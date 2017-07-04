Reinventing the party (국문)

The Liberty Korea Party elected its former presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo as the new head of the main opposition party in Monday’s national convention. With Hong taking the helm of the embattled party, which has 107 seats in the National Assembly, it filled its leadership vacuum in 54 days. In fact, the party was sharply split over the removal of former President Park Geun-hye last December, which led to a steep decline in the standing of conservative forces in Korean politics.
In an acceptance speech after his victory, Hong blamed deep-rooted complacency for the collapse of the party, which actually can be given a lot of credit for the rags-to-riches industrialization of the nation. Hong promised to regain public trust by drastically reforming the party. But the party faces some of the biggest challenges in its long history. Its current approval rating of seven percent is even lower than the splinter opposition Bareun Party’s nine percent, according to a recent Gallup Korea poll.
Chairman Hong is partly accountable for the abysmal fall of the former ruling party. In the run-up to a primary to pick the party’s presidential candiate, he degraded the integrity of the party with remarks that sparked a public outcry for disgracefulness. Now Hong must pay special heed to widespread public criticism that he must change the way he acts and speaks as head of a political party.
Hong faces three major challenges. He should be able to criticize the liberal Moon Jae-in government if it makes mistakes, revitalize his moribund party by reforming some negative traits — it likes power but doesn’t show much of a will to reinvent itself when the need arises — and rally conservative voters to reestablish the genuine values of a new conservatism in this country.
Hong expressed determination to attack the ruling Democratic Party if it goes off track, while cooperating with it when the need arises. That’s a reasonable approach in a democracy. We hope that an upcoming final trial at the Supreme Court that Hong awaits involving a case of misusing political funds will not serve as an obstacle to rightful criticism of the government when it is justified. With regard to the resuscitation of the party, Hong must somehow deal with the pro-Park Geun-hye group, so culpable for the party’s shameful collapse, but should not take advantage of it to create another faction loyal to him. Finally, in order to reinvent the party and a new form of conservatism, he must immediately kick off a grand debate while not abandoning the traditional values of conservatism, which prioritize national security and economic growth.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 4, Page 30
이처럼 비참하게 추락한 야당 없었다
'협조할 건 협조' 대여 자세는 바람직
혁신 보수의 가치 발견할 토론 벌여야
자유한국당이 어제 전당대회를 열어 홍준표 전 대선후보를 신임 대표로 선출했다. 홍 대표의 등장으로 의석 107석 거대 정당의 지도부 공백은 54일 만에 메워졌다. 그사이 새누리당 간판이 내려지고 당은 쪼개졌으며 보수 정권의 몰락이 이어졌다. 어떤 정당도 이처럼 비참하게 권력을 내주고 폐족처럼 흩어진 적이 없었다. 과거 같으면 내부 소장파들이 정풍운동이라도 벌였을 테지만 지금은 그런 조짐조차 없다.
홍준표 대표는 수락연설에서 "해방 이후 이 땅을 건국하고, 산업화하고, 문민정부를 세운 당이 이렇게 몰락한 것은 자만심 때문이다. 당을 혁신해 국민의 신뢰를 받을 것을 약속드린다"고 했다. 하지만 홍 대표가 맞이한 정치적 상황은 보수 역사상 최악이라고 해도 과언이 아니다. 원내 2당인 한국당의 최근 지지율은 7%로, 원내 4당인 바른정당의 9%보다 낮은 수치가 나올 정도다(한국갤럽, 6월 27~28일 조사).
이런 끝 모를 추락 과정에는 그동안 인성(人性) 문제까지 거론될 만큼 기이한 행태를 보인 홍 대표에게 상당 부분 책임이 있다. 그는 경쟁자를 옴두꺼비라거나 반대 파벌 사람들을 바퀴벌레로 비하하는 등 온갖 막말로 스스로의 품격을 낮추고 소속 정당의 문화 수준을 떨어뜨렸다. 보수의 부끄러움이라는 소리까지 나왔다.
한국당은 더 이상 빨갱이 타령이나 하면서 극우적인 ‘안보 팔이 정치’에 의존해서는 안 된다. 홍 대표는 당 내부에서 터져나오는 자성의 목소리에 귀를 기울여야 한다. 여러 의원이 “홍 대표의 막말과 극우 행태를 못 고치면 내년 지방선거는 폭망한다”고 걱정하고, 정우택 원내대표도 “정치인은 세 치 혀가 문제다. 잘못하면 사람의 마음을 벨 수 있다”고 비판하지 않았는가.
앞으로 홍 대표가 할 일은 크게 세 가지다. 문재인 대통령이 이끄는 진보 집권 세력의 국정 운영에 대해 엄정하게 시시비비를 가리는 게 첫 번째다. 권력에 취하고 이권을 탐하며 웰빙 체질에 안주해 있는 한국당의 부정적 유전자를 근원부터 제거하는 당 혁신이 두 번째 숙제다. 구심점과 지향점을 잃고 미래의 희망마저 상실한 듯한 보수 유권자층을 규합해 신보수주의의 가치를 새로 세우는 건 홍 대표의 세 번째 과제다.
첫 번째 여당 견제와 관련해 홍 대표의 "협조할 것은 협조하겠다"는 태도는 바람직하다. 다만 정치자금법 위반 사건의 대법원 최종심이 남아 있는 상태여서 자칫 문 대통령에 대한 날카로운 비판에 장애가 되지 않길 바란다. 두 번째 야당 재건과 관련해 친박 세력은 철저히 솎아내되 이를 악용해 홍준표 사당으로 변질시키는 일이 벌어져선 안 된다. 세 번째의 신보수와 관련해 안보 보수, 산업화 보수의 전통 가치를 버리지 않되 이를 뛰어넘는 혁신 보수를 위한 거국적 토론을 바로 시작해야 할 것이다.