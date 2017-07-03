Moon makes his final cabinet picks

President Moon Jae-in completed the formation of his inaugural cabinet on Monday by naming two academics to head the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.Paik Un-gyu, a professor of energy engineering at Hanyang University, was nominated to become minister of trade, industry and energy. Park Neung-hoo, a professor of social welfare at Kyonggi University, was named minister of health and welfare.Moon also filled two minister-level posts outside of the cabinet. Choi Jong-ku, president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) and a veteran of the finance ministry, was named head of the Financial Services Commission. Lee Hyo-seong, a professor emeritus at Sungkyunkwan University and former vice chairman of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), was named to head the KCC.Moon also filled vacancies in his presidential secretariat. Bahn Jahng-shick, former vice minister of finance and dean of the Graduate School of Management of Technology at Sogang University, was named senior presidential secretary for job creation. Hong Jang-pyo, a professor of economics at Pukyong National University, was named senior presidential secretary for economic affairs.BY SER MYO-JA [ser.myoja@joongang.co.kr]