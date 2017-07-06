Moon in the hot seat (국문)

The long-range ballistic missile North Korea tested on the fourth of July was officially confirmed as an ICBM. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denounced the North’s test-launch, which poses a new threat to the United States and its allies. South Korean military authorities say they cannot confirm it as an ICBM due to uncertainty about the North’s atmospheric reentry technology. Nevertheless, the U.S. believes North Korea has crossed a red line.
Uncle Sam’s strong reaction to the test stems from the strategic significance of such a weapon. North Korea can load conventional weapons onto an ICBM, and possibly a nuclear warhead, to attack the U.S. mainland. At the current pace of development, North Korea will be able to make a ballistic missile that can hit the continental U.S. within this year. If it succeeds in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead, the worst-case scenario turns into reality.
What worries us is the uncertainty of whether the U.S. would defend us if North Korea attacks Seoul. We cannot be sure if the U.S. would risk a nuclear attack on New York or Los Angeles. A North Korean ICBM carrying a nuclear warhead is a game-changer.
But we have some time left because North Korea needs to extend its ICBM’s effective range. If we want to avoid such a nightmare, the international community under the leadership of the U.S. must ratchet up the level of pressure on the North so that it feels it acutely.
The United States can enforce a “secondary boycott” to block the North’s trading with any countries, or China can consider the idea of stopping oil supplies to the North. The U.S. intercepting North Korean missiles is another option.
Our government must prioritize pressure over dialogue and strongly join the international society’s movement toward reinforced sanctions. President Moon Jae-in has also turned to a hard-line stance by suggesting a joint ballistic missile drill with the United States. Before embarking on a trip to the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, he expressed deep concern about the North’s missile launch.
At the height of this crisis, Moon must take advantage of the summit to build pressure on North Korea. In a July 7 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he must urge Beijing to put more pressure on Pyongyang than ever before. At an upcoming trilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon must find an effective way to put pressure on the North.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 6, Page 30
최후의 결정적인 대북 압박만이 유일한 해법
미 국무, 북 미사일을 ICBM으로 인정
G20 정상회의를 대북제재에 활용해야
북한이 지난 4일 기습적으로 쏜 화성-14형이 미국 정부에 의해 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)로 공식 인정됐다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 "북한의 ICBM 발사를 강력히 비난한다"며 "이는 미국과 동맹국 등 전 세계에 대한 새로운 위협"이라고 규탄했다. 사실상 문제의 미사일이 ICBM임을 시인한 것이다. 우리 당국은 "재진입 기술 완성 여부 등이 확인되지 않아 ICBM이라고 단정할 수 없다"고 평가하고 있지만, 미국의 시각으론 오래전부터 그어 놨던 '레드라인(한계선)'을 북한이 넘어선 셈이다.
종전의 도발과 비할 수 없을 정도로 미국이 격한 반응을 보이는 것은 ICBM이 갖는 전략적 중요성 때문이다. 북한이 ICBM을 갖게 되면 핵무기로 미국 본토를 때릴 수 있다. 게다가 이번 미사일이 ICBM이든 아니든, 분명한 건 지금의 개발 속도라면 미국 본토까지 도달하는 미사일 제작도 연내에 가능할 거라는 사실이다. 여기에 핵탄두 소형화까지 성공할 경우 한·미가 그토록 우려해 온 핵무기 장착 ICBM을 북한이 보유하는 최악의 상황이 오게 되는 것이다.
우리 입장에서 우려되는 대목은 북한이 서울을 공격해 올 경우 미국이 보복에 나서 줄지 확신을 갖지 못하게 된다는 점이다. 미국이 뉴욕·LA가 피폭당하는 것을 각오하면서까지 북한을 응징하리라고는 누구도 장담할 수 없다. 북한의 핵 장착 ICBM 보유가 '게임체인저(game changer)'가 될 거라고 보는 배경이다.
시간이 얼마 남지 않았다. 북한이 핵탄두 소형화에 성공하기 전에 악몽의 시나리오를 막아야 한다. 남아 있는 유일한 해법은 미국 주도하에 전 세계가 나서 북한이 진정으로 고통을 느끼도록 압박 수위를 최대한 높이는 것이다. 북한의 모든 대외 거래 차단을 위해 '세컨더리 보이콧'을 시행하거나 중국이 대북 원유 공급을 중단시키도록 유도해야 한다. 북한이 시험발사하는 미사일을 격추시키는 것 역시 미국으로서는 활용할 수 있는 카드다.
우리 정부로서도 지금은 대화와 압박 중 후자에 방점을 찍어야 할 시점임을 명심해 국제사회의 강력한 제재 움직임에 힘을 실어야 한다. 북한과의 대화를 이야기하던 문재인 대통령도 한·미 연합 탄도미사일 사격훈련을 지시하는 등 강경 모드로 전환했다. 20개국(G20) 정상회의 참석차 출국하면서 "북한이 미사일을 발사하는 등 누란의 위기여서 발걸음이 무겁다"고 말했다고 한다. 올바른 현실 인식이다.
한반도가 위기 상황으로 치닫고 있는 만큼 문 대통령은 G20 회의를 대북 압박의 장으로 활용해야 할 것이다. 이를 위해 6일 열리는 한·중 정상회담에서는 중국이 보다 적극적으로 대북 압박에 나서도록 촉구해야 할 것이다. 아울러 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 초청으로 열리는 한·미·일 정상회의 때에도 효과적인 국제 공조 방안을 모색해야 할 것이다.