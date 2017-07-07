Principles of justice (국문)
민간에도 ‘블라인드 채용’ 강요해선 안 된다
July 07,2017
In “Theory of Justice,” American philosopher John Rawls wrote, “The principles of justice are chosen behind a veil of ignorance.” President Moon Jae-in envisions employing the “veil of ignorance” in hiring to ensure bias does not interfere in the process of recruitment.
He made it a campaign promise, as a measure against socioeconomic inequalities, to provide young people equal footing in their careers regardless of their family and school backgrounds.
Moon’s administration unveiled a specific action plan. Under the new guideline, which would go into force starting this month, applicants to public-sector jobs no longer have to include background and family details, they will not be required to include photos of themselves so that interviewers will have no prior knowledge of applicants.
The merit of such a screening process is obvious. Fewer people would be disadvantaged based on the schools and neighborhoods they come from or what they look like. The obsession with elite schools could ease, helping to bring down the immense social cost of private tuition. Prejudice against certain schools, regions and ethnic groups could also be alleviated.
Quick administrative actions are not always bad. But the latest government order raises questions about whether it has been thoroughly examined. Cases in advanced countries suggest that blind recruitment can only worsen discrimination. Generalizing an experimental system too soon can bring about side effects. The government must not impose the guideline on the private sector.
Equality and justice are universal values. But overemphasis of these values should not get in the way of productivity. The government should take more time to investigate and fine-tune the policy so as not to undermine national and corporate competitiveness.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 6, Page 30
"정의론"을 쓴 존 롤스(1921~2002)는 “정의의 원칙은 무지의 베일 뒤에서 선택된다”고 주장했다. 문재인 대통령의 대선 공약인 ‘블라인드 채용’은 학벌과 지역을 ‘무지의 베일’로 가려 채용 시 차별 가능성을 줄이겠다는 구상이다. 출신 대학을 숨겨야 오로지 실력만 따지는 사회로 나아갈 수 있다는 취지다.
문 대통령이 내세운 ‘블라인드 채용’ 로드맵이 5일 나왔다. 정부가 내놓은 ‘평등한 기회·공정한 과정을 위한 블라인드 채용 추진방안’이 바로 그것이다. 이번달부터 공공기관·지방공기업 채용 시 입사지원서에서 학력, 키·체중·용모 등 신체적 조건, 사진, 출신지역, 가족관계가 사라진다. 면접에서도 면접관들이 응시자 인적정보를 알 수 없게 된다.
정부가 예상하는 기대 효과가 많다. 출신 대학이나 지역 때문에 받을 수 있는 불이익이 사라질 것이다. 사교육 수요도 대폭 줄어들 수 있다. 명문대 출신들에게 ‘블라인드 채용’이 지역할당제보다 오히려 유리하다는 전망도 있다. ‘어느 대학 출신은 사회성이 부족하다’는 식의 편견도 무력화될 수 있다.
신속한 행정이 곧 ‘졸속’ 행정은 아니다. 하지만 이번 방안이 과연 충분한 조사와 사회적 합의를 거쳤는지는 의문이다. ‘블라인드 채용’을 실험해 온 선진국에서는 이 제도가 오히려 차별을 확대했다는 주장도 있다. 아직 실험 수준의 제도를 성급하게 보편화시키면 부작용만 키울 수 있다. 민간 기업으로 이 제도를 확대할 때 각 기업의 채용 노하우, 전통, 정체성이 훼손되는 일도 없어야 할 것이다.
평등이나 정의는 소중한 가치다. 하지만 가치가 지나치게 효율성을 떨어뜨린다면 다시 생각해야 한다. 블라인드 채용이 국가와 기업의 경쟁력에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 충분한 연구와 보완 작업이 우선이다.