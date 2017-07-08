The Point of Hate

On Palm Sunday, two suicide bombers killed 44 worshipers at Egyptian churches. What compels someone to do such a destructive — and self-destructive — thing? The fundamental answer is simple: hate. But there’s nothing simple about hate.Lately it seems like hate is in the air, including in the United States, where hate crimes are reportedly on the rise. Like most people, I’m horrified by this outpouring of venom, but as a psychiatrist who tries to understand feelings, I also find myself asking: What is the underlying motivation? And what is it about hate that makes it different from other reactions like anger or frustration? Clearly evolution has preserved hate as a powerful motivating force. Is there perhaps a benefit to experiencing hate?A 2008 study of the human brain experiencing this emotion confirms that there is a distinct “hate circuit” of activated neurons. Several of the brain regions involved are known to generate aggression and to translate that aggression into action — in this case, revenge.Strangely, other parts overlap with regions of the brain engaged by feelings of romantic love. Love is accompanied by the deactivation of areas that generate reasoning and judgment. As any poet can tell you, the critical faculties of an infatuated person are lost or at least attenuated.Individuals experiencing hate, on the other hand, retain nearly all of their capacity for evaluating a situation. Neuroscientists have suggested that rational planning is maintained because “the hater may want to exercise judgment in calculating moves to harm, injure or otherwise extract revenge” — hardly an encouraging conclusion.So suicide bombers are not acting out of blind rage or desperation, despite the fact that their revenge appears to run counter to the evolutionary theory that our actions are determined by our reproductive self-interest.Such acts are called “altruistic punishments” — retaliation that doesn’t provide a genetic benefit to the individual or even to his or her immediate gene pool. Evolutionary psychologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists and economists have all studied this puzzling impulse to extract revenge and have come up with a surprising theory: that such punitive actions may have evolved to protect the complex communities in which humans live.In its most extreme form, hate motivates the altruistic punishment of organized warfare — a necessity for the defense of any society. In his trilogy on the Allies in World War II, the historian Rick Atkinson describes it as the emotional engine needed to drive troops into battle for that “just war.”Allied officers were constantly fretting that the troops’ hate levels weren’t high enough. A memorandum urged commanders to “teach the men to hate the enemy — to want to kill them by any means.” George Patton’s aide praised him as “a great hate builder.” Dwight Eisenhower bragged, “I am not one who finds it difficult to hate my enemies.” In war, hate is celebrated.But there is a more subtle aspect to the impulse for revenge. Researchers have found that it often arises to curb perceived infractions of cultural norms: It may help hold societies together by punishing those seen as breaking the social contract.Altruistic punishment flares when there is an inequitable allocation of resources or a transgression of cultural traditions — all threats to social coherence. Such acts of retribution appear to activate the brain’s reward center, presumably generating a sense of satisfaction and even pleasure.This, of course, doesn’t mean the punishment is just or directed at any justified target. Dylann Roof, after opening fire on a group of African-Americans during Bible study, said, “I have to do this, because you’re raping our women and y’all taking over the world.” In his mind, his community was the one being victimized.A feminist journalist I know sent me some of the hate mail she routinely receives. Here are a few of the printable lines: “If you try telling a man what to do you’ll get punched across the face.” “I’ll go house to house shooting feminists like you.” One characterized her as an “omni-reptile-doglizard-piranha kin.”The point is to hurt and humiliate. Those who hate want to make the objects of their hate suffer as they have. It is this that makes the attacks so personal and lends them their crude, violent and often sexual nature. The intent is not to challenge opposing beliefs but to destroy those who hold them.The men who wrote these emails undoubtedly feel threatened by the changing role of women, and their hatred of feminists provides an organizing principle and an outside focus. People who hate can blame others for their losses, reducing doubts about their own inadequacies.Hate converts a sense of helplessness into one of action. It can even be the impetus for the formation of new communities in which people share grievances and plans for retribution, relieving their sense of isolation or powerlessness. As a consequence, though, there’s a loss of empathy, and beliefs become simplified and rigid.All this may help to explain why hate and its retributive punishments are on the rise. In a way, hate functions like a Geiger counter, signaling where there are serious disruptions of the social fabric or where cultural beliefs are under the most stress — whether it be from a new awareness of inequality, diversity or the radical redefining of gender.Those who fail to hear these warnings and address the cultural dislocations they represent will end up paying a steep price. They may even be hated.ANNA FELSSummary: Discusses the psychological and social functions of hate.1. Can you think of an experience you have had where punishment or revenge against someone else/another group strengthened yours sense of social cohesion or belonging?2. Hate may also be an attempt to reassert power, dominance, or self-esteem. Have you ever felt like you were the recipient of someone else’s hate for this reason? Have you ever “hated” on others to boost your own self-esteem or sense of power?3.Assuming some or all of the claims presented in this op-ed are true–do you think it can it be said that there are “benefits” to hate? Or do the long-term personal and social costs of hate outweigh the function hate serves?