Transport ministry orders recall of nearly 30,000 cars

The Transport Ministry has ordered three automakers - local and imported - to recall some 30,000 vehicles due to defects, the latest in a series of recalls ordered by the authority.Renault Samsung Motor, BMW Korea and Peugeot-Citroen will together recall 29,926 vehicles said the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday.Renault Samsung will recall 27,743 units of its flagship SM3 after it was discovered that a fault in the software for the model’s electronic control unit could force the engine to turn off suddenly. The transport ministry said concerned owners can get a free software upgrade to remove the error.BMW Korea will recall a total of 1,402 vehicles from 16 models. 10 models, or 720 cars, including the MINI Cooper D 5-Door, will be recalled due to a seat belt which, due to a faulty sensor, may not lock properly in an emergency.Peugeot-Citroen will recall 781 cars due to defective air bags.By Choi Hyung-jo