Girls’ Generation announces album

K-pop idol group Girls’ Generation will come out with a new full-length album next month, its agency said Tuesday.The record will be released on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the group’s debut, which falls on Aug. 5, S.M. Entertainment said. No further details of the album were provided.The company said the new album is expected to reconfirm the band’s “stature as Asia’s leading girl group.” It will be the group’s first regular album in two years after “Lion Heart” in 2015.The eight-member act plans to hold a fan meet and greet, titled “Holiday to Remember,” on its debut anniversary at the Olympic Park in eastern Seoul.Debuting in 2007 with “Into the New World,” Girls’ Generation has become one of the leading female K-pop acts today, with multiple hits, including “Gee,” “Genie” and “I Got A Boy.”Yonhap