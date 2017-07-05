Dongbu Daewoo releases new microbubble machine

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics strengthened its line-up of “microbubble” washing machines by releasing a larger model, according to the company on Tuesday.The model DWF-18GCRC weighs 18 kilograms (39.6 pounds). Three smaller versions of the machines, which wash clothes with microbubbles, were released in April.Although there were already machines that washed laundry using bubbles available, Dongbu Daewoo was the first to deploy a microbubble generator inside the machines.Compared to the bubbles used in older models that measure around 2 to 3 millimeters (0.08 ? 0.11 inches) in diameters, microbubbles are around one fiftieth of that with a diameter of around 0.05 millimeters.Test results revealed that microbubble washing machines help reduce water usage by 24 percent, detergent use by 10 percent and lower the amount of detergent remaining on clothes by 25 percent.The model is also equipped with controlling devices to lower the vibration noise and help better balance the machine during operation.The latest bubble washing machine will cost around 800,000 won ($696).By Song Kyoung-son