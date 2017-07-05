Stuck in the middle (국문)

Steel is often called the “grain of the manufacturing sector.” In construction and various industries, it is hard to find a field that does not use steel. To make one car, it requires 1 ton of steel material. It is also used in various electronic goods and food packaging. Late Posco Chairman Park Tae-joon devoted his life to constructing steelworks, which are essential for industrial independence.
The Steel Survival Strategy meeting in New York in June was a trade battleground where countries fought over the grain of the manufacturing sector. Several years ago, it used to be a place of exchanging information and opinions on the direction of the steel market among CEOs of top steel companies such as ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Posco. But this year, hardly any CEOs were in attendance.
Behind their absence is the undisguised trade protectionism of the United States. Notably, stars and stripes were all over the conference room in the Marriott Hotel in Times Square, Manhattan. The meeting has been held in New York every year, but this never happened. A Hyundai executive said that it didn’t look like a place to exchange information, and foreign attendees were coerced to take U.S. policies by the American steel industry.
Keynote speaker was John Ferriola of Nucor Corporation, a leading American steel company. He emphasized that China and other Asian countries pour steel at cheap prices into the international market while American steel workers lose their jobs. He mentioned President Trump’s executive order to the Department of Commerce in April to research foreign steel’s influence on the security of the United States and threatened that special measures will be taken on steel imports that threaten the industrial security of the United States. This could involve additional tariffs or the emergence of safeguards on imports.
The highlight was Li Xinchuang, the head of China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute. He seemed determined to criticize trade protectionism of the United States and prepared a long presentation. In the 19th century, the United Kingdom had a monopoly with 80 percent of worldwide steel production. In the 20th century until the 1970s, the United States took 40 percent of the market share of the steel industry. From 1996, China took the lead with a mere 20 percent market share, and Li questioned why the United States is turning to trade protectionism at this point. As trade protectionist regulations become tighter, customers will become more vulnerable and struggle due to higher prices, Li said.
Korea is the sixth-largest steel producer in the world, but on that day, Korea had little presence in the trade war between the powers. At the Korea-U.S. summit, steel was not mentioned. Trade protectionism is a reality, and we need to be vigilant.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 4, Page 30
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
흔히들 철강재를 ‘제조업의 쌀’이라고 부른다. 건설현장을 비롯한 각종 산업현장에서 철강재가 쓰이지 않는 곳이 없다. 자동차 한 대에 대략 1t 정도의 철강재가 들어갈 뿐 아니라 각종 전자제품과 식품 포장재에도 철강재가 요긴하게 쓰인다. ‘쌀’이라는 중요성 때문에 고 박태준 포스코 명예회장이 산업 자립화에 필수인 제철소 건립에 평생을 바친 역사를 기억해야 한다.
지난달 말 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘철강생존전략’(Steel Survival Strategy) 회의는 제조업의 쌀을 놓고 각국의 신경전이 첨예하게 벌어진 무역 전쟁터였다. 5∼6년 전만 해도 아르셀로미탈ㆍ신일본제철ㆍ포스코와 같은 세계 톱 철강사 최고경영자(CEO)들이 참석해 철강 시장의 방향에 대해 의견을 제시하면서 큰 줄기를 잡아가던 정보 교류의 장이었다. 그러나 올해 들어선 이들 기업의 CEO는 거의 참석하지 않았다.
불참 배경에는 미국의 노골적인 보호무역주의가 자리 잡고 있다. 일단 맨해튼 타임스스퀘어에 위치한 메리어트호텔 회의장에 들어서는 순간 곳곳에 꽂혀 있는 성조기가 크게 바뀐 면모다. 매년 뉴욕에서 진행돼 왔지만 이런 적은 없었다. 현대제철 관계자는 “정보 교류의 장이 아니라 성조기로 무장한 미국 철강업계 종사자들이 다른 나라에서 온 참석자들을 윽박지르고 미국 정책을 강요하는 느낌을 받았다”고 말했다.
기조연설은 미국 대표 철강사인 누코어의 존 페리올라 CEO가 맡았다. 시종일관 그는 “중국을 비롯한 아시아 국가들이 값싼 철강을 세계시장에 쏟아내면서 미국 철강 노동자들이 일자리를 잃었다”고 강조했다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 지난 4월 미 상무부에 한국산을 비롯한 외국산 철강이 자국 안보에 미치는 영향을 조사하라는 행정명령을 내린 점을 상기시키면서 “조만간 미국의 산업안보를 위협하는 철강수입 품목에 대해 특단의 조치가 내려질 것”이라고 위협했다. 특단의 조치는 추가 관세 부과, 긴급수입제한(세이프가드) 발동 등으로 나타날 수 있다.
압권은 리신추앙 중국야금산업기획연구소장이었다. 그는 미국의 보호무역주의를 비난하려고 작심한 듯 엄청난 양의 프레젠테이션을 준비했다. 19세기에는 영국이 전 세계 조강생산량의 80%를 차지하며 독점적 지위를 누렸고, 미국도 20세기 들어 1970년대까지 40%의 점유율로 세계 철강 시장을 호령했다는 것이다. 96년부터 일본에 이어 중국이 불과 20%의 점유율로 세계 1위에 올라섰는데 왜 하필 이때 보호무역주의로 돌아서고 있는지를 질타했다. 그는 “보호무역 규제가 강해질수록 당신 고객사는 더 약해지고 비싼 가격 때문에 힘든 시간을 보내게 될 것”이라며 목청을 높였다.
이날 만큼은 세계 6위권 철강대국인 한국이 강대국 간 무역전쟁에 낀 ‘새우’ 신세로 보였다. 지난주 한·미 정상회담에서도 철강 무역은 빠지지 않는 소재였다. 보호무역주의는 이제 현실이다. 정신 바짝 차려야 할 때다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원