Transport ministry orders recall of nearly 30,000 cars
July 07,2017
The Transport Ministry has ordered three automakers - local and imported - to recall some 30,000 vehicles due to defects, the latest in a series of recalls ordered by the authority.
Renault Samsung Motor, BMW Korea and Peugeot-Citroen will together recall 29,926 vehicles said the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday.
Renault Samsung will recall 27,743 units of its flagship SM3 after it was discovered that a fault in the software for the model’s electronic control unit could force the engine to turn off suddenly. The transport ministry said concerned owners can get a free software upgrade to remove the error.
BMW Korea will recall a total of 1,402 vehicles from 16 models. 10 models, or 720 cars, including the MINI Cooper D 5-Door, will be recalled due to a seat belt which, due to a faulty sensor, may not lock properly in an emergency.
Peugeot-Citroen will recall 781 cars due to defective air bags.
By Choi Hyung-jo