Easing through intricate concertos : Pianist has made career of playing pieces by Brahms and Unsuk Chin

London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim rehearses Unsuk Chin’s piano concerto. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim has gone from 1997 to 1858 in just a week. On July 1, he played Korean composer Unsuk Chin’s piano concerto from 1997, and on July 8, he will perform Brahms’s Concerto No.1 composed in 1858. For a pianist, performing a variety of pieces is not unusual. However, when one listens to both pieces one after the other, one can notice how much the world has changed over the years. In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim was asked what it is like to jump 139 years in just a week.At the Lotte Concert Hall on June 30, Kim was rehearsing Unsuk Chin’s piano concerto with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. When the pianist plays six notes on the piano, the orchestra has to play four notes. Throughout the rest of the piece, when the piano is playing 1.5 notes, the orchestra has to play one note, which can lead to some confusion.Unsuk Chin’s piano concertos are known to be tough to play. She even explained that not only are the pieces written for piano difficult, but pieces for orchestras are also tough to perform. There have been multiple orchestras that have removed her work from their programs just days before they were set to perform them.After rehearsal with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Kim showed the sheet music and said, “There is not even a single second where the piano is resting. When I first saw the score, I didn’t think I could do it. It was full of musical notes. I had to move my fingers as fast as I could, and some dissonance was full of notes that are hard to perform correctly. This piece makes the performers practice as hard as they can. But it is thrilling,” said Kim.He explained that he feels thrilled after pulling off this piece and said that the biggest excitement comes from the fact that the composers are still alive. “I enjoy talking with composers,” said Kim. During the rehearsal, he spoke with Unsuk Chin and went over notes with her.Compared to Unsuk Chin’s pieces, Brahms is much easier for the pianist. In 2006, when he was just 18 years old, Kim won the Leeds International Piano Competition, performing Brahms’ “Concerto No. 1.” Kim said that out of the music he knows, this is the piece he is best at. He continued that he is always excited whenever he plays this piece. “It’s not because I have studied his life or practiced hard. But after I play his piece, I get good reviews.”Despite having the ability to play such complicated music with relative ease, Kim says it is impossible for him to practice both Brahms’ and Unsuk Chin’s pieces in the same day.“I need time. When I play Brahms after I performed Chin’s piece, the sounds feel fierce, so I cannot accurately perform Brahms’ music.” Kim continued that the biggest difference of 19th century and 20th century music is how the sounds are made.“With Brahms’ pieces, the quality of the sound itself is the most important thing, and with Chin’s pieces, the effects of the sounds are the most important thing. Therefore, I cannot perform these pieces back to back.”After having lived in London since 2008 and performing in cities around Europe, he is becoming more interested in pieces from the 20th century.When European orchestras are planning to perform Chin’s concertos, Kim is the first pianist they look to. For new pianists, Chin’s pieces can be daunting. So Kim has been gaining popularity not only for his mastery of Brahms, but also for being able to perform Chin’s piano concertos.Kim will be performing Brahms’ “Concerto No. 1” on July 8 at the Seoul Arts Center at 8 p.m. Kim will be performing alongside the Dresden Philharmonic and conductor Michael Sanderling.KIM HO-JEONG [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]피아니스트 김선욱은 일주일 새에 139년을 오간다. 1일엔 작곡가 진은숙의 피아노 협주곡을 연주했다. 8일엔 브람스 협주곡 1번을 연주한다. 각각 1997년, 1858년에 완성된 음악이라 139년 차이다.피아니스트가 다양한 작품을 연주하는게 특이한 일은 아니다. 하지만 두 곡을 연달아 들어 보면 세상이 얼마나 많이 바뀌었는지를 깨닫게 된다. 그만큼 다른 곡이다. 139년 뛰어넘기가 피아니스트에게 어떤 경험인지 김선욱에게 물었다.우선 진은숙의 협주곡. 지난달 30일 오후 서울 롯데콘서트홀에서 김선욱은 서울시립교향악단과 함께 리허설을 하고 있었다. 피아노가 6개 음을 칠 때 오케스트라는 4개 음을 연주해야 하는, 그러니까 피아노 음 1.5개당 오케스트라가 1개 음을 연주해야 하는 까다로운 수학이 음악 위에서 벌어졌다. 게다가 그 정도는 곡 전체로 봤을 때 쉬운 산수쯤일만큼 음악은 복잡했다.진은숙의 피아노 협주곡은 다른 무엇보다 난해함으로 유명하다. 진은숙도 30일 서울 풍월당에서 청중을 만나 “피아노뿐 아니라 오케스트라 부분이 너무 어려워서 이 곡을 프로그램에 넣었던 오케스트라가 일주일 전에 연주 곡목에서 빼버린 경우도 여러번 있었다”고 말했을 정도다.서울시향과 리허설을 마친 김선욱은 악보를 펼쳐보였다. “피아노가 쉬는 부분이 1초도 없다. 처음 악보를 보고는 도저히 못 할 것 같았다.” 악보는 음표로 빼곡했다. 손가락을 빠르고 쉴새없이 놀려야하고 불협화음들은 정확히 연주하기 쉽지 않은 음끼리 모여 있었다. “연주자를 극한으로 밀어붙여서 연습을 엄청 많이 하게 만드는 곡”이라고 했다.“그런데 짜릿하다.” 김선욱이 이 어려운 곡을 2015년 녹음하고 그 후에도 수차례 연주한 데에는 이유가 있다. “어려움의 극한으로 밀어붙여졌을 때의 쾌감 때문”이기도 하다. 하지만 가장 큰 이유는 작곡가가 살아있다는 점이다. 그는 “작곡가와 이야기하면서 만들어가는 게 즐겁다”고 했다. 실제로 리허설에서 김선욱은 진은숙과 대화를 하며 곡의 연주 스타일을 잡아갔다.그에 비하면 브람스는 편하고 쉽다. 김선욱은 2006년 리즈 국제 콩쿠르의 최종 결선곡으로 브람스 협주곡 1번을 연주하고 최연소 우승(18세)을 했다. “모든 작곡가의 모든 작품 중에 내가 제일 잘 하는 곡이다. 브람스의 음악 언어가 나에게 편하고 잘 통한다.” 그는 이 곡을 연주할 때면 무대 뒤에서 떨리지도 않고 언제나 신이 난다고 했다. 김선욱은 브람스가 쓴 음악적 논리, 브람스가 원하는 좋은 소리를 태생적으로 이해하고 있는 피아니스트다. 그는 “노력해서도, 특별히 연구를 많이 해서도 아닌데 브람스를 연주하고 나면 평이 좋더라”고 했다. 그만큼 브람스는 잘 맞는 작곡가다.진은숙과 브람스를 하루에 연습하는 일은 불가능하다. 김선욱은 “하루에 두 곡을 연습하지 못한다. 시간이 필요하다”며 “진은숙을 치다 브람스를 치면 소리가 사나워지고, 음의 효과만 생각하게 돼서 브람스를 제대로 연주할 수 없다”고 했다. 그가 볼 때 19세와 20세기 음악의 가장 큰 차이는 소리를 만드는 방법에 있다. “브람스는 소리 자체의 질, 진은숙은 소리의 효과가 중요하다. 때문에 이 곡을 치다 다른 곡으로 갑자기 넘어갈 수가 없다.” 그래서 김선욱은 연습 날짜를 정해놓고 진은숙과 브람스를 배분해 연습하고 있었다.지금껏 알려진 김선욱의 주특기는 진은숙보다는 브람스다. 그는 18~19세기 독일권 작곡가의 음악 해석에 능하다. 무겁고 진지하며 논리가 잘 짜인 음악들이 그에게 자연스럽게 맞는다. 하지만 2008년부터 런던에 거주하며 유럽을 중심으로 연주 활동을 하는 동안 그는 20세기 이후 작품의 연주 또한 늘려가고 있다. “현대음악을 가능한만큼 듣고 보고 연주할 계획”이라고 했다.무엇보다 진은숙의 협주곡은 유럽 오케스트라들이 연주 계획을 잡으면 김선욱을 1순위로 섭외할 수밖에 없는 작품이다. 한번도 연주해보지 않은 피아니스트에게 ‘난해함’이라는 진입 장벽이 있기 때문이다. 그래서 진은숙 피아노 협주곡은 브람스 협주곡 1번에 이어 김선욱의 두 번째 ‘18번’이 돼고 있다. 한날 연습할 수도 없는 동떨어진 작품이지만 김선욱이 보기엔 공통점이 있다. “진은숙 협주곡은 50~100년 지나면 분명히 고전이 될 거다. 브람스 협주곡도 아마 처음 연주됐을 땐 아주 괴상한 작품으로 여겨졌을 거다. 근데 지금은 아무도 그렇게 생각 안 하잖나.”김선욱의 브람스 협주곡 1번은 7일 오후 7시 30분 대구콘서트하우스, 8일 오후 8시 서울 예술의전당에서 들을 수 있다. 김선욱이 이 작품을 한국에서 연주하는 건 2007년 이후 10년 만이다. 독일의 드레스덴 필하모닉, 지휘자 미하일 잔데를링이 함께 무대에 선다.김호정 기자