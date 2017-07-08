Pyongyang claims to successfully test an ICBM

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central TV released photos of launching a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday. From left; North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the missile test through binoculars and the missile blasts off. [YONHAP] 북한 관영 조선중앙TV가 화요일 화성-14형 대륙간탄도미사일 발사 장면 사진들을 공개했다. (왼쪽부터) 김정은 노동당 위원장이 망원경으로 미사일 발사를 관찰하고 있고, 미사일이 엔진을 분사하며 날아오르고 있다. [연합]

North Korea claimed Tuesday that it successfully conducted its first test of an(ICBM) and can now target “any place in this world,”South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in to say he wasn’t sure how either Washington or Seoul will react if Pyongyang crosses a “red line.”*intercontinental ballistic missile: 대륙간탄도미사일*prompt: 촉발하다, 유도하다북한이 화요일 대륙간탄도미사일 시험 발사에 성공했으며 전세계 어디든 공격할 수 있다고 주장했다. 남한의 문재인 대통령은 만약 북한이 “레드 라인”을 넘어서면 미국과 남한이 어떻게 대응할지 알 수 없다고 말했다.Moon’s Blue House, which favors moreof the North, has never specified itsof a red line and the Donald Trump administration has hesitated to draw apoint of no return for the North as well.*engagement: 포용*definition: 정의*figurative: 구체적인, 구상의대북 포용정책을 표방한 문재인 정부는 레드 라인을 구체적으로 명시한 적은 없다. 도널드 트럼프 미정부도 레드 라인을 구체적으로 명시하기를 주저해왔다.But in an interview with “The Fox News Specialists” in May, Trump said, “I don’t like drawing red lines but I act if I have to act,” adding that nobody was safe in the face of North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons.지난 5월 “폭스 뉴스”와 인터뷰에서 트럼프 대통령은 “레드 라인을 설정하고 싶지는 않지만, 만약 내가 행동해야 한다면 행동할 것입니다”고 말했다. 그는 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협에 아무도 안전하지 않다고 덧붙였다.U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said last week he was ordered by Trump to prepare various options against North Korea, including a, after Trumpthe U.S. would not acknowledge Pyongyang as a nuclear state.*military strike: 군사공격*stress: 강조하다맥매스터 백악관 국가안보회의 보좌관은 트럼트 대통령이 미국은 북한을 핵보유국으로 인정하지 않을 것이라고 강조한 이후 트럼프 대통령이 군사공격을 포함해 대북 대응책을 준비하라고 지시했다고 지난주 말했다.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from Banghyon Air Base in North Pyongan Province, in the western area of North Korea, and flew east before landing in waters between the North and Japan, but did notwhat type of missile it was.*confirm: 확인해주다, 확정하다남한의 합참은 북한의 서부지역인 평안북도 방현 공군기지에서 미사일을 발사했으며, 미사일은 동쪽으로 날아가 북한과 일본 사이 바다에 떨어졌다고 발표했다. 그러나 미사일의 종류는 확정하지 못했다.The U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement before North Korea’s announcement that theappeared to have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile, a class that has theto fly between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers (1,864 to 3,418 miles), shorter than an ICBM’s capacity of more than 5,500 kilometers.*projectile: 발사체*capacity: 능력미 태평양사령부는 북한이 발표하기 전에 발사체가 중거리탄도미사일로 보인다는 성명을 발표했다. 중거리탄도미사일은 비행거리가 3천 킬로미터에서 5천5백 킬로미터 사이이고, 대륙간탄도미사일은 비행거리가 5천5백 킬로미터 이상이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, July 5, 2017