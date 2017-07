The cruise ship Majestic Princess arrives at the Port of Incheon for the first time on Friday. Constructed in March at an Italian yard, the 143,000-ton ship departed from Italy and sailed through Asia for 40 days. The ship’s 3,400 passengers and 1,300 crewmen toured Incheon, Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province on Friday and took off that night for Shanghai. [YONHAP]