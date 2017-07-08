MBC’s ‘Ruler’ comes out on top in drama race

“Ruler: Master of the Mask,” MBC’s weekday drama, remained at the top of the Wednesday-Thursday drama race as the show entered its final stretch, data showed Friday.Episodes 35 and 36 of “Ruler,” which aired Thursday evening, recorded 14.9 percent and 12.8 percent viewerships, respectively, according to Nielsen Korea.The show has adopted a format in which a conventional one-hour TV episode is split into half-hour segments with ads in between.“Ruler” revolves around a crown prince named Lee Seon of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) - played by rising star actor Yoo Seung-ho - who has grown up wearing a mask since infancy to conceal his identity due to mysterious circumstances. He wages a war against a technocratic guild known as Pyeonsoohoe, which seeks to privatize the public water supply for personal gain.Kim So-hyun plays the crown prince’s love interest Han Ga-eun, and L of boy band INFINITE is cast as the prince’s peasant confidante.Episodes 35 and 36 of SBS romantic comedy “Suspicious Partner” clocked in at 8 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, and Episode 12 of “Queen for Seven Days,” a KBS2 period drama starring Lee Dong-gun, stood at 4.6 percent.Yonhap