Backpedaling on reform (국문)
철도 개혁 10년 역주행, 누굴 위한 정책인가
July 04,2017
The new administration is poised to undo railway competition that had been pursued as a part of privatization and reform in public railroads over the last decade. Following an earlier plan to merge a fledgling high-speed railway system Supreme Railways (SR) with nationwide high-speed railway system Korail (Korea Railroad Corporation), the government also wants to combine Korail with the Korea Rail Network Authority. The diversification of railway systems was initiated under former President Roh Moo-hyun under whom President Moon Jae-in served as a chief of staff based on public consensus.
The Democratic Party is said to have promised to the Federation of Korean Trade Unions to merge the public railway authorities in return for winning their support during the last presidential election. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport suggested to the state planning advisory commission that it will study a merger to solve the problem on behalf of the president.
The proposal is more controversial than its idea of integrating SR, which has been positively reviewed for its cheaper rates and quality cabin service since its launch in December. States with advanced railway systems like Germany, France, and Japan all have been separately running infrastructure maintenance and train operation for 20 to 30 years. After fiery debate, Korea decided to break up the rail monopoly 13 years ago and has left the facility operation to the Korea Rail Authority and train operation to Korail. Service has been upgraded as result.
Social consensus is more important than a promise with the union. The ministry’s reasoning citing public interest is too weak. Korail’s poor profitability should not be solved through integration with the more lucrative SR or a facility operator. It should be more blamed on the reckless management of the union, which habitually goes on strike demanding increased salaries.
Instead of blindly following the orders of the union, the government must conduct feasibility studies and go through public debate before making any decisions. What should matter most is the public’s opinion, not the union’s.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 3, Page 30
문재인 정부가 10여 년간 공들인 '철도 개혁'을 백지화하는 게 아니냐는 우려가 나오고 있다. 수서고속철도(SR)와 코레일의 통합 추진에 이어 코레일과 철도시설공단을 합치는 문제까지 불거져서다. 노무현 정부 때인 2004년 사회적 합의에 따라 경쟁체제로 전환한 철도 정책이 같은 진보정권에서 뒤집히는 희한한 일이 벌어지고 있는 것이다.
그 빌미는 대선 당시 철도노조에 한 약속이다. 문재인 대통령은 지난 5월 한국노총과 '코레일·철도시설공단을 통합한다'는 정책협약을 체결했으며, 이제 빚 독촉을 받는 것이다. 문 대통령의 난감한 입장을 눈치챈 국토교통부는 최근 국정기획자문위에 "두 기관의 통합을 검토하겠다"는 보고서를 제출했다. 이는 지난해 12월 출범해 철도운임 10% 인하와 객실 서비스 개선으로 신선한 바람을 몰고 온 SR을 뜬금없이 코레일에 통합하겠다는 발상보다 더 예민한 문제다. 철도의 시설·운영 분리는 독일·프랑스·일본 등 철도 선진국들이 20~30년 전 도입해 성공한 모델이다. 우리도 김대중 정부 때부터 치열한 논의를 시작해 13년 전 철도청 독점체제를 깨고 시설은 공단에, 운영은 코레일에 맡겼다. 그간 경쟁력과 서비스 향상 효과가 작지 않았다.
아무리 대통령과 노조의 약속이 중요하다 해도 공론화 과정도 없이 정책을 뒤집는 것은 납득하기 어렵다. 국토부는 공공성을 이유로 내세우지만 명분이 약하다. 코레일의 채산성 약화는 수익성 좋은 SR을 독립시켰다거나 철도 체계를 시설과 운영으로 분리해 생긴 문제와는 거리가 멀다. 툭하면 국민을 볼모로 파업하고, 방만 경영의 구태를 깨지 못한 게 가장 큰 원인 아닌가.
정부는 철도노조와의 무리한 약속에 연연하지 말고 명확한 효과 분석과 충분한 공론화를 거쳐 정책 방향을 결정하기 바란다. 노조에 휘둘리면 경쟁력도 떨어지고 국민만 피해를 본다.