Production halted on Kim Woo-bin movie

The production for director Choi Dong-hoon’s upcoming movie with the working title “The Conversation” has been stalled indefinitely until star Kim Woo-bin is fully healed after the actor revealed that he is suffering from nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare kind of head and neck cancer.According to movie industry insiders, director Choi and the production recently released all staff members working on the film. The production was planned to start filming in August.However, after Kim was suddenly diagnosed on May 24, the production decided to wait out until Kim is fully healed, without replacing the role with another actor. Choi reportedly had Kim in mind even during the film’s planning stages.Kim is currently undergoing drug and radiation treatment.By Kim Jung-kyoon