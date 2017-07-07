CNBlue singer dreams big for rock: Singer Jung Yong-hwa is unafraid of being an unconventional musician

Jung Yong-hwa, leader and lead vocalist of idol band CNBlue, says “I used to use a lot of guitar in the past because I was obsessed with the idea of having to look like a rock band, but now I like to start with just the piano,” at an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, at the FNC studio in southern Seoul. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Top, Jung Yong-hwa played a chef in the Chinese movie “Cook Up A Storm.” Bottom, Jung on “Seomchongsa,” a tvN travel program. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Before FT Island made its debut in 2007, pop groups were only seen singing and dancing to their songs on stage, and the idea of a band just didn’t seem fit for the Korean pop industry. But FT Island pushed through with multiple hit songs, and their agency, FNC Entertainment, has succeeded in birthing more popular idol bands such as CNBlue, N.Flying and Honeyst.Even JYP Entertainment, an agency that used to focus only on dance music, has jumped on the bandwagon with its own band called Day6. Idol bands have certainly become a powerful subgenre of K-pop.CNBlue is one of the top groups of this particular genre. From their debut song “I’m A Loner” (2010) to other hit songs like “Love Light” and “Can’t Stop,” they have worked their way up the charts thanks to a warm reception from the audience. The band’s members are not only good-looking, like any other idol group, but fans find them even more charming when they pick up their guitars and drum sticks to play their songs. The talented group composes its own music, including all six songs on their fourth mini album, “Re:BLUE.”Jung Yong-hwa, the leader and lead vocalist of CNBlue, benefited from the band’s popularity, and he was able to release a solo album, “One Fine Day” in 2015 and debut as an actor in 2010 through the SBS drama series “You Are So Beautiful.” After starring in a Chinese movie called “Cook Up A Storm” in February this year, Jung has been on a solo concert tour around Asia since June.On top of that, he has to go to remote islands once a month to shoot “Seomchongsa,” a tvN travel show that introduces the islands of Korea to viewers, with top stars Kang Ho-dong and Kim Hee-sun.“A band is a group of people who can create music through an ensemble,” said Jung. Describing his life as part of an idol group, Jung compared himself to a pirate ship because he had to compete with and take from other people.The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with Jung for an interview at the FNC studio in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul. The following are edited excerpts of the interview.At first, we were really conscious about people who pointed fingers at us, saying that we weren’t a proper band. We even put in some unnecessary guitar sounds so that everyone would know it was rock music. But we got over that after the world tour in 2013. We thought maybe, it would be okay to be a little more confident with ourselves since so many people like our music. From then on, it became much more comfortable for us.Yes, because there are a lot of limitations on a [TV] music program. In many cases, I couldn’t perform live even if I wanted to. And while the other idol groups could dance and perform a lot, we always had to just stand there with our instruments; we could only show [the audience] the same thing every time and I felt unsatisfied with that.I try to write the songs so that people can sing along after just listening to it once. [I try things] like repeating the same words over and over.I have always been in a band, even in middle school and high school, and I tried all these things with demo programs. When I came to Seoul as a trainee [of the entertainment company] to live with the vice president [of the company] Han Seung-hoon, I turned on the computer to try [composing] and played the piano whenever he left the house. When he caught me, he taught me properly.At first, it was hard to come to a consensus with all our different tastes but it’s a lot easier now that we’ve become closer. Just as there are habits with singing, we have that with our instruments, and I try to respect that. Even on the album, I try to infuse variety so that if there’s a rhythm-heavy song, I follow it up with an acoustic one. And I tend to be as positive as I can with the lyrics [to make the songs appeal to a wide audience.]I guess it becomes easier to experiment more. I could try more trendy sounds like tropical music. Nowadays there are these things that make the vocal effect richer, like making instrumental sounds with the mouth, and I want to try things like that. A variety of artists are featured on my album, like Loco.I want to help them do well, not compete. I hope that the Korean band market gets bigger, like Japanese market. I hope that the audiences get bigger, from 5,000 to 10,000 - but maybe not 20,000 straightaway. If I get the chance, I would like to perform for 8,000 people.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]아이돌 밴드. 2007년 FT아일랜드가 데뷔할 때만 해도 도저히 어울릴 것 같지 않은 두 단어의 조합은 제법 익숙한 명칭이 됐다. ‘밴드 명가’ FNC엔터테인먼트를 통해 씨엔블루·엔플라잉·허니스트 등 밴드형 아이돌의 데뷔가 꾸준히 이루어졌고, 댄스 일색이었던 JYP엔터테인먼트도 매달 2곡씩 신곡을 발표하는 데이식스를 통해 새로운 변화를 꾀하는 등 K팝의 한 축을 이루는 장르로 자리매김한 것이다.그중에서도 씨엔블루는 이 장르를 대표하는 그룹이다. 데뷔곡 ‘외톨이야’를 시작으로 ‘사랑빛’ ‘캔트 스톱(Can’t Stop)’ 등 내놓는 곡마다 히트한 것은 물론이요, 데뷔앨범 ‘블루토리(Bluetory)’에서 한 곡으로 시작한 작곡 비율은 미니 4집 ‘리:블루(Re:BLUE)’에 이르러 여섯 곡 전곡으로 확대되는 등 승승장구해왔기 때문이다.특히 리더이자 보컬을 맡고 있는 정용화(28)는 솔로 앨범 ‘어느 멋진 날’로 가수 겸 프로듀서뿐만 아니라 드라마 ‘미남이시네요’ 등으로 연기자로 자리매김하면서 아이돌의 수혜를 가장 많이 입은 주인공이다. 지난 2월 중국에서 개봉한 영화 ‘봉미강호지결전식신(鋒味江湖之決戰食神)’이 끝나기 무섭게 지난달부터 아시아 투어 길에 오르고, 강호동·김희선과 함께 하는 올리브 예능 프로그램 ‘섬총사’를 위해 한 달에 한 번은 섬에 들어간다. 그에게 밴드로 산다는 건 과연 어떤 의미일까.서울 청담동 FNC 작업실에서 만난 정용화는 “합주를 통해서 음악을 만들 수 있는 사람들이 곧 밴드”라고 정의했다. 장르와 무관하게 음악을 함께 즐길 수 있으면 그걸로 족하다는 얘기다. “처음엔 저희도 ‘너네가 밴드냐’고 손가락질하는 사람들을 많이 의식했어요. 누가 들어도 록이라는 느낌을 주기 위해 일부러 안 넣어도 되는 기타를 징징징 쳐대기도 하고. 그런데 2013년에 월드투어를 하면서 그런 생각이 많이 없어진 것 같아요. 이렇게 우리 음악을 좋아해주는 사람들이 많은데 좀 더 자신감을 가져도 되지 않을까 싶더라고요. 그때부턴 좀 편안해졌어요.”“아무래도 음악 방송은 제약이 너무 많다. 라이브를 하고 싶은데 여건이 되지 않아서 할 수 없는 경우도 많고. 게다가 다른 아이돌은 춤을 추니까 보여줄 수 있는 게 많은데 우리는 악기를 들고 서 있으니 항상 똑같은 모습만 보여져서 아쉬움이 크다.”“중고등학교 때도 밴드를 계속 했으니까 데모 프로그램을 다운받아서 이것저것 만져보긴 했다. 연습생으로 서울 올라오고 나서는 한승훈 부사장님과 숙소 생활을 했는데 외출하면 몰래 컴퓨터 켜서 해보고 피아노도 몰래 치면서 써보고 그랬다. 계속 들키니까 가르쳐주시더라.”“처음엔 각기 다른 취향을 고려하는 게 쉽지 않았는데 지금은 많이 비슷해져서 한결 수월하다. 노래에도 ‘쿠세(습관)’가 있듯 악기에도 그런 게 있기 때문에 최대한 멤버들에게 맞춰주는 편이다. 앨범 구성도 리듬감 있는 노래가 있으면 어쿠스틱한 것도 넣어서 최대한 다양하게 담으려고 노력한다. 다만 가사는 최대한 긍정적인 힘을 주기 위해 노력하는 편이다. 영화로 치면 12세 관람가 같은 느낌이랄까.”“아무래도 혼자할 땐 실험이 좀 더 자유로운 것 같다. 트로피컬처럼 요즘 유행하는 음악을 할 수도 있고. 최근에는 입으로 악기 소리를 내거나 사용가능한 보컬 이펙트도 다양해졌는데 그런 것도 해보고 싶다. 로꼬 등 다양한 피처링도 준비돼 있다.”자신의 20대를 두고 서로 남의 것을 뺏고 빼앗기는 ‘해적선’ 같았다고 말한 그는 다른 아이돌 밴드에 대해 “경쟁자라기보다는 꽃길 걷게 도와주고 싶은 후배들”이라고 말했다.“이제 한국도 일본처럼 밴드 시장이 더 커졌으면 좋겠어요. 5000석 다음에 1만 석, 2만 석으로 바로 안가도 공연할 수 있는 공연장도 많아졌으면 좋겠고. 그래서 저도 기회가 되면 8000석 정도 공연장을 한 번 만들어보고 싶습니다.”민경원 기자