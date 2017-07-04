Twice’s album tops Japanese music charts

K-pop girl group Twice’s Japanese debut album has topped the country’s top music sales chart, according to its agency Monday.“#TWICE,” was released last Thursday in Japan, and rose to No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album sales chart as of Sunday, JYP Entertainment said. The record has sold over 115,000 copies in just five days.On the same day as the album’s release, Twice held a debut showcase in front of a 15,000-large crowd at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.The album, which has Twice’s past hit songs, both in Japanese and Korean, topped nine Apple iTunes charts, including in Japan, Indonesia, Macau and Malaysia, upon its release last week.The nine-member girl group, which has two Japanese members, has taken over the K-pop scene since its debut about a year and a half ago.Starting with its debut song “Ooh-Ahh,” TWICE has had five consecutive No. 1 tracks - “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock” and its most recent hit track “Signal” - at home.Yonhap