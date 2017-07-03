[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Changing room will soon be your own bedroom (국문)

Visitors can try a virtual fitting device at Lotte Department Store’s Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul. There are 180 items available from 56 brands. [PARK SANG-MOON]

In 2014, American e-commerce giant eBay made a clarion call for what it called “zero-effort shopping.” It would be, eBay said, the next big thing in retail.2014년 미국의 대표 인터넷 쇼핑 업체 이베이는 ‘무노력(zero-effort) 쇼핑’을 예고했다.“A future in which commerce intelligently happens automatically through our smart devices,” was how Steve Yankovich, head of eBay’s innovation and new ventures team, described the future of shopping. He thought the incubation time would be 10 years.당시 이베이의 이노베이션&벤처스 팀을 이끌던 스타브 얀코비치는 ‘스마트 기기를 통해 저절로 쇼핑이 이루어지는 미래’가 향후 10년 안에 이루어질 것이라고 예견했다.“Zero-effort commerce will anticipate your shopping needs and act upon them,” he predicted.“무노력 쇼핑은 소비자의 필요를 미리 예측해 대응할 것”이라고 그는 말했다.Three years have passed and Yankovich’s 10-year “moonshot” is already approaching realization.그로부터 3년이 지난 지금, 얀코비치의 10년 계획은 이미 현실에서 실현되고 있다.Artificial intelligence can recommend item that suit individual consumer’s preferences. Virtual reality technology enables people to shop from the comfort of their living room, den or their bed – but feel like they are in an actual store.인공지능은 소비자의 구미에 맞는 제품을 알아서 추천하고, 가상현실 기술은 마치 백화점에서 쇼핑하는 것과 같은 경험을 집에서 편하게 할 수 있게 한다.“The shopping experience will get more ubiquitous and convenient with online and offline platforms converging into one,” says Chung Min, a researcher at Hyundai Research Institute. “Consumers will get more empowered, even intervening in the manufacturing and retail steps of the process.”“온라인과 오프라인 플랫폼이 점차 하나로 통합되면서 쇼핑은 언제 어디서나 가능하게 될 것” 이라고 현대경제연구원 정민 연구위원은 말했다. 그는 “소비자들이 더 많은 권한을 갖게 될 것이고, 점차 제조와 유통 과정에도 개입하게 될 것”이라고 했다.Major retail giants such as Lotte, Shinsegae and Hyundai have all jumped on the bandwagon to stay relevant in a fast-changing industry. Smaller e-commerce players are doing so too.급변하는 환경에서 뒤처지지 않기 위해 롯데·신세계·현대 백화점과 같은 국내 유통 대기업들도 미래 기술을 앞다퉈 도입하고 있다. 덩치가 작은 인터넷 쇼핑 업체들도 예외는 아니다.“In order to take an upper hand in the industry, accumulating data and extracting meaningful information is vital,” said Seoh Kee-man, a director at LG Economic Research Institute.“유통 산업에서 앞서나가기 위해서는 많은 데이터를 축적하여 의미 있는 정보를 추출하는 것이 관건“이라고 LG경제연구원 서기만 수석연구위원은 말한다.Consumers have limitless access to information at their fingertips. They have a clearer idea of what they want and what they need than ever before. In order to satisfy these consumers, personalized services are becoming a must.클릭 한 번으로 소비자는 무제한 정보를 얻을 수 있는 시대다. 소비는 자신이 필요한 것이 무엇이며 원하는 것이 무엇인지에 대해 예전보다 더 정확히 파악할 수 있다. 이들을 만족시키기 위해서는 개인화된 서비스가 필수다.Amazon is the front runner in the race.이 분야에서 단연 앞서가는 업체는 아마존이다.It recently launched Echo Look, a virtual shopping assistant. When a user stands in front of the camera-equipped gadget wearing different clothes, it will assess the styling and gives its opinion, utilizing massive amounts of data based on current trends, the users’ figure and his or her previous purchase history. It will also suggest what kinds of clothes to buy based on previous style selections.아마존은 최근 의상 추천 인공지능 스피커 에코 룩 (Echo Look)을 출시했다. 카메라가 달린 이 기기 앞에 서면, 에코 룩은 그날의 코디가 괜찮은지를 판단해준다. 이 과정에서 에코 룩은 사용자의 사이즈, 과거 구매 이력, 그리고 지금 유행하는 스타일을 분석한다. 사용자의 평소 스타일을 분석해서 구매할 만한 옷을 추천하기도 한다.China-based retail giant Alibaba also utilizes an algorithm to recommend more creative selection of items. It relies not only on the purchase history of the customer, but takes into consideration Web pages that have been browsed or bookmarked by the customer.중국 쇼핑업체 알리바바도 빅 데이터와 알고리즘을 사용해 쇼핑 목록을 추천한다. 보통은 과거 구매 이력만을 활용하지만, 알리바바는 사용자가 살펴본 사이트, 북마킹 해둔 사이트 등을 모두 고려하여 더 창의적인 제품을 추천한다.Korean retailers are also opting to provide more personal and customized services to customers.국내 업체들 또한 맞춤형 서비스를 제공하고 있다.SK Planet, an operator of Korea’s leading e-commerce platform 11st, launched a chatbot service named Baro in March.국내 오픈 마켓 11번가를 운영하는 SK플래닛은 맞춤형 서비스의 일환으로 지난 3월 자체 개발 챗봇 ‘바로’를 선보였다.Customers ask for recommendations through a chat room accessed on its online platform. Baro is always there to respond. Baro, which is an upgrade of 11st’s previous online concierge system, is smart enough to understand the underlying intent of customers’ sometimes vague orders.11번가 온라인 플랫폼에서 사용 가능한 ‘바로’는 24시간 운영된다. 지난해 8월 도입한 ‘디지털 컨시어지’서비스를 업그레이드한 버전인 ‘바로’는 사용자의 애매한 요구도 알아들을 만큼 똑똑하다.For example, if asked to recommend an air purifier for a one-room studio, Baro offers diverse options of small air purifiers just big enough to cover a 50-square-meter or so studio. When asked to recommend a laptop that is good for watching movies, it prioritizes screen quality when making a list of suggestions. Once the item is selected, Baro browses through the items not only on its own platform but in other platforms as well -- such as Naver -- to offer the cheapest price possible.예를 들어, “원룸에 놓을 수 있는 공기청정기를 추천해줘”라고 하면, 바로는 20평 남짓의 방에 맞는 작은 공기청정기를 추천한다. “영화 보기 좋은 노트북을 추천해줘”라고 했을 땐 화질에 중점을 두고 추천 목록을 구성한다. 어떤 제품을 살지 마음을 정하면, 바로는 11번가 플랫폼뿐 아니라 네이버에 올라온 상품들까지 검색해 최저가를 찾아준다.Based on its deep-learning function, the system gets smarter and more precise as more customers use it.바로에는 ‘딥러닝’ 기술이 탑재돼 있다. 소비자의 사용이 늘어날수록 똑똑해진다는 얘기다."According to the usage pattern of Baro for the past three months, people used it the most between 6 p.m and 9 p.m. when the human concierge service is not available," said Kim Tae-yang, Vice President of Conversational Commerce Office at SK Planet.SK플래닛 Conversational Commerce본부 김태양 본부장은 “바로의 지난 3개월 간의 이용 패턴을 분석해 보면, 소비자들은 상담원이 퇴근한 오후 6시와 9시 사이에 바로를 가장 많이 찾는 것으로 나왔다”며 "현재는 시작 단계이며, 앞으로의 가능성이 더 큰 서비스"라고 말했다.Hyundai Department Store, a major retailer in Korea, has a similar service called Heibot on its online platform thehyundai.com. Hyundai said it has inputted some 5,000 keywords into the system and some 50,000 possible answers. The 5,000 keywords include delivery, award points, benefit, discount coupon.현대백화점도 비슷한 기능을 구사하는 챗봇 ‘헤이봇’을 서비스하고 있다. 현대백화점은 소비자에게 좀 더 정확한 서비스를 제공하기 위해 5000개의 키워드와 5만 여 개의 예상 답변을 미리 입력했다고 한다."When will I get my skirt delivered?" a user may ask. The response: "Sorry, the delivery is being delayed because of lack of stock. Please wait for a while longer."“내 치마가 언제 배달되나요?”라고 물으면 헤이봇은 “죄송합니다 고객님, 현재 재고 부족으로 배송이 지연되고 있습니다. 조금만 더 기다려 주세요"라고 응답한다.In brick-and-mortar outlets, robots are being introduced to cater to needs of customers.오프라인 매장에서도 로봇이 고객 응대에 활용되기 시작했다.On the doorstep of Lotte Department Store’s Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul, a shiny white robot greets customers and recommends things to do at the store.롯데백화점 명동점 지하 1층에는 매끄럽고 하얀 로봇이 손님들을 맞는다. 고객이 백화점에 들어가면 이 로봇은 인사를 건네며 매장에서 할 수 있는 것들을 추천한다.Its name is Elbot and it was created by Lotte in partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology’s in-house startup Robocare.이 로봇의 이름은 ‘엘봇’이다. 롯데는 엘봇을 한국과학기술연구원 (KIST)의 사내 벤처 ‘로보케어’와 공동으로 개발했다.The humanoid robot, which is a little less than 1 meter high, speaks four different languages – Korean, Chinese, English and Japanese – and recommends restaurants in the store or helps visitors find certain destinations, including the human-staffed help desk.사람의 형태를 한 이 로보트는 1m를 살짝 넘는 키에 한국어·중국어·일본어·영어를 구사한다. 얼굴 쪽에 탑재 돼 있는 터치스크린을 통해 백화점 안에 있는 맛집을 추천하기도 하고, 고객이 원하는 장소를 찾을 수 있도록 돕거나 헬프 데스크로 안내한다.The Elbot is only in one branch, but Kim Seong-kang, CEO of Robocare believes its future is bright.현재 엘봇은 롯데백화점의 명동점에만 설치돼 있다. 하지만 로보케어 대표 김성강씨는 로봇과 유통 채널의 협업은 더 큰 가능성이 있다고 생각한다.“At stores, robots’ ability to speak several languages comes in very handy because when foreigners don’t speak the language, they tend to feel uncomfortable with human contact,” he said. “It can act as an information desk and later as an in-store clerk as well.”“로봇이 여러 가지 언어를 구사할 수 있다는 점이 매장에서는 굉장히 유용하다”라고 김성강 대표는 말한다. 그는 “한국말이 능숙하지 않은 외국인들은 매장 직원들과 접촉하는 걸 부담스러워하는 경향이 있다”며 “로봇이 지금은 안내데스크 용도로 사용되지만, 미래에는 매장 점원의 역할도 할 수 있을 것”이라고 내다봤다.Online shopping is convenient. It gives customers many options and is fast. But there is one downside. Customers can’t actually see an item from different angles and can’t try anything on. For fashion, especially, this is a deficiency.온라인 쇼핑은 편리하다. 다양한 옵션을 빠르게 제시할 수 있다. 하지만 단점이 하나 있다. 소비자가 원하는 상품을 면밀히 살필 수 없다는 점이다. 옷의 경우 미리 입어보지 못하는 것이 큰 단점으로 작용한다."I bet everybody has returned either clothes or shoes because they didn't quite correspond to what they saw on the screen," Ms. Jeon, a 28-year-old Seoul resident said.서울에 사는 28세 전 씨는 “화면에서 본 옷 상품이 실물과 일치하지 않아 반품한 적이 많다”며 “누구나 그런 한 번 쯤은 그런 경험이 있을 것 같다”라고 말했다."Then refunds take at least a couple of days, so unless you are really sure about a product or seen other people wearing it on street, it feels kind of risky to buy clothes off a computer screen," she added.그는 “반품하는 과정도 오래 걸리기 때문에 실제 길을 다니다가 본 제품이거나 정말 사고 싶어 벼르고 있는 제품이 아닐 경우엔 화면으로만 보고 살지 말지를 결정하는 건 위험 부담이 있는 일이다”라고 말했다.This is where virtual reality technology comes in. It allows customers to not only take a look around the store from the comfort of their own home but lets them inspect items from various angles. They also feel the vibe of a store, an important part of most retail experiences.이때 유용하게 사용할 수 있는 기술이 가상현실(VR)이다. 집밖으로 나가지 않아도 고객에게 백화점에서 쇼핑 하고 있는 것 같은 물리적 경험을 선사하기 때문이다. 제품을 다방면에서 살펴볼 수 있으며 브랜드 쇼룸에서만 느낄 수 있는 분위기도 재현할 수 있다.Goldman Sachs estimates that virtual or augmented reality technology in the retail sector would reach $1.6 billion by 2025 and said it would profoundly affect e-commerce.골드만삭스는 2025년이 되면 유통 산업에서 사용되는 가상 혹은 증강현실 기술이 16억 달러 규모에 달할 것이라고 예상했다.In 2016, eBay Australia joined forces with local department store Myer to launch the world’s first virtual reality department store. Just by turning one’s head slightly, one can browse through the store and make purchases as well. Alibaba launched a similar service named Buy+ last year.2016년 이베이 오스트레일리아는 지역 최대 백화점인 마이어백화점과 협업하여 세계 최초의 가상현실 백화점을 구현했다. 고개를 살짝 틀고 손을 가볍게 움직이는 것만으로도 가게들을 둘러볼 수 있으며 구매까지 완료할 수 있다. 알리바바 또한 Buy+라는 이름의 비슷한 서비스를 내놓았다.In Korea, Hyundai Department Store enabled VR browsing for selected brands ranging from sports brand Nike to cosmetics brand Benefit and luxury label Montblanc. VR service is available for 20 brands and items are upgraded every two or three months.한국에서는 현대백화점이 가상현실을 활용하고 있다. 현대백화점은 약 20개 브랜드를 가상현실로 체험할 수 있는 서비스를 지난해 선보였다. 20개 브랜드는 스포츠 브랜드 나이키, 화장품 브랜드 베네피트, 그리고 럭셔리 브랜드 몽블랑 등 다양하다. 가상현실에서 체험할 수 있는 제품들은 약 2-3개월마다 업데이트 된다고 한다.Making purchase inside the VR environment is not yet possible. Yet, the retail company laid out plans to introduce a system that recommends items from customers’ preference inside the VR realm in 2018 and launch a whole department store with VR technology in 2019. The VR showroom is updated once every month.하지만 VR을 통한 구매는 아직 불가능하다. VR기기를 끼고 돌아다니다가 마음에 드는 제품이 있으면 다시 스마트폰의 구매 페이지로 가야한다. 하지만 현대백화점은 내년까지 VR 공간에서 자동추천 기능을 선보일 예정이다. 2019년까지는 백화점 전체를 가상현실로 선보인다는 계획이다.Lotte has taken a different tack in utilizing VR technology. It introduced a virtual fitting service at its department store in Myeong-dong, just next to Elbot.Standing in front of a huge LED screen lets the device measure the customer's size through sensors and enables the customer to virtually try on different clothes by a slight wave of the hand. There are 180 items available from 56 brands.롯데는 다른 방식으로 증강현실 기술을 활용하고 있다. 바로 3D 가상피팅 서비스이다. 엘봇 옆에 있는 이 가상피팅 서비스는 사용자가 그 앞에 서면 센서를 통해 수치를 잰 후, 다양한 옷을 증강현실을 통해 착용해 볼 수 있도록 한다. 현재 약 56개 브랜드의 180개 아이템을 착용해 볼 수 있다.“The technology is at its very early stage but it allows customers to briefly see how they look in a trench coat, shorts, formal jacket -- and to check out dozens of items in less than five minutes,” said a Lotte spokesperson.“현재 가상피팅 서비스는 초기 단계라고 할 수 있지만, 가장 큰 장점은 여러 가지 옷을 아주 짧은 시간 안에 착용해볼 수 있다는 점”이라고 롯데백화점 관계자는 말했다. “트렌치코트·반바지·자켓 등을 착용했을 때 정확한 피팅감을 알 수 있다기보다 느낌이 어떤지를 보여주는 게 현재 주요 기능 중 하나”라고 설명했다.Analysts say the virtual fitting technology will become more appealing when adapted by online shopping platforms.업계에서는 가상현실 기술이 온라인 플랫폼에 도입됐을 때 더 활용도가 높을 것이라고 예상한다.A report by Walker Sands, a U.S.-based marketing firm, says 35 percent of 1,400 U.S. consumers it surveyed answered they would shop more online if they could try items on virtually.미국 마케팅 회사 워커스샌드의 보고서에 따르면 1400명의 미국 소비자를 대상으로 한 설문조사에서 응답자의 약 35%는 가상으로 입어볼 수 있다면 온라인 쇼핑을 더 하겠다고 답했다.Lotte plans to offer some 500 items from 100 brands for virtual fitting within this year.롯데백화점은 올해 안에 100여 개 브랜드의 500여 개 아이템을 가상피팅 서비스에서 이용할 수 있도록 한다는 계획이다.Virtual reality doesn’t always have to be about fashion.VR과 AR기술은 패션업계에만 국한하지 않는다.In fact, the furniture industry is exploring its full potential, allowing consumers to see in advance whether certain furniture goes well with the rest of their interiors.가구업계도 앞다퉈 미래 기술을 도입하고 있다. 온라인 플랫폼에 AR기술을 도입함으로써 자신의 공간에 맞는 인테리어를 체험할 수 있는 것이다.Korea’s leading furniture maker Hanssem, an affiliate of Hyundai Department Store, recently launched an augmented reality service through customers can virtually place an item in their homes and see if it fits. Early this month, Swedish furniture company Ikea partnered with Apple to develop an augmented reality shopping app with similar functions.한국의 가구업체 한샘은 최근 자사 온라인 쇼핑몰 앱에 AR서비스를 선보였다. 앱을 통해 한샘의 가구를 자신의 집에 가상으로 배치를 해 볼 수 있는 서비스다. 환불 과정이 복잡하고 초기 구매 비용이 높은 가구를 가상으로 미리 집안에 배치해 볼 수 있다는 게 큰 장점이다. 스웨덴 가구 업체 이케아도 최근 애플과 손을 잡고 자사 쇼핑 앱에 AR 서비스를 선보일 것이라고 밝혔다.For a country that is dubbed an IT powerhouse and has the world’s highest smartphone penetration of 88 percent, Korea’s cutting edge shopping services are unimpressive.다양한 기술 도입에도 불구하고 한국의 미래 쇼핑 서비스는 아직 가야 할 길이 멀다. 스마트폰 보급률 세계 1위(88%)인 IT 강국이라는 점을 고려할 때 실망스러운 부분이 있는 것도 사실이다.Director Seoh from LG Economic Research Center says an industry pioneering service is only available when massive amount of data is accumulated. That is the only way to bring out the full potential of artificial intelligence and allow it to surprise users with recommendations.LG경제연구원의 서기만 수석연구위원은 미래 쇼핑 서비스의 발달 수준은 "수집한 데이터 양에 달려 있다"고 말한다. 수집한 데이터의 양이 많아야 인공지능의 기능을 최대로 끌어올릴 수 있으며, 소비자들을 놀라게 할 만한 서비스를 제공할 수 있다는 것이다.“Merchandising data is common in foreign countries such as Japan and the United States. There are data brokerage firms and start-ups that collect data and sell it to other companies, Seoh said. “But in Korea, regulation is harsh and with people feeling extremely sensitive to personal data leakage, there is no company or person willing to jump into the industry,” he added.“일본과 미국 등 해외에서는 데이터 수집을 위해 정보를 사고 파는 일이 매우 흔하다”라고 서 수석연구위원은 말한다. 정보 중개업을 하는 스타트업이나 회사도 많다. 하지만 한국의 상황은 다르다. “한국에서는 정보의 교류에 관한 법제가 복잡할 뿐더러 개인정보 유출에 예민하기 때문에 정보 중개 분야에 뛰어들려는 회사가 많지 않다”고 서 수석연구위원은 말했다.Korea ranked in 12th place out of 24 in terms of policy environment for cloud computing last year in an analysis done by the BSA, a Washington-based software industry trade group. Cloud computing is an essential element to enable big data analysis.미국의 소프트웨어얼라이언스 (BSA)가 지난해 24개국을 대상으로 한 국가별 클라우드 컴퓨팅 발전 분야에서 한국은 12위에 머물렀다. 클라우드 컴퓨팅은 빅데이터 분석의 필수 요소인데 한국은 데이터 수집에 필요한 제도와 규제가 마련돼 있지 않다.KT, one of Korea’s leading telecommunication providers, is shutting down its e-commerce curation service Shodoc on July 10 after only one year. It recommends items to consumers based on their age, gender, neighborhood and purchase history. Since its launch last year, downloads have surpassed 2.9 million, which is not small. But a lack of data doomed it from the start.KT는 지난해 빅데이터 분석을 통해 맞춤형 서비스를 제공하는 쇼핑 앱 ‘쇼닥’을 출시했다. 고객의 나이, 성별, 사는 동네, 지난 구매 이력 등을 분석하여 좋아할 만한 상품을 선별해서 보여주는 서비스다. 1년이 갓 지난 이 앱은 오는 7월 10일 서비스를 종료한다. 이 앱은 누적 다운로드 290만 건을 돌파한 상태다. 적지 않은 숫자이다.“The service was finally deemed unprofitable because it was hard to secure enough data to be able to grasp consumers’ preferences,” a spokesman for KT said.“소비자의 취향을 정확하게 분석하기에는 수집되는 데이터의 양이 부족했고, 결국 수익성이 없는 사업이라는 결론에 따라 서비스를 종료하기로 했다”고 KT관계자는 말했다.Korea’s government is aware of the problem.한국 정부도 이 문제를 인지하고 있다.In April, it announced a new team would come up with legislation that can support the big data business without breaching private information concerns.“It is true that current legislation has a gray area where the right to collect data for big data business and personal information protection clash,” an official from the Ministry of Government Legislation said. “The new team is going to clear that out so the party who provides data and those who demand data can come to agreement.”지난 4월 한국 법제처는 빅데이터 산업 관련 규정을 재정비하기 위한 용역을 발주했다. 법제처 관계자는 “현재의 법률에서는 빅 데이터 산업을 위한 데이터 수집과 개인정보보호법이 상충하는 부분이 있는 것은 사실이다. 여러 쟁점 분석 결과를 바탕으로 구체적인 법제 개선안을 도출하는 것이 목표”라고 말했다.진은수 기자 JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]