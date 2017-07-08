Apples and oranges (국문)

Samsung Electronics delivered stunning and milestone-making earnings for the second quarter with operating profits at 14 trillion won ($12 billion) on sales of 60 trillion won. The company would have earned 1 trillion won every week during the last three months.
Samsung Electronics for the first time would dethrone Intel Corp. in terms of revenue as the world’s top semiconductor maker.
To ensure it maintains its leadership, the company began operation of the world’s biggest fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, completed at a cost of 15 trillion won and pledged to spend another 15 trillion won to upgrade facility and ramp up chip capacity. Given the sizzling demand for powerful chips, bigger memory, and increasing memory applications for computing on top of price strengthening, the company could expect strong figures in the following quarters, as well.
In contrast, another Korean household name, Hyundai Motor, has been facing one challenge after another. Sales in the first half halved from a year ago in the world’s largest car market due to China’s negative sentiment towards Korean brands because of the decision to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) U.S. missile shield in South Korea.
The global climate is turning more unfavorable for the carmaker. Japan and the European Union have come to agree on a free trade deal. Seven years after the deal goes into effect, the 10-percent levy on Japanese car imports to the eurozone will be lifted. Korean cars sold in the European Union will lose price appeal from Korea-EU FTA against their Japanese rivals. The employees are helping little. The union announced a breakdown in collective bargaining and went on strike.
The opposite picture of the two bellwether exporters underscores how brutal the global market can be.
Hyundai Motor employees should rethink collective action as production disruption amid worsening performance could deal a heavy blow.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 8, Page 26
삼성전자가 2분기에 매출 60조원, 영업이익 14조원이라는 사상 최대의 분기 실적을 냈다. 증권가에서는 '어닝 서프라이즈'를 넘어서는 '메가 서프라이즈'라고 평가한다. 분기 영업이익 14조원은 매주 1조원씩 꼬박꼬박 벌어들였다는 얘기다. 효자는 역시 반도체였다. 삼성전자의 2분기 반도체 매출은 24년간 반도체 매출 1위를 지켜온 인텔을 넘어선 것으로 분석된다. 삼성전자는 며칠 전 경기도 평택에서 축구장 400개 크기의 세계 최대 반도체 생산 라인을 돌리기 시작했다. 이런 공격적 투자를 감안하면 3분기에도 좋은 실적을 기대할 만하다.
반면 한국의 또 다른 대표기업인 현대자동차는 안팎의 어려움에 직면해 있다. 현대·기아차의 상반기 중국 판매실적은 1년 전의 반 토막 수준이다. 고고도미사일방어체계(THAAD·사드) 한국 배치에 따른 중국 내 반한 감정에 직격탄을 맞은 것이다. 2002년 중국 진출 이후 최대 위기라는 소리까지 나온다.
현대차가 헤쳐나갈 글로벌 경쟁 파고는 갈수록 높아지고 있다. 일본과 유럽연합(EU)이 자유무역협정인 경제협력협정(EPA) 체결에 원칙적으로 합의했다. 협정이 발효되면 7년 후부터는 유럽에 수출되는 일본 차에 부과되는 관세 10%가 철폐된다. 한·EU 자유무역협정(FTA)으로 누리던 한국 차의 가격경쟁력이 사라지는 셈이다. 이 와중에 현대차 노조는 임단협 교섭 결렬을 선언하고 또다시 파업 수순을 밟고 있다. 그야말로 엎친 데 덮친 격이다.
희비가 엇갈린 한국 대표기업을 보며 글로벌 경영 환경의 엄중함을 새삼 느낀다. 빛나는 실적을 거둔 삼성전자는 “까딱 잘못하면 삼성도 (10년 전 같은) 구멍가게가 된다”는 이건희 회장의 어록을 되새겨야 한다. 힘든 싸움을 벌이고 있는 현대차는 정몽구 회장의 좌우명인 ‘일근천하무난사(一勤天下無難事·부지런하면 세상에 어려움이 없다)’에서 난국을 돌파할 힘을 얻었으면 한다.