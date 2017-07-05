Bridge of no return (국문)

Dismissing South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s willingness to resume dialogue with North Korea, leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday test-fired an ICBM into the East Sea. According to the North, the missile shot up to an altitude of 2,802 kilometer (1,741 miles) and flew 933 kilometers before it fell into the waters between Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and Russia.
The missile launch, the North’s fifth since Moon’s inauguration in May, rings loud alarm bells and could eventually prove to be a game changer. It is time to change our North Korea policy in a major way. As Moon suggested in an emergency National Security Council meeting at the Blue House, the Korean Peninsula is headed into a new period. In a meeting with former British Prime Minister David Cameron, Moon also warned Pyongyang not to cross the bridge of no return, saying Pyongyang does not know how South Korea or the United States would react if it does.
The North’s nuclear and missile threats have already crossed a dangerous line. Korean Central Television, a state mouthpiece of the regime in Pyongyang, reported that North Korea successfully test-fired an ICBM on Tuesday. The announcement only invites international isolation. The missile launch shortly before the Fourth of July holiday is provocative enough to make the U.S. government consider a preemptive strike on the North.
The missile is an ungraded version of the KN-08, a type of early-stage ICBM. Military experts believe the missile’s range could be 8,000 kilometers. It can hit Alaska and Hawaii. At the current pace of missile development, it is only a matter of time until the missile is capable of reaching the West Coast of the United States (10,000 kilometers away) and its East Coast (13,000 kilometers away). North Korea will most likely conduct its sixth nuclear test soon.
We cannot rule out the possibility of Trump taking military action against North Korea beyond the level of “maximum pressure and engagement” he declared he would maintain. There’s plenty of worrying evidence. In a press meeting last week, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said that his boss ordered him to come up with various options, including military, which no one wants Washington to take.
The Moon Jae-in government must review its North Korea policy and its emphasis on rapprochement after thoroughly reassessing Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile capabilities. Moon should reconsider his proposal for taking a leading role in inter-Korean issues.
Which is more urgent for South Korea — forming a unified hockey team with North Korea for next year’s PyeongChang Winter Games or bracing for nuclear threats within the framework of a decades-old alliance? Moon must think again.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 5, Page 30
북한, 알래스카 닿는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사
ICBM 발사는 선제타격 기준인 ‘레드 라인’ 넘는 행위
문 대통령, “북한은 돌아올 수 없는 다리 건너지 말라”
한·미 정상회담에서 북한과 대화하겠다는 문재인 대통령에게 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장은 대륙간 탄도미사일(ICBM)로 응답했다. 북한은 어제 오전 평안북도 방현기지에서 동해로 ICBM 미사일을 발사했다. 북한 발표에 따르면 이 미사일은 고도 2802㎞까지 치솟아 933㎞를 비행했다. 미사일은 일본 홋카이도와 러시아 사이의 해상에 떨어졌다. 일본 열도를 넘기지 않고 최대 거리로 쏜 것이다. 문 대통령 취임 두 달 만에 북한이 다섯 번째 발사한 미사일이지만 그동안 발사한 미사일과는 차원이 다르다. 판도를 뒤집는 일종의 ‘게임 체인저’다. 대북정책을 완전히 다시 짜야 할 판국이다. 문 대통령도 이날 NSC를 개최해 “이번 미사일이 ICBM급일 가능성에도 염두에 두라”고 했다. 문 대통령은 이날 캐머런 전 영국 총리 접견 자리에서 “북한이 레드 라인을 넘으면 우리(한·미)가 어떻게 대응할지 모른다”며 “북한은 돌아올 수 없는 다리를 건너지 말라”고 경고했다.
어제 오후 북한의 ‘특별 중대보도’를 보면 북한의 핵과 미사일을 더 이상 두고 볼 수 없음을 말해 준다. 북한은 국방과학원 명의로 조선중앙TV를 통해 “대륙간탄도탄로케트(ICBM) 화성-14형 시험발사를 성공적으로 진행했다”고 보도했다. 국제사회를 위협할 수 있는 ICBM을 발사했다고 스스로 밝혀 국제적인 고립을 자초하고 있다. 더구나 북한은 미국의 독립기념일을 반나절 앞둔 시점에서 미사일을 쏘았다. 미국을 자극하기에 충분하다. 트럼프 미국 대통령은 북한이 ICBM을 시험 발사하면 선제타격하겠다고 강조해 온 터다.
북한이 이번에 발사한 화성-14는 ICBM 초기형인 KN-08(화성-13)을 개량한 것이다. 전문가들은 컴퓨터 모의분석을 통해 이 미사일의 사거리를 8000㎞로 평가했다. 사거리 5500㎞부터 ICBM으로 분류하는 기준으로 본다면 이 미사일은 낮은 수준(Low Range)의 ICBM에 속한다. 미국 알래스카와 하와이까지 닿는다. 이런 북한의 미사일 개발 속도를 보면 미국 서부 해안(1만㎞)과 뉴욕이 있는 동부 지역(1만3000㎞)까지 닿는 핵탄두 장착 ICBM 개발은 시간문제다. 특히 이번처럼 ICBM을 과감하게 발사한 북한의 행태로는 6차 핵실험도 강행할 가능성이 있다. 이제 북한은 금지선인 이른바 ‘레드 라인(Red Line)’을 넘고 있다. 이에 따라 미국은 북한에 대한 ‘최대의 압박과 관여’에서 한발 더 나아가 트럼프 대통령의 말대로 군사적 제재단계로 진입할 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 허버트 맥매스터 미국 국가안보보좌관은 지난달 28일 “트럼프 대통령은 누구도 취하길 원하지 않는 군사적 옵션을 포함해 다양한 옵션을 준비할 것을 지시했다”고 말한 바 있다.
이제 문재인 정부는 북한의 핵·미사일 위협에 대한 판단과 대북정책을 새롭게 점검해야 한다. 지난 1일 워싱턴에서 가진 한·미 정상회담에서 한국이 남북대화의 주도권을 갖겠다는 문 대통령의 제안도 다시 생각해 볼 필요가 있다. 내년 평창 동계올림픽의 남북 단일팀 구성 제안도 재검토해야 할 것이다. 정부는 한·미 동맹을 기반으로 북한의 위협에 기민하게 대처하고 소원해진 중국과의 공조체제 복원에 집중해야 할 시점이다.