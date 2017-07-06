Using more and paying less (국문)

The first round of discussion on the basic mobile communication fee ended by reducing the fee by 11,000 won ($9.50) for low-income customers and seniors who receive the basic pension. But the controversy has only just begun. The state administration advisory committee did not withdraw the plan to abolish the basic fee, but set it as a long-term task. A social discussion apparatus including the National Assembly, civil groups, experts and mobile communication providers will be created. External opinions affect the price policy of private companies.
The Fair Trade Commission is investigating possible fixes, and there are talks of creating a fourth mobile communication service provider or making the cost public. Pressures are likely to escalate in many ways.
Here, I dare to raise the most basic question, which I am sure will be criticized. Why should the communications fee be reduced?
To talk about lowering the communications charge, two conditions need to be met. The first is that Korea’s mobile communications charge is higher than other countries. The second is that the people cannot use mobile services as much as they wish. Both are not true in Korea.
Various statistics prove these claims are false. In a study of 34 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Korea’s mobile communication fee was 15 to 39 percent cheaper than the OECD average in all five groups based on voice calls and data usage in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), which removes differences in price and income level.
The 2015 survey by the Japanese government comparing prices in Tokyo, New York, London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Seoul shows a similar result. In all smartphone usage groups, Seoul was ranked at the second or third lowest.
As a result, Koreans use three times more smartphone data than the global average as of 2017. According to market research agency Strategic Analytics, Koreans use the fourth most data, at 6.37 gigabytes per person, on average. Finnish people use 17.31 GB, Taiwanese 13.3 GB and Japanese 6.64 GB.
I recently heard a joke on Kakao Talk. Two of the eight ways to torture Koreans are related to smartphones and IT: “Prohibiting bringing a smartphone to the bathroom” and “reducing internet speed.” We admit that Koreans use smartphones a lot.
We want to use more and pay less. But in a market economy, nothing comes free. Communication was once a public good like electricity, water and gas, but not anymore.
Before asking to lower the communications charge, consumers need to seriously attempt to cut data usage. If the rate at the service provider of their choice is too high, they can move to a more affordable company.
It is too greedy to want to use the latest smartphone model, enjoy high data speeds and pay less. If you cannot reduce data usage, instead of forcing companies to lower the rate, we can ask for more smartphone addiction rehabilitation programs.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 5, Page 30
*The author is a writing editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
저소득층과 기초연금을 받는 노년층에 1만1000원을 깎아주는 걸로 통신 기본료 폐지 논의 1라운드가 끝났다. 하지만 논쟁은 이제 시작이다. 국정기획자문위원회가 기본료 폐지를 철회한 게 아니라 중장기 과제로 넘겼기 때문이다. 국회ㆍ시민단체ㆍ전문가ㆍ이동통신사가 참여하는 ‘사회적 논의기구’를 만든다. 민간 기업의 가격 정책에 외부인들이 개입한다.
공정거래위원회가 담합 조사를 벌이고 있는가 하면, 제4 이통사를 설립하자, 통신비 원가를 공개하자는 등의 얘기도 나온다. 압박은 여러 경로로 점점 더 거세질 것이다.
이 와중에 많은 이에게 욕먹을 각오로 가장 기본적인 문제를 제기하려 한다. 도대체 왜 통신 요금을 내려야 하나.
통신 요금 인하를 얘기하려면 두 가지 전제가 충족돼야 한다. ①국내 통신 요금이 다른 나라에 비해 비싸다. ②그래서 마음 놓고 쓰질 못한다. 두 가지 전제 모두 전혀 사실이 아니다.
글로벌 통계 여러 개가 이를 증명한다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)가 회원국 34개국을 비교했다. 물가와 소득 수준 등의 차이를 없앤 구매력평가(PPP) 환율로 따지니 한국 이동전화 요금이 OECD 회원국 중 평균보다 그룹별로 15%~39% 쌌다(2015년 기준). 음성통화, 데이터 양에 따라 5개 그룹을 나눴는데 5개 그룹 모두에서 평균보다 저렴했다.
도쿄ㆍ뉴욕ㆍ런던ㆍ파리ㆍ뒤셀도르프ㆍ스톡홀름ㆍ서울을 비교한 일본 총무성 조사(2015년)도 마찬가지다. 서울은 모든 스마트폰 사용 그룹에서 요금이 싼 순위로 2위 또는 3위를 했다.
그 결과 한국인은 세계 평균보다 3배 많은 스마트폰 데이터를 쓴다(2017년 기준). 시장조사기관 스트래터지 애널리틱스(SA)에 의하면 한국인 1인당 스마트폰 데이터 사용량은 세계에서 네 번째(6.37GB)다. 한국 위에는 핀란드(17.31GB), 대만(13.3GB), 일본(6.64GB)밖에 없다.
최근 카톡으로 받은 유머 ‘한국인 고문방법 8가지’ 중 2개는 스마트폰ㆍ정보기술(IT) 관련이다. ‘화장실 갈 때 휴대폰을 못 갖고 가게 한다’와 ‘인터넷 속도를 줄인다’. '한국인=스마트폰 많이 쓴다'는 우리 스스로도 수긍하는 공식이다.
더 쓰면서 덜 내고 싶은 마음은 인지상정이다. 하지만 시장경제에서 공짜는 없다. 한때 통신은 전기ㆍ수도ㆍ도시가스 요금과 마찬가지로 공공재였지만 이젠 아니다.
통신료를 깎아 달라기 전에 소비자가 '데이터 다이어트'를 진지하게 시도해야 한다. 만약 자신이 쓰는 통신사의 요금이 너무 비싸다 싶으면 알뜰폰 업체를 이용하면 된다.
그런데도 최신 스마트폰에 빠른 데이터 속도를 누리면서도 덜 내고 싶은 마음은 지나친 욕심이다. 스스로 데이터 다이어트를 하기 힘들다면, 이통사에 억지로 요금을 내리는 대신 스마트폰 중독 치료 프로그램을 늘려 보라고 하면 어떨까.
최지영 라이팅 에디터