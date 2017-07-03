Japan Airlines provides free wireless on board

Japan Airlines is providing free internet access to all customers flying on domestic flights to provide passengers with a comfortable air travel experience. [JAPAN AIRLINES]

Japan’s flagship carrier Japan Airlines (JAL) is dedicated to maximizing convenience for customers on board. As a part of its efforts, JAL is providing in-flight Wi-Fi free of charge for those taking domestic flights.The in-flight connectivity service of JAL allows customers to connect their smartphone, tablet, laptop and other Wi-Fi capable devices to the in-flight Wi-Fi. The service is provided through using satellite communication network. Customers can check their email, update their social media, and enjoy web browsing in the air for free. Except for five-minute periods after taking off and before landing, customers can stay connected from gate to gate.JAL first introduced Wi-Fi and wireless IFE in 2014 and has since equipped all of its domestic aircraft with the service. JAL is now making the service free. The adjustment was made to better suit customers who are not content with paying for in-flight internet. Especially as internet access becomes increasingly indispensable in people’s daily lives, JAL recognizes passengers’ need to access messenger platforms, email or the web at any time, including on the plane, at no cost.In order to use the in-flight internet service, passengers are required to log into a Gogo WiFi account to register. JAL recommends that passengers pre-register so that they can enjoy the internet connection smoothly inside the cabin.Visitors to Japan using JAL airlines can use Japan Explorer Pass, which allows them to access cities in JAL’s domestic network at a low cost. The discounted rates JAL offers allow visitors to explore places throughout Japan.BY LEE CHAE-WON [lee.chaewon1@joongang.co.kr]