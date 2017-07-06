Samsung most popular brand in Asia for sixth year
July 06,2017
Samsung Electronics said Wednesday the company was named Asia’s most popular brand for the sixth consecutive year, backed by its successful launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphone.
Citing a report released by Campaign Asia-Pacific and Nielsen, the tech giant said the company was the No. 1 player among Asia’s top 1,000 brands. U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. was the runner-up, trailed by Japan-based Sony Corp.
The latest research was conducted on more than 6,000 customers form 13 Asian countries. YONHAP