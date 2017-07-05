‘Descendants’ stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to marry in October

After months of denying dating rumors, actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who co-starred in the 2016 hit drama “Descendants of the Sun,” have announced that they will be getting married on October 31.The news was announced through a joint statement from Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency, the agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, early Wednesday.The statement read, “Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will become a married couple and will have their wedding on the last day of October. We apologize for the sudden announcement – as marriage doesn’t only involve to the two individuals, but is also a family affair, we had to be careful until everything was settled. We hope for everyone’s blessings on this matter.”The marriage, although kept out of the public eye until today, was initially decided about a month ago. Director Kim Jeong-yong of Blossom Entertainment said, “Song Joong-ki notified us of his plans to marry in quite a serious manner about a month ago and we have been scheduling the public announcement of this event ever since.”The couple received the moniker of “Song-Song couple” while playing a couple in “Descendants of the Sun.” Song Joong-ki played Captain Yoo Shi-jin of the Korean Special Forces Unit, while Song Hye-kyo played Doctor Kang Mo-yeon who is sent out to fictional country Uruk where Yoo is located to aid the army. The fictional couple was adored both in and outside of Korea and their love story coming to fruition has been the fantasy of many fans.BY KIM JUNG-KYOON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]