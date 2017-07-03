Kim Soo-hyun insists ‘Real’ is not just about sex : But he admits concerns about his abs during filming of racy scenes

[JOONGANG ILBO]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is widely known as a hit maker in the entertainment industry for his roles in massively successful TV dramas like “My Love from the Star” in 2013 and “The Producers” in 2015. However, it seems he has missed the mark with his most recent movie “Real.” The movie has buzz - but not for his acting. People have been talking about Kim’s sex scenes with co-star Sulli, a former member of SM Entertainment girl group f(x).The film is Kim’s first role in an R-rated movie. He was drawn to the role for the opportunity to embody a number of emotions, as his character is a man suffering from schizophrenia. Although many say they want to go to the theater just to see the movie’s more racy scenes, Kim said that the audience will discover that there is more to the film when they head to theaters, in an interview with Ilgan Sports. The following are excerpts from the interview held after the media screening of the movie before its release a week ago.The fact that I play two roles was interesting. I thought I would be so happy to see all the expressions I do all together later on. What I wanted was to bring out everything I have felt, studied, and done in the movie. I think this movie could be that one.The movie really gave me lots of homework to do. So I was scared. I was also burdened with [sexual] scenes. There were many things I had a hard time approaching, such as the characters and the story, so that’s why I said it that way.I met her for the first time while making this movie. I didn’t know what kind of voice she has or how she acts. Then I met her and she is very passionate. She was easy to talk to and work with as she is a type of person who asks things that she’s curious about on the spot. To film the most intimidating scene, we both put a lot of effort into controlling what we eat. When the day of filming came, we both were putting lots of energy onto our abdominal muscles [to look better] so we couldn’t breathe well or read the lines loudly.I was a bit confused as I was analyzing the character, but that was resolved as I was filming. The “Real” is like a puzzle intertwined. When you find the first and the last piece of the puzzle, the whole story pans out.After the screening event, I have looked for many reviews. I think the movie is in the process of getting to people. I think the real door to the movie has not yet opened. Many things still have not been discovered, and many more that were hidden will come out as time goes by. At first the real charm of the movie doesn’t show because it is behind all the scenes that are [for adults], but after those scenes lose their power, the other charms will rise.I didn’t really feel that [others] were trying to do things to comfort me and [change things to my liking]. But then at one moment, I realized that I was such a princess. That was so shocking. I was someone who couldn’t do anything on my own, not a thing. I wanted to get out of that stage and evolve. I’m getting out of there now.BY KIM YEON-JI [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]영화 '리얼'로 스크린 컴백한 배우 김수현이 서른살 맞이 성장통을 겪고 있다.누가 봐도 잘 될 것 같은 흥행작만 쏙쏙 골라내던 김수현이 이번엔 액션 느와르 영화 '리얼'을 내놓았다. 영화 '은밀하게 위대하게' 이후 4년 만에 선보인 스크린 주연작이자, 그의 첫 청소년 관람불가 영화다. 노출에 베드신, 거친 욕설, 마약 소재 등 톱스타이기에 한 번쯤 더 고민했을 요소들이 많이 있다.하지만 김수현은 1인 2역이라는 점, 인물들이 자아분열 증세를 보인다는 설정 등에 끌려 과감하게 도전했다. "이제까지 해온 것들, 연기하면서 느낀 것들, 또 공부한 것들 등 내가 할 수 있는 모든 능력치를 다 뽑아내서 담을 수 있을 것 같은 영화라 선택했어요." 욕심과 의욕이 컸던만큼 김수현은 영화에서 열연했다. 또 한 단계 진일보한 연기를 보여줬다. 하지만, 신인 감독 이사랑의 과욕과 과잉으로 영화에 대한 혹평이 연일 쏟아지고 있다. 속상할 법 하지만 절대 티는 내지 않는 김수현이다. 오히려 더 큰 책임감으로, 또 여유로운 모습으로 영화 '리얼'이 관객들에게 와닿을 수 있도록 최선을 다하고 있다. 서른, 김수현이 고군분투 중이다."1인 2역이라는 설정이다. 두 명의 장태영을 연기한다는 점, 또 그 두 인물이 가진 자아분열 설정 등이 흥미로웠다. '여러가지를 표현한 뒤 나중에 한꺼번에 모아서 보면 얼마나 행복할까'라는 생각이 들었다. 또 이 시나리오를 받고 느낀 기분은 이제까지 연기를 하면서 해온 것들, 느낀 것들, 공부한 것들 등 내가 할 수 있게 된 것들의 능력치를 다 뽑아내서 담고 싶다는 것이었다. 그런 영화가 될 수 있을 것 같았고 거기에서 욕심이 났다.""숙제가 정말 많은 작품이었다. 그래서 무섭기도 했다. 센 장면에 대한 부담감도 있었다. 소재도 그렇고 캐릭터도 그렇고 다가가기 어려운 부분들이 있어서 그렇게 표현했다.""영화 시사 후 평들을 많이 찾아봤다. 하지만 이 또한 '리얼'이 자리를 잡아가는 과정이라고 생각한다. '리얼'이 사람들에게 다가가는 중이다. 아직 '리얼'의 진짜 뚜껑은 열리지 않았다고 생각한다. 아직 많은 게 발견되지 않았고, 점점 시간이 지날수록 숨겨져있던 장치들이 발견될 것이라고 생각한다. 처음에는 수위가 센 장면들에 가려져서 영화의 진가가 잘 드러나지 않는데 그 센 장면이 힘이 빠질 때가 되면 숨겨져있던 부분들이 잘 드러날 것이라고 생각한다.""캐릭터 분석하는 과정에서 혼란스럽기도 했다. 촬영하면서 그런 게 없어졌다. 사실 '리얼'은 꼬여있는 퍼즐과도 같다. 퍼즐의 시작과 끝을 찾으면 일자로 펴진다.""진리를 '리얼'에서 처음 만났다. 그 전엔 진리라는 친구가 어떤 목소리를 가졌는지 어떻게 연기를 하는지 전혀 몰랐다. 그러다가 '리얼'로 처음 봤는데 굉장히 열정이 많은 친구더라. 워낙 성격이 털털하고 궁금한 게 있으면 그 자리에서 풀고가는 스타일이라서 대화하기 편했고 호흡을 맞추기 수월했다. 진리와 무서운 신(노출신)을 촬영하기 위해 서로 식단관리도 하고 노력을 했다. 대망의 무서운 날이 왔을 땐 서로 배에 힘을 주고 있느라 숨도 잘 못 쉬고 대사도 잘 안들리게 하고 그랬다.""처음엔 배려해주고 위해주는 걸 잘 느끼지 못 했다. 그런데 어느 순간 내가 공주님인 걸 알았다. 그래서 그게 너무 충격적이기도 했다. 스스로 할 수 있는 게 하나도 없는 사람처럼 됐더라. 그래서 그런 것들에서 빨리 벗어나고 싶었고 이겨내고 싶었다. 20대 때는 공주로 살았다. 지금은 그것을 극복해나가고 있다."김연지 기자