Time to raise the bar (국문)

“It was a mistake,” said the minister nominees as they apologized for driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at their National Assembly confirmation hearings. Labor Minister nominee Cho Dae-yop said that it was the biggest mistake in his life. Defense Minister nominee Song Young-moo also said that it was a mistake in his youth 26 years ago.
The five illegal behaviors that the Moon Jae-in administration has deemed undesirable in appointees are: a record of draft-dodging; real estate speculation; tax evasion; fake address registration; and plagiarism. Drunk driving is not one of them.
A DUI record is apparently not a reason to exclude someone from being nominated for high-ranking positions. It shows how the government and society are tolerant toward driving drunk. Last month, Justice Minister nominee Ahn Kyong-whan withdrew not because of a DUI but due to the marriage registration controversy.
Past administrations were more generous to officials with histories of DUI charges. In the Park Geun-hye administration, then-Deputy Police Commissioner Lee Chul-sung, who has a record of driving drunk, was promoted to police commissioner, heading the authorities that crack down on drunk driving. Culture Minister nominee Joung Sung-keun withdrew not because of a DUI but for perjury at the confirmation hearing. In the Lee Myung-bak administration, Lee Jae-hoon, the nominee for minister of knowledge economy, had a DUI record but real estate speculation was the cause for his withdrawal.
Tolerance for drunk driving among high-level officials could make people think lightly of DUIs. Lack of awareness of this problem must affect the prevalence of drunk driving, with one in ten traffic accidents associated with DUIs.
We must acknowledge that drunk driving is not a mistake but a murderous act of willful negligence. Attorney Han Moon-chul, who specializes in traffic accidents, asks, “If a father was killed in a drunk driving accident on the way home from work at night, how is it different from a random killing?”
A reader criticized the confirmation hearing that took drunk driving issues lightly and said that driving under intoxication is like wielding a weapon on the street. Another reader argued that the DUI charges of government officials should not be taken lightly.
I met with the families of victims of drunk driving accidents, and they said that they are devastated to learn of the DUI records of high level officials. They ask that the verification criteria are strengthened to prevent those with records from serving in public office.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 6, Page 29
*The author is a national news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM MIN-WOOK
실수(失手). 과거 음주운전 전력 문제가 불거진 장관 후보자들은 국회 인사청문회장에서 사과하면서 마치 입을 맞추기라도 한 듯 음주운전을 ‘실수’라고 표현했다. 조대엽 고용노동부 장관 후보자는 “살아오면서 겪었던 가장 큰 실수”라며 고개 숙였고, 송영무 국방부 장관 후보자 역시 “26년 전 젊은 시절의 한순간 실수”라고 사과했다. 실수라며 어물쩍 넘어가려는 모습이다.
문재인 정부의 5대 인사원칙(부동산 투기, 위장 전입, 세금 탈루, 논문 표절, 병역 면탈)에는 음주운전이 포함돼 있지 않다. 음주 전력이 고위직 후보자 배제 사유가 아니다. 음주운전에 대한 정부나 사회의 관대함을 보여 준다. 지난달 낙마한 안경환 전 법무부 장관 후보자는 음주운전이 아닌 허위 혼인신고가 결정적 이유였다.
물론 과거 정부도 관대하기는 마찬가지였다. 박근혜 정부 시절 음주운전 전력이 있는 이철성 당시 경찰청 차장이 음주운전 단속업무를 하는 경찰의 총책임자 자리에 오른 게 대표적이다. 사퇴한 정성근 문화체육관광부 장관 후보자는 음주운전보다는 청문회 위증 논란이 주요 사유였다. 이명박 정부 당시 음주운전 문제가 불거진 이재훈 지식경제부 장관 후보자도 부동산 투기 의혹 등으로 물러났다.
고위직 인사의 음주운전에 대한 관용은 자칫 “음주운전이 뭔 큰 잘못이냐”는 잘못된 인식을 심어 줄 수 있다. 음주운전 사고는 지난해 발생한 국내 교통사고 10건 중 1건가량일 정도로 만연해 있는데 이런 잘못된 인식이 어느 정도 영향을 미쳤을 것이다.
음주운전은 ‘실수’가 아닌 미필적 고의에 의한 ‘살인’ 행위임을 주지해야 한다. 한문철 교통사고 전문 변호사는 “야근하고 늦게 퇴근하던 가장이 음주운전 차에 희생당했다면 묻지마 살인과 뭐가 다르겠느냐”고 말했다.
남의 가족을 산산조각 내는 음주운전을 가볍게 보는 청문회를 비판한 본지 기사에 대해 한 네티즌(yt***)은 “음주운전은 흉기를 거리에서 휘두르고 다니는 것과 같다”고 지적했다. 또 다른 네티즌(baba****) 등은 “고위 공직자의 음주운전을 결코 가볍게 봐서는 안 된다”는 취지의 주장을 했다.
취재 중 만난 음주운전 사고 유족은 “높은 분들의 음주 전력을 대할 때마다 가슴이 무너져 내린다. 검증 기준을 강화해 음주운전자는 공직에 발을 들이지 못하도록 해야 한다”고 말했다.
김민욱 내셔널부 기자