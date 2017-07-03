A successful summit (국문)

The first summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump ended smoothly despite some concerns on both sides. The meeting carried great significance for us as it offered a chance to restore a communication channel lost after the impeachment and ouster of President Park Geun-hye in December.
We believe the summit came to a successful end particularly considering Trump’s unpredictable character, which led to many embarrassing moments for other heads of state. President Moon had a good opportunity to build mutual trust with the U.S. president as he hoped. In fact, Trump described his relationship with Moon as being “very, very good” and boasted of “great chemistry” with him. Later, Trump even invited Moon to his private space in the White House.
Moon achieved remarkable results in the security field by getting U.S. approval for South Korea’s leading role in the unification of the Korean Peninsula. Moon was also able to insert into a joint statement Trump’s support for his resumption of inter-Korean dialogue. That translates into the hawkish Trump administration’s acceptance of the new South Korean government’s policy to resolve tension through rapprochement.
The reaffirmation of close cooperation between Seoul and Washington under our new leadership means a lot for the future of the peninsula. Despite public disagreements over the timing of the transfer of wartime operational control, Trump agreed to return it to South Korea as soon as possible.
Nevertheless, conflict arose over economic issues. Expressing disgruntlement over the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, Trump underscored that the U.S. cannot allow its trade deficit to continue. In a statement before his one-on-one meeting with Moon, Trump even said the U.S. administration was renegotiating the trade pact. Trump also demanded South Korea bear a bigger share of the costs of U.S. forces in South Korea.
As the apparent friction over trade surfaced, Moon hurriedly said that a renegotiation of the FTA was not included in the agreement. But U.S. objections will not subside. It is certain that we will have to confront the U.S. government’s call for a renegotiation of the deal in the future.
Whenever the U.S. administration claims the FTA only benefits South Korea, our government argues it benefits both sides when taking the services sector into account. As Trump has made an issue of the deal, our government must devise an argument to effectively counter his complaint.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 3, Page 30
한·미 정상의 신뢰 구축과 동맹 재확인
대북 주도권과 대화 노선도 인정받아
한·미 FTA 재협상 요구 대처가 숙제
걱정됐던 문재인 대통령의 첫 한·미 정상회담이 무난하게 마무리됐다. 이번 회담은 지난해 탄핵정국 이후 마비됐던 정상 간 채널을 복구한다는 차원에서 뜻깊은 만남이었다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 유별난 성격 탓에 험한 꼴을 본 외국 정상들이 수두룩한 터라 별 탈 없이 끝난 것만으로도 성공적이라고 봐야 한다. 이번 회담을 통해 트럼프와의 신뢰를 쌓으려던 문 대통령으로서는 소기의 목표를 달성한 셈이다. 실제로 트럼프는 두 사람 관계를 "아주, 아주 좋다(very, very good)" "매우 잘 맞는다(great chemistry)"고 치켜세웠을 뿐만 아니라 백악관 내 사적 공간까지 보여 주는 성의를 표했다.
안보 분야에서의 성과도 적지 않다. 무엇보다 평화통일과 관련해 한국이 주도적 역할을 하겠다는 우리의 뜻을 미국 측이 받아들였다. "인도주의적 문제 등을 포함해 남북 대화를 재개하려는 문 대통령의 열망을 지지한다"는 내용도 공동성명에 싣는 데 성공했다. 강경노선을 앞세우려는 트럼프 행정부의 정책에도 불구하고 북한과의 대화로 긴장국면을 풀어내려는 우리의 새로운 정책 방향을 인정받은 셈이다. 결국 한반도 문제에 있어 우리 주도의 물샐 틈 없는 한·미 공조 원칙을 재확인했다는 점에서도 이번 회담은 충분한 성과를 거뒀다. 관점에 따라 다를 수 있지만 한국군으로의 신속한 전시작전권 이양도 평가할 만한 대목이다.
하지만 경제 현안 쪽에서는 험악한 장면까지 드러냈다. 트럼프는 통상 문제, 특히 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)에 대해 노골적인 불만을 나타내며 "우리는 (무역적자가) 계속되는 것을 허용할 수 없다"고 못 박았다. 단독 정상회담 모두발언에서는 "한국과의 무역협정을 지금 재협상하고 있다"고 주장하기까지 했다. 주한미군 분담금도 한국 측이 더 내야 한다고 요구했다.
한·미 FTA 등을 둘러싼 갈등이 표면화되자 문 대통령까지 나서 "재협상은 합의 외 얘기"라고 해명하고 나섰지만 이 문제는 쉽게 꺼질 잔불이 아니다. 누구 말이 맞는지는 모르나 분명한 건 미국 측의 FTA 재협상 요구가 머잖아 쓰나미처럼 몰려올 거라는 사실이다.
그동안 우리 정부는 "한·미 FTA가 한국에만 유리하다"는 미국 측 주장에 대해 "서비스 분야를 포함하면 모두가 혜택을 보고 있다"고 반박해 왔다. 그럼에도 이번에 또다시 트럼프가 재협상 문제를 들고 나온 만큼 더욱 정교한 반박논리 개발 등 적극적인 대응책을 마련해야 할 것이다.