Hyundai Motor’s labor union likely to strike

Hyundai Motor’s labor union is gearing up to go on strike as the 20th negotiation session between the automaker and the labor union failed to end in agreement on Thursday.“We went through 20 negotiations but the company is maintaining its stance saying that many of our requests are not negotiable,” Park Yoo-ki, head of the labor union, said.The labor union filed for dispute mediation with the National Labor Relations Commission on the same day and is planning to hold a meeting of labor union representatives on Tuesday to give its final decision on the strike.Hyundai Motor’s labor union has asked for a 154,883 won ($133.80) raise in the basic monthly payment and for the incentive rate to increase to 30 percent of net profit. It has also asked for the complete roll out of a two-shift working system and a guarantee of employment amid the looming fourth industrial revolution.The labor union asked Hyundai Motor to give comprehensive answers regarding all of the requests early this month, which the company did not do.“It is meaningless to continue the negotiation,” Park added.Hyundai Motor’s labor union, which is part of the hardline umbrella union Korean Metal Workers’ Union, caused the company a record-breaking loss last year when it went on strike 24 times and caused more than 3 trillion won worth of production loss.Korea’s automotive industry is bracing for imminent labor strikes.Hyundai’s smaller affiliate Kia Motors’ union already announced that negotiations fell apart with the company on June 29, and it is in the process of gaining the right to strike.GM Korea’s labor union, which is also associated with the Korean Metal Workers’ Union, started its vote on Thursday about whether they are going to stage a strike. The vote will last until Friday.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]