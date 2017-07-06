SK releases device to help users keep track of phones

SK Telecom said Wednesday it released two portable devices that notify users if they move away from their smartphones.The device, dubbed “Smart Tracker,” will come in two sizes and connect through a Bluetooth network.The larger card-shaped edition can be used for roughly one year, although its battery cannot be replaced. The smaller edition uses replaceable lithium batteries, the company added.The Smart Tracker are available at 14,900 won ($12.90) and 29,900 won, respectively. YONHAP