Unimaginable entertainment (국문)
박상기에 '향응 제공' 제자 증인으로 불러 진실 밝혀야
July 06,2017
Park Sang-ki, the Yonsei University Law School professor that President Moon Jae-in nominated as justice minister, has come under fire for having joined a 60-year-old law Ph.D student in soliciting illegal entertainment while he was the dean of Yonsei Graduate School of Law 12 years ago.
The law student, surnamed Kim, entertained Park and his group at a karaoke salon and hotel during a trip to Beijing and donated 10 million won ($8,692) to a study club that Park led on Chinese law.
Kim filed a petition with the education ministry in early 2006 after he was denied entry to the doctoral course. After an internal probe, Yonsei University confirmed Kim had been entertained in Beijing, but found no evidence of favoritism or irregularities in the admission screening. The education ministry ordered the university to issue a strong warning and reorientation for Park and others who were involved.
Park claimed no wrongdoing was uncovered through the internal probe and that he was not disciplined as a result of the case. Park’s aides said he was not aware of the arrangement since he had not been among the organizers. They admitted that Park did go to a karaoke salon during his trip to Beijing, but did not receive any services.
In the petition, Kim claimed that he was accused of behavior unimaginable for scholars. The justice minister must be more morally straight and clean any other ministers in order to properly administer law and order.
If the allegations against Park are true, then he is just as unfit for the job as earlier candidate Ahn Kyong-whan, who withdrew himself from nomination due to his fraudulent marriage record. The confirmation hearing must summon Kim and others involved in the allegations to get to the bottom of the story.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 5, Page 30
박상기 법무부 장관 후보자가 연세대 법무대학원장 시절, 제자로부터 호텔과 룸 가라오케 등에서 향응성 접대를 받은 의혹이 어제 불거졌다. 12년 전에 연대 법무대학원 석사 과정을 마친 만학의 김모(당시 60세)씨가 박사 과정에 입학하기 위해 중국 베이징의 룸 가라오케와 국내 호텔 등에서 술·식사 접대를 하고 박 후보자가 관여하던 '중국법 연구 중심'이라는 학술모임에 1000만원의 기부금을 냈다는 게 사건의 핵심이다.
이런 내용은 최종 불합격 통지를 받은 김씨의 진정으로 2006년 초 교육인적자원부가 연세대에 진상조사를 지시하면서 불거졌다고 한다. 당시 진상조사위원회는 ^사전 합격통보·서류 심사표 조작 등 박사학위 전형 절차상 의혹 ^기부금의 강제성과 대가성 ^롯데호텔 만찬비용 강요 ^베이징 동행 및 향응 제공 문제 등을 집중 조사했다. 그 결과 전형 절차의 잘못은 없으나 향응 제공 사실이 일부 있었음을 확인했다. 이에 교육부는 박 후보자 등 관련자들에게 엄중 경고하고 교육을 시킬 것을 대학 측에 요구했다.
이런 의혹들에 대해 "연세대가 자체 조사를 진행해 이미 허위 주장으로 결론 난 것""이 일로 징계나 일신상의 불이익을 받은 일이 전혀 없다" 박 후보자 측은 진정 내용이 사실과 다르다고 주장했다. 박 후보자 측은 “(박 후보자가) 당시 행사 주관자가 아니라서 세세한 비용 지급 방식이나 절차는 전혀 알지 못한다. 연세대에서 자체 조사를 진행해 징계나 일신상의 불이익을 받은 일이 전혀 없다”고 해명했다. 박 후보자 측은 베이징 방문 관련 향응 의혹에 대해 “룸가라오케에 간 것은 맞으나 부적절한 향응을 제공받거나 요구한 적이 없다. "룸 가라오케에 간 것은 맞으나 부적절한 향응을 제공받거나 요구한 적이 없다"는 입장이다.
특히 베이징 접대 건과 관련해 김씨가 낸 진정서에는 "학자들로서는 요구하리라고 생각지도 못한 온갖 향응을 요구하여 최종적이고 결정적인 향응과 접대를 해줄 수 밖에 없었다"고 적혀 있다고 한다. 사실이라면 기가 찬 일이다.
최종적·결정적 향응의 종류가 무엇인지 궁금하기 짝이 없다.
우리는 여러 차례 법 집행을 하는 법무부 장관은 다른 장관에 비해 더 청렴하고 도덕적이어야 한다고 밝혀왔다. '몰래 허위혼인신고'로 낙마한 안경환 전 법무부 장관 후보자에 이어 박 후보자가 교수 시절 제자로부터 향응 접대를 제공받은 게 사실이라면 장관 자격이 없다. 국회는 당시 관계자들 뿐 아니라 진정 당사자인 김씨를 청문회장에 불러 진상을 밝혀야 할 것이다.