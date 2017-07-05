2017.7.5 Ticket

The Korea National Opera is presenting an outdoor opera performance, showing off the Korean version of the famous “La Traviata.” The story is set in Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) instead of 18th century aristocratic France as in Verdi’s original version. [KOREA NATIONAL OPERA]

MUSICOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 10: On a breezy autumn evening, songs from everybody’s favorite Disney movies will fill the air at Olympic Park. The outdoor concert will be put on by the Ditto Orchestra with Adriel Kim conducting. The music will be accompanied by footage from Disney movies and a chorus will join the orchestra on stage to sing some of the crowd’s favorites. The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Table seats for 4 people cost 240,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 8: Formed in 1870, the orchestra from the city of Dresden in eastern Germany has not only retained its very own “German” sound in the Romantic repertoire, but also developed flexibility of sound and style for Baroque and modern works. One of the most sought-after conductors, Michael Sanderling has been the Principal Conductor at the Dresden Philharmonic since 2011. He has directed renowned orchestras around the world such as the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and Germany’s renowned radio orchestras.London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim, the winner of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, will join the stage. Brahms’s “Piano Concerto No.1“and “Symphony No. 4” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won ($43.49) to 200,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Recital HallJuly 9: Beethoven is considered to be one of the greatest figures in the history of classical music, but to many cellists, he is more than just a composer, as it is Beethoven who had brought the instrument to the mainstream. In this recital by cellist Lee Jung-ran and pianist Yoo Yung-wook, compositions that embody Beethoven’s life will be performed.Yoo, who is often called a Beethoven specialist, is currently a professor at the College of Music at Yonsei University, studied at the Julliard School of Music and is the winner of the Paloma O’shea Santander International Piano Competition.In the first part of the recital, “Variations for Cello and Piano in E-flat major on ‘Bei Mannern welche Liebe fuhlen’ from Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’, WoO 46” (1801) and “12 Variations for Cello and Piano in F Major on Mozart’s ‘Ein Madchen oder Weibchen’ from Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’, Op. 66” (1796) will be performed. The second part of the recital will feature two sonatas, such as “Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.5, No.1 in F Major” (1796) and “Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.102-2, No.5 in D Major.” (1815)The recital starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 30,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumAug. 4-5: The man behind the international hit “Gangnam Style,” is returning to perform for his fans. Psy’s show “Summer Swag” is back after a five year hiatus. He has released his 8th full-length studio album “4x2=8” in May with tracks such as “New Face” and “I Luv It.” He is also known for his international hits like “Gentleman,” “Hangover” and “Daddy.” This concert will feature huge water cannons, so concertgoers are advised not to bring valuable objects that might get wet.He will also hold a concert in Busan on July 29 at the Busan World Cup Stadium.The concert starts at 7:42 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7THEATERD-Cube Arts CenterTo July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of Shakespeare’s four tragedies is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by young actors with experience on musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB.Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, directs the show.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallAug. 4-6: One of the masterpieces of ballet, Swan Lake is a classical ballet piece composed by Tchaikovsky in 1876, and is undeniably one of the most beloved and iconic pieces of ballet. It is rated as one of the supreme achievements of 19th century classicism.The performance begins as Prince Siegfried spots a group of swans in a lake one night. One of the swans transforms into a beautiful woman and explains that she has been cursed. At daytime, she is a swan, and at night, she turns to a young woman.The Prince falls deeply in love with the young woman, whose only way to break the curse is to fall in love with someone. The Universal Ballet last performed Swan Lake in 1992.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 80,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9D-Cube Arts CenterAug. 5 to Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. To Julian, one of Broadway’s biggest directors, his show called “Pretty Lady” is one that he must make succeed. Julian is told that if he hires has-been actress Dorothy in the lead role, he will receive the investments he needs to stage the show. Meanwhile, Peggy, an actress who dreams about making it to Broadway, is cast as a chorus girl. But when Dorothy suddenly gets injured just days before the show’s premiere, Peggy is called in to take her place. With only 36 hours left, will Peggy successfully pull off the role?In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Aug. 6: This musical, which is a comic homage to sci-fi and horror B-movies from 1940s to 70s, is back for the first time in nine year. After successfully premiering in London in 1973, it has seen productions pop up in over 60 cities worldwide.This musical revolves around a newly engaged couple getting caught up in a thunderstorm and landing in a castle of a mad scientist Dr. Furter who shows his recent creation which is a Frankenstein-styled monster in a form of a muscular man named Rocky Horror.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 66,000 won to 99,000 won.The viewing rate for this performance is 19.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterTo Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance.She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Olympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangAug. 26-27: A story of love and death, the world renowned opera from Verdi, “La Traviata” is reborn with a Korean twist in this outdoor opera event by the Korea National Opera.Instead of set in 18th century aristocratic France, this opera is set in the Joseon Dynasty. Traditional Korean costumes, stage props, and dances will show off the sophisticated side of traditional Korean culture.Fashion designer Jung Ku-ho will be in charge of directions and design of stage and lights. Having recently directed two works by The National Dance Company of Korea, Jung is gradually making a name for himself as an arts director. Soprano Hong Hei-kyung and Tenor Kim Woo-kyung will join the stage.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 30,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCENational Theater of Korea, KB Haneul Round TheaterJuly 15: Formed in 1997, GongMyoung is a musical quartet who recreates and reconstructs traditional Korean tunes and turns them into new sounds. Since their debut, they have been well received by the public and have been invited to many international music festivals and arts events. The group consists of members Kang Sun-il, Park Seung-won, Song Kyong-keun and Lim Young-ju.They play various Korean traditional instruments including instruments made with bamboo, or piri, the Korean pipe, or janggu, Korean traditional percussion instruments, windbells and the jembe.The artistic director is Won Il, a master of pipe and percussions, and who became the youngest artistic director of the National Orchestra of Korea. The performance is part of this year’s Yeowoorak Festival.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopFESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival will bring music to people who are fed up with their everyday routine. Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage. Duos such as Seenroot and Okdal will also participate in this two-day festival near Han River.The second line-ups were released, and include Kiha and the Faces, Hyukoh and Daybreak.Tickets cost 99,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7