traditional retailers have to think outside the box and shift the existing role of offline stores which has been solely focused on generating sales to something else.오프라인 매장들이 위기를 타파하려면 전통적인 역할에서 벗어나야 한다고 현대경제연구원 정민 연구위원은 말한다. 오프라인 매장의 주요 역할은 수익을 내는 것이라는 생각에서 벗어나야 한다는 것이다."Offline channel will not get completely obsolete. The latest paradigm shift can actually be a chance to upgrade. But they will need to change their roles to a venue from being a cash cow to a place where people experience the diverse brand's distinctive culture or where people can pick up packages they purchased on online channel," he said.정 연구위원은 “오프라인 채널이 완전히 없어지지는 않을 것”이라고 말했다. 현재의 위기는 오프라인 매장이 업그레이드 할 수 있는 기회이기도 하다는 것이다. 오프라인 매장의 역할이 경험형, 엔터테인먼트형, 혹은 온라인 구매와 소비자를 연결해주는 중간지점으로 변모할 수 있다. 예를 들어 온라인에서 구매한 물품을 픽업하는 장소라든지, 제품을 실물로 볼 수 있는 창구의 역할로 바뀔 수 있다.Shinsegae's large shopping mall brand Starfield has taken on the latest challenge. In its Hanam branch, instead of filling in the venue with cookie-cutter shops, it opened a spa, an in-door sports and entertainment arena. At its Coex branch, it lately unveiled an open library that offers 50,000 books for free in an attempt to attract visitors.신세계그룹의 쇼핑몰 스타필드는 이 도전을 받아들이는 중이다. 스타필드 하남 지점은 전통적인 매장 외에 스파, 실내 스포츠, 엔터테인먼트 시설 등을 구비했다. 코엑스 지점에는 사람들을 불러모으기 위해 약 5만 권의 도서를 공짜로 읽을 수 있는 개방형 도서관을 열었다.진은수 기자 JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]