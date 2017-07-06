Wanna One announces debut performance

Eleven-member project boy group Wanna One, which is the product of the recent boy group audition program “Produce 101 Season 2,” will officially debut on August 7.This is great news for fans that have been waiting for the group to start performing since the show concluded on June 16.The group will have one of the biggest debut performances at the “Wanna One Premier Show-Con” on August 7 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, a stadium usually reserved for top stars until now.More information will be provided tomorrow through Wanna One’s official social media accounts.By Kim Jung-kyoon