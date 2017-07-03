Moon makes his final cabinet picks
President Moon Jae-in completed the formation of his inaugural cabinet on Monday by naming two academics to head the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Paik Un-gyu, a professor of energy engineering at Hanyang University, was nominated to become minister of trade, industry and energy. Park Neung-hoo, a professor of social welfare at Kyonggi University, was named minister of health and welfare.
Moon also filled two minister-level posts outside of the cabinet. Choi Jong-ku, president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) and a veteran of the finance ministry, was named head of the Financial Services Commission. Lee Hyo-seong, a professor emeritus at Sungkyunkwan University and former vice chairman of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), was named to head the KCC.
Moon also filled vacancies in his presidential secretariat. Bahn Jahng-shick, former vice minister of finance and dean of the Graduate School of Management of Technology at Sogang University, was named senior presidential secretary for job creation. Hong Jang-pyo, a professor of economics at Pukyong National University, was named senior presidential secretary for economic affairs.
BY SER MYO-JA [ser.myoja@joongang.co.kr]