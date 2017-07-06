Red Velvet announces their first solo concert

K-pop group Red Velvet will hold its first solo concert in August, its management agency said Wednesday.S.M. Entertainment said the five-member girl group will take to the stage for “RED ROOM” at the Olympic Hall inside the Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on Aug. 19-20.The group is also scheduled to release its album “The Red Summer” on Sunday.Debuting in 2014, the group has produced several hit songs, including “Ice Cream Cake” and “Russian Roulette.”Tickets will be available to purchase on Yes 24, a local online ticketing site, July 13.Yonhap