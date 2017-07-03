Moon’s good start (국문)
July 03,2017
The dove and hawk got along better than many expected. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed strong bilateral relations in a summit last week. Trump called the relationship “very very strong” and characterized his personal rapport with his Korean counterpart “very very good.” Moon was reassured that, “The United States and South Korea are walking together on the same path towards a great alliance.”
The two agreed to work towards a solution to the North Korean nuclear threat and maintaining peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula based on a sound alliance. The leaders have gotten off to a positive start. Although hurriedly arranged, the first summit ended well given the past awkwardness between liberal presidents of South Korea and Republican presidents of the U.S.
Most positively, the two were able to build personal trust. A single meeting cannot solve the myriad of complicated issues between the two countries. The main focus of the first summit was to strike a bond. At a welcome dinner, Trump served the Korean dish bibimbap served to the first couple from Korea. He also gave them a tour of his private parlor at the White House. In return, Moon lauded Trump’s diplomatic leadership based on “strong power.”
Moon passed his first test on the international stage. He faces a far more complicated test at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, next week. He will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time and can expect prickly questions about the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system.
Trump appears to be losing patience with Beijing for not doing enough to pressure Pyongyang. The U.S. government placed China on a list of human trafficking offenders along with Syria and North Korea. It is mulling punitive dumping levies on Chinese steel imports. Slapping sanctions on two Chinese enterprises, including the Bank of Dandong and two Chinese citizens, for suspicious dealing with Pyongyang indicates Washington may be mulling a secondary boycott to increase pressure on North Korea.
Trump’s administration has endorsed arms sales to Taiwan, a move that could further provoke Beijing. Moreover, North Korea remains unpredictable and unruly. Shrewd statesmanship is essential to ensure the country’s dignity and safety.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 1, Page 26
비둘기파 한국 대통령과 매파 미국 대통령 간의 첫 만남으로 기대와 우려를 동시에 낳았던 한·미 정상회담이 굳건한 동맹관계를 재확인하고 또 새로운 발전을 다짐한 것은 반가운 일이다. 문재인 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 어제와 오늘 이틀에 걸쳐 만찬과 정상회담을 갖고 한·미 동맹의 단단한 기초 아래 양국이 북핵과 한반도 평화, 경제적 번영 등을 함께 이루어 나가기로 의견을 모았다. 앞으로 적어도 4년 이상 임기를 같이해야 할 두 정상이 첫 만남의 단추를 잘 끼운 셈이다. 과거 한국 진보정권의 대통령과 미국 공화당 대통령 간 정상회담이 불편하게 끝난 전례가 있는 데다 양국 모두 외교안보 부서가 정상회담 준비에 충분한 시간을 갖지 못했던 점을 감안하면 적지 않은 성과를 거뒀다고 평할 수 있다.
무엇보다 이번 정상회담을 통해 양국 정상이 개인적 친밀감을 형성할 수 있었던 게 가장 큰 소득이다. 첫술에 배부를 수 없다는 말처럼 첫 만남을 통해 한·미 사이에 놓인 문제 모두를 해결할 수는 없다. 따라서 이번 정상회담에서는 문재인-트럼프 두 정상 간의 인간적인 유대감 형성이 가장 중요한 것으로 꼽혀 왔는데 양국 정상 모두 상호 존중과 배려의 정신으로 개인적인 신뢰를 쌓는 데 성공한 것으로 보인다. 트럼프 대통령은 만찬 때 화합을 강조한 비빔밥을 메인 메뉴로 내놓았고, 특히 문 대통령 내외를 백악관 내 자신의 사적 공간인 3층 트리티 룸으로 안내하는 파격을 보였다. 문 대통령 또한 “강력한 힘에 기반을 둔 외교에 전적으로 공감한다”며 트럼프의 지도력을 평가하는 것으로 답했다.
그러나 문 대통령의 방미 외교는 앞으로 한국호가 헤치고 나아가야 할 수많은 도전의 한 관문을 지난 것에 불과할 뿐이다. 당장 1주일 후면 독일 함부르크에서 열리는 G20 정상회의에 참석해 세계 주요국 정상들과 국익을 걸고 냉철한 거래를 해야 한다. 특히 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 첫 만남을 철저하게 준비해야 할 필요가 있다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 배치를 둘러싼 한·중 갈등 외에 최근 미·중 관계가 미묘해지고 있는 시점이라 더욱 주의가 요망된다.
트럼프 정부는 북핵 문제에 대한 중국의 역할에 실망하며 대중 강경 모드로 돌아서고 있다. 중국을 북한과 같은 ‘최악의 인신매매 국가’로 지정한 데 이어 중국산 철강 제품에 대해 추가 관세를 부과하는 무역제재 조치를 검토하고 있다. 또 북한과 거래하는 중국 단둥은행 등 중국 기업 2곳과 중국인 2명을 대북 제재 대상으로 추가해 사실상의 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’에 들어간 게 아니냐는 이야기를 듣는다. 게다가 트럼프 정권 출범 이후 처음으로 대만에 대한 무기 판매를 승인한 것으로 알려지고 있다. 반면에 중국 왕이 외교부장은 며칠 전 이해찬 전 총리에게 “현실인식을 제대로 하라”는 듣기 거북한 발언까지 하며 사드 철회를 압박하고 있는 상황이다. 또 도발의 기회만 엿보는 북한은 최우선 경계 대상이다. 산적한 난제를 뚫고 우리의 생존과 자존을 지킬 명민한 외교가 절실히 요구되는 시점이다.