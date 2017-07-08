NCT 127 covered in American music media
July 08,2017
Mega label S.M. Entertainment’s newest boy group, NCT 127, have caught the eye of big-name American music media including Billboard and Fuse, who have both written about the group’s rising popularity.
On Thursday, Fuse TV posted a piece titled “NCT 127 Talk ‘Cherry Bomb’ Success & Their NYC Takeover At KCON 2017” on their homepage. The piece went on to predict that the group is, “on their way to not only proving how they can be a success, but that even the most unique K-pop acts can make inroads in America with hard determination and impressive performances.”
On June 30, Billboard posted an article titled, “NCT 127 Discuss the Group’s Unique Concept, Breaking Into U.S. & More,” while the New York Times also covered the group’s performance at KCON 2017.
By Kim Jung-kyoon