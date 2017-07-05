Toward mutual prosperity (국문)
프랜차이즈 먹이사슬인 '갑질 관행' 끊을 때다
July 05,2017
Predatory and unfair practices by franchisors have long been commonplace. They unilaterally fix or nullify franchise agreements, transfer the cost of advertising and renovation to their franchisees, and force umbrella outlets to buy supplies beyond necessity. They retaliate against vendors by interfering with their new businesses if they end their contract early. They earn money by forcing vendors to use supplies from businesses owned by their own family members.
Vendors have suffered losses after major fried chicken franchise Hosigi chairman Choi Ho-sig was alleged to have sexually molested his female secretary. The risks and irregularities, however, have not been fixed because of little motivation on the part of authorities and the danger of wrecking the incomes of mom-and-pop stores.
Prosecutors’ probe on Jung Woo-hyun, chairman of MP Group, which runs pizza chain Mr. Pizza, could be the first criminal case against a franchise business. The liberal administration under President Moon Jae-in has vowed to fix irregularities by proposing over 20 bills to ensure better protection of small vendors and franchisees.
The Fair Trade Commission plans to make a rule to prevent retaliation against franchises. Headquarters would have to pay triple the losses in damages if any irregularities harm franchisees and their businesses.
There are over 210,000 franchised businesses across the country and they are the primary income base for many self-employed people. The industry must also develop resilience. No industry can progress and last through regulations and outside intervention. Businesses cannot be sustainable if franchisors merely chase selfish interests. It must come up with a partnership model to grow together with franchisees.
프랜차이즈 가맹본부의 '갑질 경영'은 고질적 관행이다. 일방적 계약해지, 광고·인테리어 비용 전가, 강제 물품구매 등은 3대 불공정거래 관행으로 꼽힌다. 가맹점을 탈퇴한 전 가맹점주들의 영업을 방해하는 '보복 출점'이나 필수 재료를 오너 가족들이 독점 공급하는 일명 '통행세' 등은 전형적 갑질 수법이다. 최호식 호식이두마리치킨 전 회장의 여직원 성추행 사건 이후 가맹점 매출이 뚝 떨어지는 피해를 보는 등의 '오너 리스크'도 위험 요소다. 이런 문제들은 수시로 불거졌지만 유야무야되기 일쑤였다. 관행을 근절할 정부와 업계의 의지가 약했고, 가맹점주들도 불매운동으로 번지면 생계에 타격을 입기 때문에 덮을 수밖에 없었다.
이런 점에서 검찰이 정우현 미스터피자그룹 전 회장을 '치즈 통행세' '보복 출점'이라는 갑질 경영 혐의로 본격 수사에 나선 것은 업계의 관행을 법적으로 심판하겠다는 의지를 표명한 첫 사례여서 관심을 모은다. 문재인 정부 들어 이 업계 관행을 손보려는 움직임도 빨라지고 있다. 가맹점주 보호를 위한 법안들이 20여 개나 발의됐고, 공정거래위는 가맹본부의 보복금지 규정을 만들기로 했다. 가맹본부의 불법행위로 인한 가맹점 손해에 대해선 피해액의 최대 3배까지 배상토록 하는 '징벌적 손해배상'도 도입될 예정이다.
가맹점 수 21만 개. 프랜차이즈는 영세 자영업의 기반산업으로 업계 안정을 위한 법안과 대책은 필요하다. 하지만 더 중요한 건 업계 스스로 산업의 체질을 바꾸려는 노력이다. 외부의 충격과 규제로 발전하는 산업은 없다. '상생의 문화'보다 갑의 이익 최대화를 꾀하는 먹이사슬형 사업 모델, 문제가 터지면 오너 사임 등으로 일시적으로 무마했다 다시 관행으로 돌아가던 방식으론 발전할 수 없다. 업계가 '상생의 경영' '파트너십'으로 전환해 선순환하는 근본 대책을 고민하고 선제적으로 실행해야 한다.