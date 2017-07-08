Beware the demographic cliff (국문)
10년 뒤 성장률 0.4%…저출산 막는 게 최고의 경기 대책
July 08,2017
The Bank of Korea has warned that current demographic trends could lead the country’s economy to generate near-zero growth in 10 years. Annual GDP growth, which averaged 3.9 percent between 2000 and 2015, could slow to 1.9 percent between 2016 and 2025, and then to 0.4 percent from 2026 to 2035. A large aging population combined with a weak social security net and fewer births could translate to a slump in consumption.
The central bank’s warning is not a bluff but a reflection of reality. The government has spent 102 trillion won ($89 billion) over the past 10 years to promote population growth but to little avail. Last year’s fertility rate was 1.18, the bottom among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). By next year, senior citizens will make up 14 percent of the population.
The demographic imbalance now threatens the country’s economic viability. Fighting the low birthrate should therefore be economic policy. The government must be more aggressive to stimulate new births. It must upgrade child care, education, and living standards to the OECD average.
At the same time, we must admit to the inevitability of an aging society and come up with realistic policies to tackle it. Efforts to increase the number of new children will affect the socially active population 20 years later.
In the meantime, the central bank has recommended extending the working age and encouraging the economic participation of women to pick up slowing economic activity. The country should make use of innovations like artificial intelligence and automation to improve labor productivity amid a thinning working population. These efforts can offset swift decline in economic activity.
The government must set up a central agency to manage the demographic issue. Separate offices currently separately pursue policies related to the economy, birthrate and aging, and they’re busy pitching their own policies. The government should install a deputy prime minister or ministry in charge of demographic affairs to prioritize policies and actions with the goal of sustaining the population.
한국은행이 현재의 저출산·고령화 추세가 계속될 경우 10년 뒤 한국의 경제성장률이 0%대로 떨어질 것이라고 어제 경고했다. 2000∼2015년 연평균 3.9%이던 경제성장률이 2016∼2025년 1.9%로 떨어지고 2026∼2035년에는 0.4%까지 하락할 것이라는 추정이다. 고령화 속도가 워낙 가파른 데다, 은퇴 뒤 사회안전망이 부족해 곧바로 소비가 위축되기 때문이다.
한은의 경고는 '추정'이라기보다는 '예정된 미래'에 가깝다. 정부가 지난 10여 년간 저출산을 막기 위해 102조원을 쏟아부었지만 별 효과가 없었다. 지난해 합계출산율은 1.18명으로 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 꼴찌다. 내년이면 고령인구가 전체 인구의 14%를 넘는 고령사회에 진입한다. 저출산·고령화는 먼 미래 국가 존망의 문제일 뿐만 아니라 당장 경기를 좌우할 핵심 변수가 됐다. 저출산 대책이 곧 경기 대책이라는 각오로 출산율을 높이기 위한 정책을 더욱 강력히 추진해야 한다. 특히 OECD 평균보다 훨씬 높은 육아 및 교육, 주거비 부담을 떨어뜨릴 방법을 강구해야 한다.
한편으론 고령화 적응 정책이 필요하다. 지금부터 출산율을 높여도 그 효과는 20년 뒤에나 나타나기 때문이다. 한은은 정년을 연장하고 여성의 경제활동 참가율을 높이면 성장률 둔화 속도를 늦출 수 있다고 제안했다. 로봇·인공지능(AI)을 활용한 기술혁신으로 노동생산성을 높이는 방법도 제시했다. 이런 정책을 통해 성장률 둔화 속도를 상당 폭 늦출 수 있다고 한다.
무엇보다 급한 건 컨트롤 타워다. 지금의 정책은 경기 대책 따로, 출산 대책 따로, 노후 대책 따로다. 긴급성과 우선순위가 잘 가려지지 않고 부처 이기주의가 판을 친다. 일본의 '1억 총활약상(장관)'처럼 인구부총리나 인구부 신설을 심각하게 고려해 할 때다.