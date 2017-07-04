A convenient political tool (국문)

“Tax investigation for certain companies is postponed or exempted,” the National Tax Service would say when the administration changed or the government announced major policies.
The Lee Myung-bak Administration, which began in 2008, positioned itself as business-friendly and announced a series of tax investigation reductions and deferments. The green industry was highlighted at the time. It was a measure to encourage the expansion of investment in new industries that would lead the Korean economy in the future. From 2013, the Park Geun-hye administration claimed to raise welfare resources by legalizing parts of the underground economy without tax hikes, and announced the strengthening of tax administration on companies and wealthy individuals suspected of tax evasion. But in the following year, the Park administration announced that tax investigations on some small and medium companies would be deferred. As the economy slowed down in early 2014, the government offered the “carrot” of delaying tax probes to boost the economy.
As job creation is the major goal of the Moon Jae-in administration, the National Tax Service proposed at the State Administration Advisory Committee to exclude small and medium-sized companies that add jobs from the tax inspection targets. It is considering offering exemptions to the companies that increase their workforce by more than 2 percent compared to the previous year.
There are two types of tax investigation, regular investigation conducted every five years and non-regular investigation with no set cycle. The regular investigation targets are the companies that have not been inspected in the past four years, whose tax reports are suspected of dishonesty or that are chosen randomly. Irregular inspections are conducted when there is evidence or tip-offs of tax evasion.
Regular inspection focuses on the verification of tax reports while irregular investigation probes suspected evasion. The tax revenue collected from tax investigation is only about 3 percent of the total revenue. The purpose of tax investigation is discouraging evasion and encouraging faithful filing rather than collecting taxes and fines.
But tax investigation is almost always mentioned whenever the administration changes. When tax investigation becomes a means to support policies, consistency is questioned, and industries may be discontent with the selection criteria. If deferment and exemption is repeatedly on offer, the rate of tax investigations could be reduced even further. Incoming NTS commissioner Han Sung-hee is an investigation expert, having served as the chief of the NTS Seoul Regional Office’s Inspection Department 4 and the chief of the NTS Inspection Department. The new administration pursues reform, and the new NTS head is a tax investigation specialist. It is about time we change how we view tax inspection. When the original purpose of encouraging faithful filing is restored, confidence in tax administration will grow.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 3, Page 30
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
“○○기업에는 세무조사를 유예 또는 면제해 준다.”
정권이 바뀔 때 또는 정부가 주요 정책을 발표할 때마다 국세청에서 나오는 표현이다.
2008년 출범한 이명박 정부는 ‘기업 친화’를 표방하며 세무조사 축소와 유예를 잇따라 발표했다. 당시엔 녹색산업 등에 방점이 찍혔다. 향후 한국 경제를 이끌어 갈 신성장동력 산업에 대한 투자 확대 등을 독려하기 위한 조치였다. 박근혜 정부는 2013년 출범 이후 증세 없이 지하경제 양성화 등을 통해 복지 세원을 마련하겠다며 탈루 혐의가 있는 기업·자산가 등에 대한 강도 높은 세무행정을 예고했다. 하지만 박근혜 정부 출범 이듬해 중소기업 130만 곳에 대해 세무조사를 유예해 주겠다고 발표했다. 2014년 초부터 경제가 주저앉자 경제 활성화를 위해 세무조사 유예라는 ‘당근’을 들고 나왔다.
그리고 올해 문재인 정부에서 일자리 창출이 주요 현안이 되자 국세청은 국정기획자문위원회에 “일자리를 창출하는 중소기업을 세무조사 선정 대상에서 제외하겠다”고 밝혔다. 전년보다 근로자 수를 2% 이상 늘리는 중소기업을 대상으로 하는 방안을 검토하고 있다고 한다.
세무조사는 보통 5년마다 하는 정기조사와 주기가 정해져 있지 않은 비정기조사로 나뉜다. 정기조사 대상은 지난 4년간 세무조사를 받지 않았거나 신고 내용에 불성실 혐의가 있을 경우, 무작위 추출 등 다양한 방식으로 선정된다. 비정기조사는 탈루 증거나 탈세 제보 등이 있을 때 대상자로 선정된다. 정기조사는 제대로 신고를 했나 들여다보는 세무 ‘검증’에, 비정기조사는 탈루 혐의를 확인하기 위한 세무 ‘조사’에 상대적으로 초점이 맞춰져 있다. 세무조사로 징수하는 세수 비중은 전체의 3% 정도에 불과하다. 세무조사가 세금 징수보다는 성실 신고 유도(탈루 억제 효과)를 목표로 한다는 것도 이 때문이다.
하지만 세무조사는 정권이 바뀌면 ‘약방의 감초’처럼 등장한다. 세무조사가 각종 정책을 지원하기 위한 수단이 되면 세무조사의 일관성에 의문이 일게 되고 선정 기준이 고무줄 잣대라는 불만도 싹튼다. 만약 세무조사 유예나 면제가 지금처럼 정권이 바뀔 때마다 반복 시행될 수 있는 것이라면 세무조사를 더욱 줄이면 된다. 세무조사를 줄일 여지가 그만큼 있다는 의미이기도 하기 때문이다. 이번에 새로 취임한 한승희 국세청장은 서울국세청 조사4국장, 국세청 조사국장 등을 거친 ‘세무조사통’이다. 개혁을 지향하는 새 정부가 출범하고 세무조사 전문가가 국세청 수장에 오른 이 시점이 세무조사에 대한 인식의 전환을 할 때다. 세무조사를 성실 신고 유도라는 취지대로 제자리로 돌려놓으면 세무행정에 대한 신뢰는 갈수로 두터워질 것이다.
김창규 이노베이션랩장