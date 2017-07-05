Teen jailed for London bomb plot

LONDON - A British teenager was sentenced Monday to at least 16 years in prison for plotting a bombing whose potential targets included an Elton John concert on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.Haroon Syed, who was arrested last year, had admitted planning terrorist acts at an earlier court hearing.Passing sentence at London’s Central Criminal Court, judge Michael Topolski said 19-year-old Syed had been intent on “carrying out an act of mass murder in this country.”Sentencing Syed to life with no chance of parole for 16 years, the judge said the young man had been “deeply committed to the ideology of a brutal and barbaric organization that sought to hijack and corrupt an ancient and venerable religion for its own purposes” - the Islamic State group.AP