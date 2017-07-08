Duty before belief (국문)

In February 2006, the Roh Moo-hyun administration announced that it would begin negotiations with the United States for a free trade agreement (FTA). The Korea-U.S. FTA led to a serious controversy.
In July, the Korea Development Institute School of Public Policy and Management surveyed 178 college students in the Seoul metropolitan area on the Korea-U.S. FTA.
A preliminary survey was conducted on the sample group, and after they listened to specialists’ discussion, a secondary survey was conducted to monitor changes in positions. As a reporter, I watched the debate with the students.
In the preliminary survey, 117, or 65.7 percent of respondents, said that the Korea-U.S. FTA would benefit national interest.
But after the debate, only 73, or 41 percent, supported the deal. Those who changed their positions said that the supporting arguments were theoretical while the opposing ones were specific. Personally, I was more impressed by the experts who spoke with conviction than the ones who calmly offered theories.
Around the same time, SBS conducted an opinion poll on the Korea-U.S. FTA on 800 Seoul residents, and the opposition went up from 41.5 percent to 45.1 percent, while support slightly decreased from 51.8 percent to 51.4 percent. The numbers are different, but in both surveys, opposition increased when respondents were better informed and attended expert debates.
But let’s look at the Korea-U.S. FTA results. After the summit with President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade deficit with Korea increased by $11 trillion since the FTA was signed, and, “It’s been a rough deal for the United States.” Now, it is in Korea’s best interest to prevent a renegotiation of the FTA.
What if the national poll was conducted and the government asked the people whether to sign the FTA with the United States back then?
The attempt to conduct public polls to expand citizens’ participation and reach a social consensus through discussion is very meaningful.
But it may not be appropriate to apply to the decision over whether to scrap nuclear plants that are being constructed, such as Shin Kori 5 and 6.
If the construction is suspended, at least 2.6 trillion won ($2.25 billion) would be lost, according to a government estimate.
The government is responsible for minimizing loss and securing stable energy sources. It may require reinforced safety for the plants under construction or consider a one-in, one-out plan to decommission one plant or every new one.
Even if a panel of citizens decides to suspend the Shin Kori 5 and 6 construction, we may someday need to operate nuclear power plants again. Then who will take responsibility for stopping the construction?
The public opinion survey should not be used as a means to avoid responsibility.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 7, Page 30
*The author is a deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM WON-BAE
2006년 2월 노무현 정부는 미국과의 자유무역협정(FTA) 체결을 위한 협상을 시작한다는 선언을 했다. 찬반 논란이 거세게 일었다.
그해 7월 한국개발연구원(KDI) 국제정책대학원이 한·미 FTA를 놓고 수도권 대학생 178명을 대상으로 공론조사를 했다. 일정한 집단을 선정해 1차 조사를 하고 관련 정보를 제공한 뒤 전문가 토론을 듣고 2차 조사를 통해 의견 변화를 살피는 방식이다. 당시 기자는 대학생들과 함께 전문가 토론을 현장에서 지켜봤다. 어떤 변화가 있었을까.
1차 조사에서 응답자의 65.7%(117명)가 한ㆍ미 FTA는 ‘국익에 도움이 된다’고 답했다. 하지만 토론을 본 뒤 찬성 응답은 41%(73명)로 줄었다. 찬성에서 반대로 돌아선 학생들에게 이유를 물었더니 “찬성론은 원론적이었지만 반대론은 구체적이었다”는 답변이 돌아왔다. 개인적으로도 차분하게 논리를 펴는 사람보다는 확신에 찬 발언을 하던 전문가가 더 기억에 남았다.
비슷한 시기 SBS의 한ㆍ미 FTA 공론조사(서울시민 800명)에서도 FTA 반대 의견이 41.3%에서 45.1%로 높아졌다. 반면 찬성 의견은 51.8%에서 51.4%로 소폭 하락했다. 숫자엔 차이가 있지만 정보 제공과 전문가 토론을 통해 반대 의견이 늘었다는 점은 유사하다.
하지만 실제 한·미 FTA의 결과는 어떤가. 최근 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 문재인 대통령과 정상회담을 한 뒤 “한ㆍ미 FTA로 미국의 적자가 110억 달러 이상 늘어났다”며 “한ㆍ미 FTA가 미국에는 거친 협정이었다”고 불만을 토로했다. 이젠 한ㆍ미 FTA 재협상을 막거나 최소화하는 것이 국익이 된 형국이다.
만일 당시 정부 주도의 전국적 공론조사를 통해 FTA 체결 여부를 물었다면 어떤 결과가 나왔을까.
공론조사를 통해 국민 참여를 확대하고 토론을 통해 사회적 합의를 도출하려는 시도는 의미가 있다. 하지만 신고리 5ㆍ6호기처럼 건설 중인 원전의 폐기 여부를 결정하는데 적용하긴 적합하지 않다. 원전 공사를 중단하면 최소 2조6000억원(정부 추산)의 나랏돈을 날린다. 여기엔 책임 문제가 따른다. 정부는 어떻게 해서든 국고 손실을 최소화하면서 안정적인 에너지원을 확보해야할 의무가 있다. 짓고 있는 원전의 안전성을 보강하거나, 새 원전을 지을 때 기존 원전을 폐기하는 방안(One in, One out)도 검토할만 하다.
공론조사를 통해 시민배심원단이 신고리 5ㆍ6호기 건설 중단을 결정한다고 해도, 언젠가 원전을 다시 가동해야 하는 상황이 올 수 있다. 그때 공사를 중단한 책임은 누가 져야 하나. 시민배심원인가? 공론조사가 정부의 책임 회피 수단으로 변질돼선 안 된다.
김원배 경제부 차장