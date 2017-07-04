Hyundai top for customer satisfaction in China

President Finbarr O’Neill of J.D. Power and Associates, left, and Kwon Hyuk-dong, senior vice president of Hyundai Motor’s operations in China, pose for a photo after the carmaker was recognized for its J.D. Power satisfaction rankings in China. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Beijing Hyundai, a Chinese unit of Hyundai Motor, ranked first in a J.D. Power survey that measured customer satisfaction rates amid lingering tension between China and Korea.The American marketing firm announced Thursday that Beijing Hyundai received the highest score in a sales satisfactory index (SSI) study out of 41 mass market car brands.The SSI study gauges sales satisfaction among consumers who either bought or considered buying a vehicle in China. The satisfaction of those who bought a vehicle is based on six standards — dealer facilities, salesperson, deal delivery process, sales initiation and online experience. The satisfaction of those who didn’t buy a vehicle is based on five standards — salesperson, variety of inventory, dealer facilities, fairness of price and the negotiation experience.Beijing Hyundai received 665 out of a possible 1,000 points to rank in the top place, an improvement on last year’s second place.Its smaller affiliate Dongfeng Yeuda Kia, however, received 637 points to land in the 11th spot.Hyundai Motor explained this year’s SSI result is more meaningful because the sales environment wasn’t favorable as “Chinese carmakers were growing fast and [Beijing Hyundai] was experiencing decreased sales.”Hyundai Motor’s Chinese sales have been plunging with geopolitical tension over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Thaad) antimissile system remaining unsolved.Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors sold a total of 52,485 cars in China in May, which is a 65.1 percent year-on-year dip.In the second spot was Changan Ford with 648 points, Last year’s chart topper Dongfeng Citroen fell to sixth place with 640 points.Among luxury carmakers, Audi was the winner with 683 points, followed by Porsche with 680 points.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]