[앵커브리핑] '불새의 깃털을 허공에 던지면…' (If a firebird’s feather is thrown in the air…)

뉴스룸 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.러시아에서 전해져 내려오는 신화 가운데는 '불새' 이야기가 있습니다. 스트라빈스키의 발레곡 '불새'로 더욱 유명한 내용이지요.In Russian, there is afeaturing a firebird. It is also known globally thanks to Igor Stravinsky’s famous 1910 ballet piece “The Firebird.”*folkore: 설화*myth: 신화한 소년이 위기에 처한 불새를 구해주었더니 불새는 그 보답으로 작은 황금 깃털 하나를 뽑아서 소년에게 건넸고 소년이 절체절명의 위기에 빠진 순간 깃털을 허공에 던지니… 깃털은 불새가 되어 소년을 도왔다는 이야기입니다.The story goes something like this; when a little boy helped a firebird in a desperate situation, the firebirdone of its golden feathers out and handed it to the boy. When the boy found himself in an difficult situation, he threw the golden feather in the air which became a firebird and saved him.*plucked: 뽑다*in appreciation: 감사한 마음으로*adverse: 불리한불새의 황금 깃털 하나는 아주 작고 가벼운 것에 불과하지만 그것은 불새의 것이니 불새와 다름없었다는 내용이었습니다.The golden feather of a firebird might be very small and light, but as it is a firebird’s feather, it is just as powerful as the mythical beast.'깃털과 몸통' 각종 대형사건마다 등장해왔던 익숙한 단어들은 이번에도 어김없이 등장했습니다.A feather and a body. The words that always were uttered when large scandals broke out, once again were mentioned recently."국민도 속았고 국민의당도 속았다"“The people wereand the People’s Party was deceived as well.”*deceived: 속다불과 대선 나흘 전 선거판을 뒤흔들어 놓을 수도 있었을 조작사건에 대해서 해당 정당이 내놓은 답변은 그러했습니다.In atape recording accusing presidential candidate Moon’s son of receiving an unfair advantage in landing a job, which could have changed the result of the presidential elections only four days before people headed to the polls, these were the only words that the party of thecould*fabrication: 조작*perpetrator: 가해자*muster up: (고민끝에) 모아 내다조작 사건의 가장 큰 수혜자였을 당사자에 대한 조사는 간단한 면담으로 마무리됐고… 그 역시 거짓말에 '속았던' 피해자라고 주장했다고 합니다.The investigation into the biggest potentialof the scandal, former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, concluded with just a simple interview. He also claims he is a victim who has been deceived by a member of his own party.*beneficiary: 수혜자결국 그릇된 충성심에서 비롯되었다는 이 모든 혼란은 깃털 같은 사람 하나를 깃털처럼 날리는 것으로 끝날 것인가.Will all of this, which stemmed from extreme loyalty, be concluded by just cutting someone off as if blowing a feather away?*erroneous: 그릇된그렇게 깃털을 날려 보낸 사람들은 그 다음의 구원을 기대하겠지만 기대가 이뤄지기 어렵다는 것은 자신들도 스스로 인정하는 바….Those who would blow off this feather will seekfrom the people, but they are well aware that their hopes turning in to fruition is*redemption: 구원*far-fetched: 터무니 없는국내 연구진의 발표에 따르면 하늘 높이 나는 새의 한쪽 날개에서 깃털이 단 네 개만 뽑혀도 새는 그만, 갈 길을 잃는다고 했습니다.According to a local research team, if only four feathers are plucked from the wings of a bird, the bird loses its ability to navigate.후~ 하고 불면 날아갈 것만 같은 그 깃털 하나는 아주 사소한 것, 아주 가벼운 것이 아니라 그 깃털 주인의 운명마저도 바꿔버릴 수 있다는 얘기죠.For something so light and seemingly irrelevant, it is in fact an important cog in the mechanism that could change the fate of the feather’s owner.그래서…깃털과 그 주인은 결국 한 몸이란 것.That is why, the feather and the body is one.신화에서는 신화적으로, 생물학에서는 생물학적으로, 정치에서는 정치적으로 그 둘은 한 몸이라는 것.In its mythical ways, in biological ways and even in political ways, the feather and the body is one.오늘(3일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on July 3, 2017Translated for July 8, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster