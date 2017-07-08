Devil in the details

Given how rude and arrogant U.S. President Donald Trump can be, the first summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in went surprisingly well. Trump reportedly refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and hung up during a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The real estate mogul-turned-president, who communicates through gestures, tapped Moon on the shoulder as he shook hands with him for the first time, suggesting amicability.Trump is someone who cannot be underestimated. He ordered an air strike on Syria while entertaining Chinese President Xi Jinping over dinner at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He showed his muscle to Beijing while hosting the Korean president by slapping sanctions on Chinese lender Dangdong Bank for suspected financial dealings with Pyongyang and endorsing arms exports to Taiwan. Moon managed to make Trump agree on the need for dialogue as much as pressure and set the stage for Seoul taking the initiative in affairs related to North Korea.But the devil is in the details. Since an outline has been laid out between the allies, the two governments should come up with specific strategies and plans for action. Our policymakers must accurately read what the global powers with interests in the Korean Peninsula have in mind.Seoul must understand why Washington wants to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), refrains from endorsing Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — which stipulates that other allies must come to the aid of an ally under attack — and desires to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. South Korea must analyze the moves and prepare countermeasures in the case of disagreement with Washington on the North Korean nuclear issue, while bracing for a renegotiation of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) and other issues that could affect the Korean Peninsula, including the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system.To understand Trump’s world view, his books “Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America” and “The Art of the Deal” should be read. He claims in “Great Again” that the U.S. lost its mighty reputation after its free market system wrecked manufacturing industries and the country began to cut defense spending. His solution is simple — fix the problems by preventing further free trade treaties and having countries that became wealthy by selling things to Americans share some bills. He also believes in increasing defense spending to strengthen America’s hard power.Based on such beliefs, Trump exited from the TPP and began renegotiations on the North America Free Trade Agreement. He tweeted about a renegotiation of the FTA with South Korea a day before he met Moon. He pressured Samsung Electronics to pledge new investment in the U.S. In a briefing after the summit, he said the two countries are “negotiating a trade deal right now” and claimed the deal would be made “equitable” for both parties.Trump accused South Korea, Japan, Germany and Saudi Arabia of becoming rich by “free-riding” off of the U.S. and wants them to pay more of the cost of beefing up U.S. military power. When Merkel refused, Trump declined to reaffirm commitment to NATO’s Article 5. Saudi Arabia bought $100 billion worth of U.S. arms. Seoul will be asked to pay up next.When North Korea fired ballistic missiles, the U.S. sent two aircraft carriers to Japan. Trump reportedly was furious with his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, for assuring South Korea that the U.S. would be paying for the installation of the Thaad battery. Trump had said in an interview that he told Seoul that “it would be appropriate” for them to pay for the $1 billion system.To this businessman-turned-president, the historical or geopolitical value of an alliance with South Korea is less important than other issues on his plate. Pyongyang is expected to increase its provocations by claiming that a tougher U.S. military posture further justifies its nuclear and missile programs, a move that would only aggravate our burden and increase our peril.We must prepare counteractions to wean the country off an over-reliance on global powers during talks on increasing our contribution to the cost of maintaining U.S. troops in Korea. Authorities should also gradually prepare the nation for the possibility of a collapse in the FTA with the U.S. by assuring that imports of produce are replaceable with imports from Canada, the European Union, and Australia.Kim Hyun-chong, a professor of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.문재인 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 첫 만남은 비교적 무난하게 이뤄진 것 같다. 독일의 앙겔라 메르켈 총리와는 악수도 하지 않고 맬컴 턴불 호주 총리와는 대화 중 전화를 끊어 버렸던 해프닝을 감안하면, 문 대통령이 악수를 하면서 트럼프 팔꿈치를 잡는 모습은 회담이 별문제 없이 진행되리라는 예상을 하게 했다.물론 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석과의 회담 때 시리아를 공습해 상대방에게 예측 불가능한 모습을 보여 준 것처럼 트럼프는 정상회담에 앞서 북한 핵, 미사일 관련 돈세탁에 연루된 단둥은행에 제재조치를 발표하고 대만에의 무기 수출을 승인하면서 중국을 압박하는 한편 한·미 공조를 과시했다. 문 대통령은 트럼프와 북핵 해결에 대한 공감대를 형성했고 한반도에서 우리가 운전대를 잡을 수 있는 기회를 포착한 것 같다.하지만 이제 시작이다. 악마는 각론에 있다고 하지 않는가. 정상회담을 통해 국가 전략의 큰 그림이 그려졌으니 이제 이를 달성하기 위한 세부적 전략과 전술을 구사해야 한다. 그러기 위해 우리 정책 수립자들은 한반도에 영향을 미치는 열강이 구상하는 세계 질서의 흐름을 간파해야 한다.우리는 왜 미국이 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)에서 탈퇴하고 하나의 회원국에의 공격을 모든 회원국에 대한 공격으로 간주하는 나토 5조에 대한 준수의지를 재확인해 주지 않았으며 파리기후협약에서 탈퇴했는지 그 이유를 정확히 파악하는 게 중요하다. 그리하여 이들이 북핵 문제, 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재-재협상 가능성, 고고도미사일방어(THADD·사드) 체계 등 한반도 정세에 미치는 영향을 면밀히 분석해야 한다.트럼프의 세계관을 이해하려면 그의 저서인 『거래의 기술』과 『불구가 된 미국』을 정독해야 한다. 『불구가 된 미국』에 의하면, 미국은 위대한 나라였는데 거대한 미국 시장에 자유로운 진입이 허용되면서 제조업이 쇠락하고 국방비를 절감함으로써 그 위상이 추락했다고 주장한다. 이 문제에 대한 트럼프의 해답은 간단하다. 미국 시장에의 자유로운 진입을 더 이상 허용치 않고, 개방된 미국의 거대 시장으로부터 부를 쌓은 국가들은 미국이 어려우니까 이익을 나눠야 하며, 국방비를 더 지출해 하드파워를 강화한다는 것이다.이런 이유로 트럼프가 TPP에서 탈퇴했고 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA)을 철폐하려다 재협상으로 선회했다. 문 대통령과의 회담 전날 한·미 정상 간 한·미 FTA를 재협상하기로 했다고 일방적인 트윗을 날림으로써 최종적인 투자 결정을 하지 못한 삼성에 엄포를 놓는 협상가로서의 수완을 발휘하기도 했다. 그 다음 날 트럼프는 "지금 한·미 FTA 재협상을 하고 있다"고 밝히면서 "한·미 FTA는 미국에는 거친 협정(rough deal)이었다. 그것은 아주 많이 달라질 것이고 양측 모두에 좋을 것"이라고 주장했다.하드파워와 관련해, 트럼프는 불필요한 전쟁개입보다 미군에 투자하는 게 더 효율적이라고 생각해 국방비에 예산을 더 책정했다. 증대된 군비 지출비용을 대기 위해 무임승차로 강력한 부자가 된 한국·일본·독일·사우디아라비아를 구체적으로 언급하면서 이들이 진정한 동맹국으로서 미국 군사력을 강화하는 데 비용을 부담해야 한다는 것이다. 메르켈 총리가 비용 부담 증대를 거절하자 트럼프는 나토 5조 준수의지를 재확인해 주지 않았다. 사우디는 미국으로부터 1000억 달러어치의 무기를 구매했다. 트럼프는 이제 한국 차례라고 생각해 미군의 한국 방어에 상응하는 비용 지불을 요구할 것이다.북한이 탄도미사일을 발사하자 미국은 항공모함 2척을 일본에 파견하며 과거보다 강하게 대응했고 한반도 긴장은 매우 고조됐다. 트럼프가 한국에 사드 비용의 미국 부담을 확인해 준 허버트 맥매스터 국가안보보좌관에게 “왜 내 정책을 무산시키느냐”고 고성을 지르고 미·중 정상회담 이후 한반도가 중국의 영토였다는 트위터 메시지를 작성한 걸 감안하면 한국이 적절한 비용을 부담하지 않는다면 동맹국의 가치가 없다고 생각하는 것 같다.트럼프 대통령은 한·미 동맹을 역사적 맥락이나 지정학적으로 평가하지 않는 듯하다. 북한은 미국의 강한 군사적 대응이 마치 자기네 핵과 미사일 정책을 정당화해 준다고 생각해 더 많은 도발을 할 것이며 이는 우리의 부담을 더욱 가중시키고 있다.우리가 명심해야 할 점은 주둔비용 분담 증대 협상에서 열강에 대한 의존도를 낮출 수 있는 반대급부를 반드시 받아야 한다는 것이다. 정상회담에서 합의하지 않았지만 한·미 FTA를 재-재협상할 경우 우리 협상가들은 한·미 FTA가 결렬된다고 하더라도 소비자에게 직접적 영향을 미치는 농산물은 캐나다·유럽연합(EU)·호주산 등에 의해 대체 가능하다는 점을 직시하고 차근차근 대응할 준비를 해 나가야 할 것이다.김현종 한국외대 LT학부 교수