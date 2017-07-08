You and I, one day we’ll die from the same thing. We’ll call it different names: cancer, diabetes, heart failure, stroke.One organ will fail, then another. Or maybe all at once. We’ll become more similar to each other than to people who continue living with your original diagnosis or mine.여러분도 저도 언젠가는 똑같은 증상으로 죽음을 맞이할 겁니다. 증상은 같지만, 그 증상을 일으키는 원인들을 가리켜 우리는 암, 당뇨병, 심부전, 뇌졸중 등 여러 가지 이름을 붙이기는 할 겁니다. 장기 한 군데가 망가져 제 구실을 못하고, 이어 다른 장기들이 차례로 무너집니다. 아니면 한꺼번에 여러 장기가 전부 다 고장 나 버릴 수도 있습니다. 죽음 앞에 선 우리들의 모습은 서로 무척 닮아 있을 겁니다. 그 모습은 이상 징후가 처음 나타났을 때나 처음 의사로부터 병을 진단받았을 때 사람들의 모습과는 많이 다를 겁니다.Dying has its own biology and symptoms. It’s a diagnosis in itself. While the weeks and days leading up to death can vary from person to person, the hours before death are similar across the vast majority of human afflictions.Some symptoms, like the death rattle, air hunger and terminal agitation, appear agonizing, but aren’t usually uncomfortable for the dying person.죽음에 이르는 과정도 엄연한 생명 활동입니다. 죽음에는 여러 가지 징후가 있습니다. 이는 생명체 스스로 내리는 진단이기도 합니다. 죽음에 이르기까지 마지막 몇 주간, 혹은 몇 일간의 경과는 사람마다 다를 수 있습니다. 하지만 죽기 전 마지막 몇 시간만 놓고 보면 대부분 사람이 겪는 과정은 거의 차이가 없습니다.임종을 앞둔 사람의 목에서 나는 가래 끓는 소리나 호흡곤란, 마지막 경련과 불안 증세 등 몇 가지 징후는 대단히 괴로워 보이지만, 보이는 것과 달리 많은 환자들은 큰 고통을 느끼지 않는다고 알려졌습니다.They are well-treated with medications. With hospice availability increasing worldwide, it is rare to die in pain.While few of us will experience all the symptoms of dying, most of us will have at least one, if not more. This is what to expect.특히 죽음을 앞둔 환자들은 대개 고통을 덜 만한 약을 투여한 뒤고, 전 세계적으로 호스피스 병동을 이용할 수 있는 사람들이 늘어난 덕분에 극심한 고통 속에 죽음에 이르는 사람은 많지 않습니다.우리 가운데 죽음의 여러 가지 징후를 복합적으로 겪는 사람은 거의 없을 테지만, 대개 한 가지씩은 경험하는 것이 보통입니다. 이 가운데 흔한 편인 징후 몇 가지를 소개합니다.The Death Rattle“The graves are full of ruined bones, of speechless death-rattles” (Pablo Neruda)We suspected the patient wouldn’t survive off the ventilator. A blood clot had crawled up one of the vessels in the back of his brain, blocking blood flow to the area that controlled alertness. He would die from not being awake enough to cough.The Death Rattle – 임종을 앞둔 사람의 목에서 나는 가래 끓는 듯한 소리무덤들은 망가진 뼈들과 말 없는 외침으로 가득했다. (las tumbas están llenas de huesos demolidos, de estertores callados.) – 파블로 네루다, “독재자들” 중 –산소 호흡기를 떼고 나면 그 환자는 오래 버티지 못할 것 같았습니다. 동맥을 타고 뇌 뒷부분까지 올라온 혈전 때문에 뇌에서 위험을 감지하고 각성을 담당하는 부분으로 피가 제대로 흘러 들어가지 않았습니다. 환자는 이물질을 뱉어내기 위해 기침을 할 만큼 깨어있지 못해 죽게 될 가능성이 큰 상태였습니다.The beat of the death rattle began when the breathing tube was removed and continued until life was done. It was a gurgling, crackling sound, like blowing air through a straw at the bottom of a cup of water. The average time between the onset of death rattles to death itself is 16 hours. For him, it was six.호흡용 관을 빼내자 환자는 곧 죽음을 앞둔 이가 내는 가래 끓는 듯한 소리를 내기 시작했습니다. 그 소리는 환자가 숨을 거둘 때까지 계속됐습니다. 목구멍 깊은 곳이 울리는 듯한, 어딘가 지직거리는 듯한 소리로 물이 든 잔의 가장 아래까지 꽂아둔 빨대에 숨을 불어넣을 때 나는 소리 같았습니다. 그 소리를 낼 때부터 숨을 거두기까지 걸리는 시간은 평균 16시간입니다. 그 환자는 가래 끓는 소리를 낸 지 여섯 시간 뒤 숨을 거뒀습니다.The death rattle is a symptom of swallowing dysfunction. Normally, our tongue rises to the top of the mouth and propels saliva, liquid or food backward. The epiglottis, a flap in the throat, flops forward to protect the swallowed substance from entering the airway.이 가래 끓는 소리는 무언가를 삼키는 기능이 더는 작동하지 않는다는 징후이기도 합니다. 평상시 사람은 혀를 입천장까지 움직이고 침을 분비해 입 안으로 들어온 음식물을 삼킵니다. 이때 목구멍을 덮고 있는 후두덮개(epiglottis)가 열려 음식물이 기도로 흘러 들어가지 않게 막습니다.In the dying process, the symphony of swallowing becomes a cacophony of weak and mistimed movements. Sometimes the tongue propels saliva backward before the epiglottis has time to cover the airway. Other times, the tongue fails to push at all and saliva trickles down the airway to the lungs in a steady stream. The death rattle is the lungs’ attempt to breathe through a layer of saliva. Despite the sound’s alarming roughness, it’s unlikely that the death rattle is painful. The presence of a death rattle doesn’t correlate with signs of respiratory distress.그런데 죽음을 앞둔 사람에게서는 무언가를 삼킬 때 조화롭게 이뤄져야 하는 기본적인 기능마저 약해져 서로 엇박자가 나게 됩니다. 어떤 때는 후두덮개가 기도를 막기도 전에 혀가 침을 뒤쪽으로 분비하기도 하고, 또 어떤 때는 혀가 전혀 안 움직여 분비된 침이 기도를 타고 폐까지 흘러 들어가기도 합니다. 들어와선 안 되는 침이 들어온 상태에서도 폐는 계속해서 숨을 쉬려고 합니다. 이 때 바로 가래 끓는 듯한 그렁그렁한 소리가 나는 겁니다.이 소리 자체는 엄청 거칠고 으스스하지만, 보통 임종을 앞두고 가래 끓는 소리가 나더라도 환자가 고통을 느끼지는 않는 것으로 알려졌습니다. 이 소리는 호흡기 자체의 기능 저하나 문제와는 관계가 없기 때문입니다.As often happens in medicine, we treat based on intuition. To lessen the volume of the death rattle, we give medications that decrease saliva production. Sometimes, we are successful in silencing the rattle. More of the time, we placate our instinctive concern for a noise that probably sounds worse than it feels. Without hurting our patients, we treat the witnesses who will go on living.다른 경우와 비슷하게, 대개 가래 끓는 소리를 내기 시작하면 의사가 직관에 따라 필요한 약을 투여합니다. 먼저 소리 자체를 너무 크게 내지 않게 하려고 침을 덜 분비하게 하는 약을 투여합니다. 어떨 때는 환자가 가래 끓는 소리 자체를 안 내게 되기도 합니다. 대개 의사들은 실제 현재 상황보다 훨씬 심각한 것처럼 소리를 너무 거칠게 낼 때 이를 줄이는 데 초점을 둡니다. 필요 이상으로 환자에게 무리를 주지 않는 선에서 사랑하는 사람의 임종을 지켜본 뒤 다시 삶을 살아가야 할 가족들에게 떠올리기 싫은 이미지를 새기지 않으려는 처방이기도 합니다.By SARA MANNING PESKIN, M.D.사라 매닝 페스킨 의학박사JUNE 20, 20172017년 6월 20일