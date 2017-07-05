2017.7.5 Hotel events

To July 7: Be part of Hyatt’s global membership and get more discounts on your summer package at Grand Hyatt Incheon. In order to benefit from the “Early Summer Flash Sale,” join the World of Hyatt, a new global loyalty program of Hyatt Hotels Corporation that allows you to earn and use reward points at over 600 Hyatt locations worldwide. The Early Summer Flash Sale is for families who are preparing for summer, and discounts of up to 40 percent are available depending on the date of stay.The “Brick World; Creator” package, which can be booked along with the Early Summer Flash Sale, includes the exclusive use of the Brick Zone.The Brick Zone, located in the hotel’s ballroom, offers a variety of Lego Education bricks and programs. A Lego Education Teacher will guide children as they play with Lego Education toys. In addition, there is a Nintendo Play Zone, which offers Nintendo DS games and a Nintendo Wii.The children’s swimming pool and an outdoor playground are connected to the swimming pool and are also all available free of charge to all hotel patrons.The package consists of two options, a “Fun” option and a “Full” option. The Fun option includes a breakfast buffet for two adults and access to the Brick Zone and the Nintendo Play Zone. The Full option includes a two-person dinner buffet in addition to the benefits of the Fun option. Both the Fun and Full options provide a complimentary breakfast or dinner for up to two accompanying children under the age of 12. The Full option includes “ToTo and LaLa’s Taste the World” dinner buffet, and is available at Restaurant 8.The package is available from July 21 to Aug. 26. The Fun option costs 250,000 won and the Full option costs 350,000 won, excluding tax.Grand Hyatt Incheon: (032) 745-1234Jung District, Incheonwww.incheon.grand.hyatt.comJuly 13: The Westin Chosun Seoul will hold the “Twist of Classic 2,” where it invites an award-winning bartender from a popular bar in Seoul. After its event in June, the hotel this time invites Lee Jin-yong of Alice Cheongdam, which was named the No. 1 bar in Korea by the 2017 Korea Best Bar list, and is No. 13 on the 2017 Asia Best Bar Award. Lee, who is also known as Albert, will present cocktails made with Diplomatico’s rum from Venezuela. Other than cocktails, a bottle of Diplomatico’s Reserva Exclusiva Rum, will be offered for 290,000 won and will be served with churros. Lee, alongside bartenders from the hotel’s Lounge and Bar, will walk around with a bar cart and make cocktails at each guest’s table. The service is only available for the first 15 tables reserved.The Westin Chosun Seoul: (02) 771-0500106 Sogong-ro, central Seoultwc.echosunhotel.comTo Aug. 31: JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces two new summer packages. The “Bubble & Chicor” package features one night in a Superior Room, two welcome bottles of French sparkling mineral water Perrier, and a sample kit with Estee Lauder Nutritious Night Creme and Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Color, provided in collaboration with select beauty shop Chicor at Shinsegae Department Store. The Bubble & Chicor package starts at 236,000 won (plus tax and service charge).Guests with children will love the “Bubble & Sweet” package, featuring one night in a Superior Room and an amenity set for young guests, including gummy snacks and lollipops, provided upon check-in. The package also includes a cute Fubbles Bubble Glitter Bug soap bubble set, and a voucher for admission to Littland, located on the 10th floor of Gangnam Shinsegae Department Store. Littland is a special kids’ lounge full of fun games. The Bubble & Sweets package is also priced from 236,000 won including tax.Guests choosing a summer package will also be offered complimentary use of the hotel’s swimming pool complex, featuring a natural spring water-fed therapy pool and children’s pool, and fitness center, as well as the option of a buffet breakfast for two at The Cafe for a supplementary 60,000 won.JW Marriott Hotel Seoul: (02) 6282-6739Banpo-dong, southern Seoulwww.jw-marriott.co.krTo Aug. 31: Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is now offering a “Colorful Summer Package” for an exciting summer vacation. This package includes a one-night stay in a Club Room with club benefits, including express check-in at the 38th floor Club Lounge with stunning views of the city, a continental breakfast for two, and happy hours to enjoy coffee, tea, and snacks. With this package, guests will receive an “eco-bag” at check-in. This surprise gift includes a summer limited edition of the hotel’s mascot, D-Bear, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and holding a surfboard. Also included in the eco-bag will are organic skincare products from Dr.Bronner’s. The Colorful Summer Package starts at 290,000 won, excluding tax.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2000662 Gyeongin-ro, western Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krTo Oct. 9: Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a special room package for Seoul urbanites to take advantage of the much anticipated Seoullo 7017, the newly opened walkable overpass in the central Seoul. Located just outside the hotel and connecting to popular areas of Seoul, the Seoullo 7017 promises to be a prime destination for citizens and visitors, and a boon for walking tourism.Guest staying at the Millennium Seoul Hilton will be able to enjoy convenient access to the Seoullo 7017 in addition to scenic Mount Namsan. Guests choosing the Seoullo 7017 Room Package will receive a deluxe room with a city view, a complimentary picnic cooler bag with a bagel cream cheese sandwich, a focaccia sandwich, a Greek salad, fresh strawberries, one freshly-squeezed orange juice, a half bottle of red wine, one bottle of water, and chocolate walnut brownies packaged inside. Guests may choose to have a picnic along the Seoullo 7017 walkway or even on Mount Namsan. The hotel will also provide a complimentary photo printing service of up to 10 photos from guests’ mobile phone.The package also includes complimentary internet access, two complimentary bottles of water, and complimentary access to the Fitness Center and swimming pool. Packages are only available to Korean citizens or foreigners who have an alien registration card. The package is priced at 250,000 won.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemunro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.kr.