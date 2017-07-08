Trump 2020 Is No Joke

President Trump is holding the first fundraiser of his 2020 re-election campaign later this month at the Trump International Hotel near the White House.That is now a normal sort of sentence. It may be true or it may not (in fact it is). There’s no enormity about it. Already, on the 154th day of this presidency, Americans are suffering from incredulity fatigue. Oh, we just sold $12 billion of fighter jets to Qatar a few days after Trump accused Doha of being a major funder of terrorism — that kind of thing.도널드 트럼프가 지난달 말 백악관 인근 트럼프인터내셔널호텔에서 2020년 대선 도전을 위한 정치자금 모금 파티를 열었다. 집권 5개월밖에 지나지 않았지만 미국인들은 벌써 트럼프의 예측 불가능하고 몰상식한 언행에 질려 스트레스를 호소하고 있다. 트럼프는 “카타르 정부가 테러리스트들의 자금줄 역할을 하고 있다”고 비난을 퍼부은 직후 120억 달러어치의 전투기를 카타르에 팔아넘겼다. 할 말 다 했다.So much for the theory Trump would get bored of the job (or distance himself from his business empire). He’s thinking eight years; the June 28 dinner with him is billed as a “BIG LEAGUE” event for his supporters.What, one wonders, makes it “Big League?” Up until now, Trump has consistently fulfilled only one campaign promise: “We must as a nation be more unpredictable.” Trumpism is an exercise in arbitrariness. At its core lies distraction.그런데도 트럼프는 4년 뒤 대선에서 재선될 꿈에 부풀어 있는 모양이다. 트럼프의 재선비용 모금 파티는 한마디로 ‘돈잔치’였다. 1인당 기부금 한도가 전례 없이 높았기 때문이다. 지금까지 트럼프가 일관되게 지켜온 원칙이 하나 있다. “세계가 미국의 행동을 예측할 수 없도록 해야 한다”는 것이다. 다시 말해 ‘트럼프주의’란 제멋대로 구는 독단주의를 뜻한다.The aim is to get Americans’ heads spinning. Have them waste time dissecting statement “X” as Trump moves on to outburst “Y.” For example, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations.” Six weeks later, Trump reveals that there are no tapes of the conversation. Not bad. Had a Nixonian ring to it.그는 미국인들을 정신없게 만들어 이 원칙을 실천한다. 느닷없이 모호한 발언을 쏟아내 국민이 이를 놓고 논쟁을 벌이느라 시간을 허비하게 만든다. 논쟁이 정리 단계에 들어서면 돌연 또 다른 폭탄발언을 던져 결론이 나지 못하게 한다. “제임스 코미 전 연방수사국(FBI) 국장은 나와 그의 독대 대화를 녹음한 테이프가 존재하지 않기를 바라야 할 것”이란 발언이 대표적이다. 그 말을 한 뒤 6주 만에 트럼프는“녹음테이프 같은 건 없다”고 했다. 나쁘지 않은 작전이었다. 워터게이트 당시 교묘한 말 돌리기로 시간을 끈 리처드 닉슨을 흉내 낸 인상도 줬다.Noise is the thing — and adrenaline and suspense. There is no content, meaning, history or gravity. Can the president, less than six months into his first term, really hold a 2020 fundraiser in his own Washington hotel? The Oval Office has become the Oval Adjunct. It provides, at taxpayer expense, an ancillary service to Trump properties.트럼프에겐 소란 자체가 중요하다. 아드레날린과 서스펜스를 만들어야 한다. 자연히 그의 말에서 콘텐트나 무게를 찾는 건 불가능하다. 취임 후 반년도 되지 않은 대통령이 어떻게 자신이 소유한 호텔에서 4년 뒤 재선 자금 모금 행사를 열 수 있을까? 이미 백악관 참모진은 트럼프의 개인 비서실로 전락했다. 미국민의 혈세로 트럼프의 재선을 위한 사적 정치서비스를 제공하고 있기 때문이다.Trumpism is a form of collective gaslighting at Twitter speed. It is founded on the principle that velocity trumps veracity — perfect for the president’s manic personality. It reflects the president’s intuitive sense — through his own acute experience — of limited attention spans. It seeks to achieve dominance through a whirlwind of individually meaningless but cumulatively manipulative statements.트럼프는 쉴 새 없이 터뜨리는 트위터 메시지로 미국인들의 의식을 조종한다. 미국인들이 보고 들은 것은 모두 거짓이라고 주장한다. 빛의 속도로 거짓을 쏟아내 진실을 가리려는 작전이다. 본능적으로 사람의 주의력 한도를 알고 있기에 이런 수작을 벌이는 것이다.Max Weber, the German sociologist, contrasted modern “legal rule” with “traditional rule.” In the first, “the person who commands has himself to obey the rule;” in the second, the lord’s administrative staff is made up of “personal dependents (members of the household or household officials) or from relatives or personal friends (favorites).” In this setup, “the bureaucratic idea of competence as objectively demarcated spheres of responsibility is absent.”독일의 석학 막스 베버는 ‘법을 통한 지배’와 ‘전통을 통한 지배’를 비교했다. 법을 통한 지배는 “지배자는 명령을 내리기에 앞서 스스로 법을 지켜야 한다”는 원칙이다. 반면 전통을 통한 지배는 지배자의 부하들이 지배자의 가족이나 친지로 구성된다. 자연히 객관적인 법령 대신 정실주의가 판친다.Trump functions, still, within our democratic institutions, but with a personal court (composed in part of family). Legal rule, as defined by Weber, is not really his thing. The vassal-like professions of fealty from his cabinet the other day — feudalism meets Pyongyang — demonstrated why he likes Saudi Arabia so much and has such evident reservations about the Republic.물론 트럼프 행정부는 미국인들이 만든 민주주의 틀 안에 존재한다. 그러나 그의 측근들은 상당수가 가족이나 친지다. 따라서 법을 통한 지배는 트럼프와 궁합이 맞지 않는다. 트럼프의 부하들이 충성을 맹세하는 모습은 중세 봉건 왕국과 북한이 합쳐진 인상을 준다. 트럼프가 왜 그렇게 독재 왕정국가 사우디아라비아를 좋아하는지 알 만하지 않은가.There are many things that concern me about the Trump presidency — in fact, few don’t — but the frivolous blurring of truth and untruth, fact and falsehood, is the most grave. Liberty depends on facts. When the distinction between truth and lies disappears there is no basis for the rational discourse on which the organization of a free society, governed by laws, depends. Disorientation propagates itself — and disoriented people are more inclined to accept a despot as sole font of truth.트럼프 대통령에게 걱정되지 않는 측면이 없다. 특히 진실과 거짓, 사실과 허위의 경계를 가볍게 흐리는 행태는 심각한 문제다. 자유는 사실에 바탕을 둔다. 진실과 거짓의 구분이 사라지면 자유민주주의와 법치주의를 떠받치는 이성적 담화의 기반도 사라진다. 혼란은 걷잡을 수 없이 퍼져나가고 방향을 상실한 국민은 트럼프 같은 폭군을 유일한 진실의 담지자로 착각할 가능성이 커진다.There’s no policy toward Syria. There’s no policy toward Russia. There’s contempt from the White House for important European allies. There’s shock — really — that China is not whipping North Korea into shape. There’s a grotesque attempt to deprive tens of millions of Americans of health insurance. There’s contempt from a man of 71 for the planet his grandchildren will inherit.트럼프에게 시리아 문제를 풀 해법은 없다. 러시아를 다룰 묘안도 없다. 그러면서 독일 같은 유럽의 핵심 동맹국들은 하찮게 여긴다. 중국이 북한에 압박을 가하지 않는 당연한 사실에 충격받기 일쑤다. 심지어 수천만 명의 미국인에게 의료보험 혜택을 빼앗으려는 말도 안 되는 시도까지 하고 있다. 71세 할아버지가 된 트럼프는 손주들의 앞날에 대한 관심도 없어 보인다. 기후변화 협약을 거부하며 지구를 함부로 다루기 때문이다.All of this is serious. But it’s not as serious as the seeping, constant attempt — one sacred value at a time — to disorient Americans to the point they accept the unacceptable, cede to the grotesque, acquiesce to total arbitrariness as a governing principle. On one side the Constitution; on the other the rabbit hole that leads to the Trump International Hotel.더 심각한 잘못은 따로 있다. 트럼프는 미국이 지켜온 신성한 가치를 하나씩 무너뜨리며 국민의 의식을 뿌리째 흔들고 있다. 용인하면 안 되는 것을 용인하게 만들고, 어이없는 것을 받아들이도록 강요한다.And to Trump saying of President Andrew Jackson that “he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’” In fact, Jackson had been dead for 16 years when the Civil War began. He said nothing. There is no reason to or in Trumpism. That’s the point and the danger of it.앤드루 잭슨 전 대통령에 대해 트럼프는 “남북전쟁을 본 잭슨 대통령은 ‘이럴 이유가 없다’고 말했다”는 발언을 했다. 이에 대해서도 할 말이 있다. 잭슨은 남북전쟁이 시작되기 16년 전에 사망했다. 따라서 그는 남북전쟁에 대해 무엇이라 말을 할 수 없었다. 트럼프주의는 이처럼 기본적인 사실조차 무시하며 어떤 합리성도 찾아볼 수 없다. 그것이 트럼프의 위험이다.로저 코언 NYT 칼럼니스트June 23, 2017