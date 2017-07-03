The value of Hong Kong (국문)

When China was still poor, many young Chinese men and women smuggled themselves into Hong Kong under British rule in search of jobs and food. They risked their lives to avoid armed guards, crossing barb-wired walls or swimming the wild sea.
When people called for the reinforcement of border control, Deng Xiaoping had a different idea. “We can create a Hong Kong.” It led to the development of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. Xi Zhongxun, then governor and secretary of Guangdong Province and father of Xi Jinping, oversaw the project.
After nearly 40 years have passed, there are many Hong Kong-like cities in China as Deng wished. Nevertheless, Chinese people continue to head for Hong Kong. The difference is that they are no longer entering illegally and get One-way Permits, or People’s Republic of China Permit for Proceeding to Hong Kong and Macao.
There has never been a day that the daily quota of 150 people was not met. About 50,000 Chinese move to Hong Kong per year. People still have the Hong Kong dream because Hong Kong has value, charm and merits that booming cities in China cannot offer.
A woman in her late 20s came to Hong Kong six years ago upon graduating from college and works for a global company. “I will obtain a permanent residency in Hong Kong next year and have no intention to go back to China,” she says.
Life in Hong Kong is competitive and challenging, but she praises that people are liberal and flexible, and society is in order. “In short, the quality of life is different from China,” she said.
At a national level, Hong Kong is still valuable to China. China raises capital mostly in Hong Kong. Global companies’ investments on China go through Hong Kong’s financial markets. Listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange is the prime goal for Chinese companies aspiring to be a second Alibaba.
Eighty-three percent of trade settlements in Chinese yuan, which challenges the status of U.S. dollars, are completed in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has long been the biggest free port and logistics hub in the world. Countless innovative companies are springing up in Shenzhen, but it cannot replace Hong Kong.
These functions are impossible without a perfect market economy and capitalism system. It is why China needs to maintain one-country two-systems. As Xi Jinping made his first visit to Hong Kong in his presidency last week, he said he would ensure that one-country two-systems continues.
He clearly intended to reassure Hong Kong and the world. Xi wore a smile as he arrived and gave a speech in Hong Kong. He seemed like a different person from the stern-faced president in Beijing. Xi also must have felt the charm of Hong Kong the moment he arrived at the airport.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 1, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
중국이 가난에서 벗어나지 못하던 시절, 수많은 젊은이가 빵과 일자리를 찾아 영국 통치하의 홍콩으로 밀입국했다. 총을 들고 무장한 경비대의 눈을 피해 철조망 장벽을 넘거나 거센 파도를 맨몸으로 헤쳐 간, 말 그대로 목숨을 건 탈출행렬이었다. 모두가 국경 통제 강화를 주장할 때 덩샤오핑(鄧小平)의 생각은 달랐다. “그럼 우리도 홍콩을 만들면 되잖아.” 그렇게 시작된 것이 선전(深圳) 특구 개발이었고 이를 책임진 사람이 광둥 서기 시중쉰(習仲勳·시진핑 주석의 부친)이었다.
40년 가까이 지난 지금 덩샤오핑의 뜻대로 수많은 홍콩이 중국 본토에 생겨났다. 그럼에도 홍콩으로 향하는 중국인들의 행렬이 끊이지 않는다. 그들의 손에 단정증(單程證)이란 이름의 합법 비자가 있다는 게 과거의 밀입국과 다른 점이다. 하루 150명으로 설정된 단정증 발급 상한선을 못 채운 날은 하루도 없다. 줄잡아 1년에 5만 명의 중국인이 홍콩으로 이주하는 셈이다. ‘홍콩 드림’ 행렬이 여전한 건 본토의 홍콩들로는 대체할 수 없는 진짜 홍콩만이 갖는 가치와 매력과 메리트가 있다는 얘기다.
20대 후반 여성 K는 중국에서 대학을 졸업하고 6년 전 홍콩으로 건너와 글로벌 기업에 취업했다. 그는 "내년이면 홍콩 영주권을 받는다"며 "중국으로 돌아갈 생각이 없다"고 말했다. "경쟁이 심하고 일이 힘들지만 노력하는 만큼 결과가 나온다. 사람들의 사고 방식이 자유롭고 유연하면서도 사회질서가 잡혀 있다. 한마디로 말해 삶의 질이 중국과 다르다"는 게 그의 홍콩 예찬론이다. K와 같은 사람을 '강퍄오(港漂)'라 부른다. 일자리를 찾아 베이징으로 올라온 외지인을 뜻하는 신조어 '베이퍄오(北漂)'에 빗댄 말이다.
'삶의 질'을 찾는 강퍄오들뿐 아니라 국가적 차원에서도 홍콩은 중국에 여전히 보석과 같은 존재다. 차이나머니의 위력을 과시 중인 중국의 자본 조달은 홍콩에서 이뤄진다. 글로벌 기업들의 대(對)중국 투자도 홍콩 금융시장을 통한다. 홍콩 증시 상장은 제2의 알리바바 그룹을 꿈꾸는 중국 기업들의 첫째 목표다. 달러화의 위상에 도전하려는 위안화 무역 결제도 83%가 홍콩에서 이뤄진다. 예나 지금이나 홍콩은 세계 제일의 자유무역항이자 물류 허브다. 중국 선전에 아무리 많은 혁신기업이 생겨나도 홍콩을 대신할 순 없다.
이런 기능들은 완벽한 시장경제와 자본주의 시스템 없이는 불가능한 일이다. 중국이 '일국양제(一國兩制)'를 굳건히 유지해야 하는 이유다. 집권 후 처음 홍콩을 찾은 시진핑(習近平) 주석의 도착 일성도 "일국양제를 안정적으로 더 멀리 이르게(致遠) 보장하겠다"는 말이었다. '더 멀리'가 주권 반환 뒤 자본주의 제도 유지기한으로 못박은 2047년 이후를 뜻하는지는 불확실하지만 홍콩과 세계를 안심시키는 발언임에 틀림없었다. 얼굴에 환한 웃음을 머금고 도착 담화를 한 시 주석은 근엄한 표정으로 일관하던 베이징에서와는 다른 사람처럼 보였다. 공항에 내리는 순간 와닿는 홍콩의 매력과 가치를 시 주석도 실감했기 때문일 것이다. <홍콩에서>
예영준 베이징 총국장