Pentaport Rock Festival finalizes its lineup

The third and last lineup for the annual rock festival in the port city of Incheon was announced by its organizer.Brother-sister acoustic duo Akdong Musician, female acoustic duo Bolbbalgan4, hip-hop/R&B singer Zion.T and Japanese rock band Crystal Lake are among the eight new names added to the festival’s lineup released on Friday.They will perform at this year’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival that will be held on Aug. 11-13 at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, also known as Pentaport Park, in Incheon, together with 23 other performer.The festival earlier announced that British indie pop band Bastille, Australia’s 5 Seconds of Summer, British band Circa Waves, Japanese metal band Her Name In Blood, and South Korean acts Pia, The Solutions and Vaseline will headline the event.Pentaport, now in its 12th year, is one of the biggest annual music festivals in Korea, and has brought together international and local musicians largely in the rock and electronica genres. Big names such as The Chemical Brothers, Korn, Muse and Travis have graced the stage in recent years.Yonhap